Connect with us

Transport

Airports of Thailand streamlining procedures, adding staff

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Airports of Thailand is adding staff and streamlining processes for surging international tourism. (via Nation)

With the first real High Season since the Covid-19 pandemic getting underway, Airports of Thailand is streamlining procedures and adding staff. Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob inspected Thailand’s main hub, Suvarnabhumi Airport, to evaluate how prepared the airport is for a sharp increase in tourists.

One major focus for airport readiness for an influx of tourists is crowd bottlenecking at immigration. With added staff and a streamlined passport control procedure, Saksayam reports that waiting times at immigration for arriving international travellers should be down to 15 minutes or less.

Immigration officers have been trained to process each passport presented by a foreign arrival quickly. The average time at the immigration desk is now just one minute. With expanded airport staff and hastened procedures, immigration should be able to move 3,000 people through passport control in just 20 minutes.

The Minister of Transport also focused on luggage retrieval at the airport, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand. After quickly and smoothly clearing customs, he insisted that people should not be waiting long for their luggage to make it to the baggage carousels. He said the longest it should take for bags to be unloaded from planes and be available for passengers to pick up is 30 minutes.

The minister said that the high season is bringing a swell of arriving international tourists already this month and December will see even more. He cited figures that Bangkok’s main airport was now accommodating an average of 115,000 travellers per day. That number is expected to increase to at least 130,000 people daily in December.

And authorities are predicting that the number of arrivals will continue to grow in the new year. It is expected that, at some point in the first three months of 2023, China will loosen its Covid restrictions on travel. Chinese travellers will finally be allowed to go abroad again. Before Covid, Chinese tourists made up a huge percentage of international visitors to Thailand and much of Southeast Asia.

For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

Thaiger deals
News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Soidog
2022-11-29 10:35
I find this article utterly incredible. This is an operation use to handling two to four times as many passengers and yet they are making it sound like they are finding new ways to deal with the volume. Resourcing at…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

Thai officials plan to nominate historic park for World Heritage status
Thailand10 mins ago

British man injured in hit-and-run incident in Pattaya
Transport24 mins ago

Airports of Thailand streamlining procedures, adding staff
Sponsored56 mins ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Health46 mins ago

The WHO rename monkeypox to avoid racist stereotypes
Thailand50 mins ago

Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet | GMT
Crime1 hour ago

Man claims he thought illegal whale bones were wood
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival coming up
Environment16 hours ago

Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Big Feast For Monkeys At Lopburi Festival
South17 hours ago

Buddhists and Muslims rally for peace together in South Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Cowardly rapist arrested for a fifth time in Isaan
Songkhla18 hours ago

Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
Transport18 hours ago

Cat out of the bag – Stowaway found in JFK passenger’s luggage
Thailand18 hours ago

Murderer offers 100,000 baht to netizens to cut off his EM ankle bracelet
World Cup19 hours ago

Football fans riot in Brussels after Belgium defeat
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending