Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thai government is offering free tune-ups. (via Christian Buehner Unsplash)

Thailand is trying a new angle to increase road safety during the upcoming busy New Year’s holiday. Before people climb into their cars and make long-distance journeys they might not normally make in their day-to-day life, the government is helping to provide free comprehensive tune-ups for all vehicles.

By partnering with public and private businesses, the Land Transport Department is launching a “Free Vehicle Check for Safe Driving” campaign. Major automakers and distributors will take part in the campaign. The Thai Automotive Industry Association, Thai Motorcycle Enterprise Association, and the Thai European Business Association will all participate as well.

All motorbikes, pickup trucks, and cars should take part in the tune-up, a deputy spokesperson for the government said yesterday, according to Nation Thailand.

The thorough tune-up includes safety checks on all the major parts of a car or motorbike. Mechanics will check the engine, tyres, brake system, lights, radiator, air filter, and oil levels to make sure that every vehicle is in good shape to be safely operated before people take to the roads over the upcoming holiday.

On top of the free tune-up, the vendors that are partnered with the government have agreed to give substantial discounts for any parts that need to be replaced because they are broken or defective. The government spokesperson says they want people to be safe, but they don’t want anyone to get sticker shock at an expensive bill.

The campaign is running nationwide from now until December 31 on New Year’s Eve. Anyone wishing to take advantage of the free check-up can look for any mechanic or car garage with a sign displaying the “Free Vehicle Check for Safe Driving” campaign.

 

