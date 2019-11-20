Visa-on-arrival passengers from 18 countries can now apply online | The Thaiger

PHOTO: travellingsands.com

Visitors from 18 countries, entitled to visas-on-arrival, are being advised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to apply online for their e-visa.

Thai Residents reports that nationals of Bhutan, Bulgaria, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu are all exempt from paying the 2,000 baht fee for visas-on-arrival for visits of less than 15 days’ duration.

The TAT is now inviting citizens of these countries to use the new online e-visa application and approval system available at either www.thailandevisa.org or thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com

Applicants will need to complete an online form, scan and upload the required paperwork, pay any fees online and then download the approved visa and present it to Immigration officials on arrival at Suvarnabhumi, Don Muang, Phuket or Chiang Mai international airports.

Although exempt from the 2,000 baht visa fee until April 30, 2020, applicants are still required to pay an online visa processing fee. The fee is 600 baht for the normal processing time of 24 – 72 hours, whereas 2,500 baht will get you to the front of the queue and approval within 24 hours.

SOURCE: Thai Residents