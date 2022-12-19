Transport
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Thailand is trying a new angle to increase road safety during the upcoming busy New Year’s holiday. Before people climb into their cars and make long-distance journeys they might not normally make in their day-to-day life, the government is helping to provide free comprehensive tune-ups for all vehicles.
By partnering with public and private businesses, the Land Transport Department is launching a “Free Vehicle Check for Safe Driving” campaign. Major automakers and distributors will take part in the campaign. The Thai Automotive Industry Association, Thai Motorcycle Enterprise Association, and the Thai European Business Association will all participate as well.
All motorbikes, pickup trucks, and cars should take part in the tune-up, a deputy spokesperson for the government said yesterday, according to Nation Thailand.
The thorough tune-up includes safety checks on all the major parts of a car or motorbike. Mechanics will check the engine, tyres, brake system, lights, radiator, air filter, and oil levels to make sure that every vehicle is in good shape to be safely operated before people take to the roads over the upcoming holiday.
On top of the free tune-up, the vendors that are partnered with the government have agreed to give substantial discounts for any parts that need to be replaced because they are broken or defective. The government spokesperson says they want people to be safe, but they don’t want anyone to get sticker shock at an expensive bill.
The campaign is running nationwide from now until December 31 on New Year’s Eve. Anyone wishing to take advantage of the free check-up can look for any mechanic or car garage with a sign displaying the “Free Vehicle Check for Safe Driving” campaign.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Boho Wanderlust in Thailand’s Great Outdoors
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the global
Hard rain, no train in Thailand’s pre-soaked south
Long-time Chinese overstayer goes viral asking for petrol money in Phuket
Thailand’s rescued tiger cubs fattening up, but not for the pot
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Surfing in Thailand – Talay Surf’s surf camp getaway in Phuket
Surat Thani authorities optimistic about tourism as another cruise ship arrives in Koh Samui
South Korean racer tragically killed during Pattaya’s Jet Ski World Cup
Cannabis- the miracle crop- healing, alleviating economies or destroying families?
Elizabeth Hurley denies rumours she swiped Prince Harry’s v-card
UPDATE: Irish kayaker Odhran O’Neill’s body found
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Thailand3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war