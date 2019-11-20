Visa-on-arrival passengers from 18 countries can now apply online | The Thaiger

Thailand
Visa-on-arrival passengers from 18 countries can now apply online
PHOTO: travellingsands.com
Visitors from 18 countries, entitled to visas-on-arrival, are being advised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to apply online for their e-visa.
Thai Residents reports that nationals of Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu are all exempt from paying the 2,000 baht fee for visas-on-arrival for visits of less than 15 days’ duration.
The TAT is now inviting citizens of these countries to use the new online e-visa application and approval system available at either www.thailandevisa.org or thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com
Applicants will need to complete an online form, scan and upload the required paperwork, pay any fees online and then download the approved visa and present it to Immigration officials on arrival at Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, Phuket or Chiang Mai international airports.
Although exempt from the 2,000 baht visa fee until April 30, 2020, applicants are still required to pay an online visa processing fee. The fee is 600 baht for the normal processing time of 24 – 72 hours, whereas 2,500 baht will get you to the front of the queue and approval within 24 hours.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Economy
No Chim-Shop-Chai deadline for over 60s
The third phase of the government’s “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) program has a special quota of 500,000 reserved for the Thai elderly, in addition to the already fully subscribed 1.5 million.
A spokesman says the Finance Ministry has not set a time frame for elderly people to subscribe so they won’t feel pressured to meet a deadline.
More than 90,000 seniors subscribed to the scheme on the first day, another 28.773 people on the second and 15,266 on the third day (Tuesday). Added to the 145,000 who joined as part of the main quota, the total number of senior subscribers has passed 280,000.
The Finance ministry is labelling social media comments that the program for seniors is a flop with low registration “simply untrue.”
The government offered first phase of “Chim-Shop-Chai” as an economic stimulus in September. Ten million people got 1000 baht to spend outside their home province, and 10-15% rebates for spending between 30,000-50,000 baht on domestic tourism. The scheme was a great success, with a million people subscribing online within a few hours each available day.
This was followed by the second phase of the scheme, for another three million people, in October.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Deputy Thai PM: “Don’t mention the economy”
“If we keep talking about it, it’ll make good things look bad, and this will have wide repercussions.”
Thailand’s Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is urging the public not to discuss Thai economic problems too much, saying it could affect investor confidence. Somkid says he’ll explain the economic slowdown if the opposition raises it at the censure debate against the government, which is expected early next month.
But asking Thais not to discuss matters of the ‘hip pocket’ is a tall order.
Somkid’s remarks follow the National Economic and Social Development Council announcing a gloomy outlook for the Thai economy. The think tank reported that the economy grew by only 2.4% in Q3 and cut its full 2019 GDP forecast to 2.6%, down from mid-year forecast of 2.7-3.2%.
The agency also downgraded its export forecast for 2019, to a contraction of 2%, from a previous forecast contraction of 1.2%.
“Thailand’s economy depends largely on exports and external factors have a major impact on the domestic economy.”
“I don’t think it’s something to complain about. The most important thing is confidence. If we keep talking about it, it’ll make good things look bad, and this will have wide repercussions.”
He also noted that many foreign investors are flying in for talks each week because they still believe Thailand’s economic fundamentals are solid, with a strong currency and prospects for recession very low.
Somkid noted that the Thai economy is stable and has a chance to achieve year-end growth, since growth traditionally improves in the fourth quarter in Thailand.
“State enterprises are expected to spend 100 billion baht of their investment budgets in that quarter, providing a buffer for the economy.”
The Finance Minister also said that VAT revenue began rising in October as a result of domestic consumption created by the government’s Chim-Shop-Chai (Eat-Shop-Spend) cash giveaway and stimulus campaigns. Currently Phase 3 of the campaign is being rolled out and already fully subscribed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Two-timing husband returns with winning lottery ticket. Everyone’s happy…hmmmm
PHOTO: Daily News
Couple win lottery. Man flees with the winning ticket. Wife files report with police.
Now the couple are back together again and smiling for the media.
The original story HERE.
After Saturday’s lottery draw 34 year old Wijak and his 23 year old wife Pornthida ended up with a 6 million baht prize. But an argument ensued and Wijak fled with the winning ticket.
Pornthida filed a report with police explaining that they’d had an argument over ‘who’ would receive ‘what’ out of the 6 million baht first prize. Wijak told his wife he wanted 4 million and she would get only 2 million.
Into the story steps a “well know Thai lawyer”, Kittiwitayanan. He claimed that the two-timing husband would have faced up to three years in jail for stealing the winning ticket under Article 352.
Wijak eventually turned up, along with the winning ticket. He hadn’t collected the winnings. He explained that ” he got cross”. Now the couple are back together again and all smiles.
The couple are set to visit the state lottery office to collect their winnings today.
SOURCE: Daily News
