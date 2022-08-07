BTS is offering a free ride… with your mom

The Bangkok Mass Transit System has announced a special promotion for National Mother’s Day on August 12 where you can get a free ride… if you bring your mom. The BTS system has announced that those who bring their mother to the Skytrain will be allowed to ride for free in celebration of the Queen Mother’s birthday.

The promotion had been gaining traction on social media, where people were becoming sceptical that the free rides might be a prank. But the BTS confirmed that it’s not fake, the free rides are real for those who bring their mother. They also suggested anyone who sees information about the BTS that they think might not be legitimate can contact them at (02) 617 7300 to confirm the legitimacy of the info.

Passengers that show matriarchal appreciation by bringing their moms on public transit will be allowed to ride for free on both the Skytrain and the Bus Rapid Transit system, as well as the Gold Line monorail that links Iconsiam shopping mall with the BTS Silom station.

Riders can make a long day out of taking advantage of the programme, bringing their mom to ride from 6am to midnight. The only stipulation is that mothers and their families must get off together at the same time. Families aren’t allowed to split up with mom getting on or off the train at different stops from her children.

The ticket booths at the Skytrain, Gold Line and BRT will all have free tickets available on August 12. Children under 90 centimetres tall can ride the trains and buses for free as well. Those children who ride with their mother can be little ones or adults though.

