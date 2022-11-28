Cat out of the bag – Stowaway found in JFK passenger’s luggage

Security staff at John F. Kennedy International Airport were shocked this weekend to discover a live cat hiding inside someone’s luggage.

The discovery was made as the bag passed through the airport X-ray machine and the outline of the cat could be clearly seen.

After spotting a cat, security staff took the case to one side for further investigation. The cat was found safe and well. The marmalade cat had managed to stash itself away inside the bag and go unnoticed the entire time until the case arrived at airport security.

The bag, with the cat inside, had been destined for Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida, and it was lucky that it was spotted. Had it made it onto the plane there’s a good chance it would have died in the cargo hold.

Lisa Farbstein, a public affairs officer for the Transportation Security Administration recounted the agent’s unusual find Tuesday. She told NBC News…

“A TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at JFK airport after it went through the X-ray unit.

“The cat did not belong to the individual with the suitcase, it belonged to someone else in the household.”

The stowaway found in JFK was safely reunited with its owner, but the guy whose bag it was in missed his flight.