Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen
PHOTOS: sanook.com
A 40 year old woman in Nonthaburi province, central Thailand, has filed a police report against her husband after he smashed the passenger van windscreen when she refused to get out of the vehicle.
Thai Residents reports that Arunee Mala was in a van transporting school children home to Bang Bua Thong village when her husband, 44 year old Pricha Mala, knocked on the van window asking to talk to her.
It’s understood the couple were having relationship problems and living apart since January. Arunee says she remained in the van out of fear for her safety, a move which appears to have angered her husband.
Pricha began to punch the windscreen with his bare hands, eventually managing to smash it. Arunee remained in the vehicle and later presented a video of her husband’s actions to police as she filed her report. However, she says she doesn’t intend to press charges.
Thai Residents reports that the police intend to bring the husband in for drug testing as he has a history of addiction and has spent time in rehab in the past. For his part, Pricha claims he simply wants to see his children and apologise to his wife. He insists his actions were not drug-fueled, but caused by anger and frustration.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Central Thailand
Immigration nabs foreign criminals
Three foreign nationals have been arrested, as well as a Thai man supplying fake documents. The Immigration Bureau held a press conference Tuesday giving details of the arrests.
The first suspect is 45 year old Chen Ying, a Chinese national who allegedly used forged documents to get bank loans.
Chen is wanted by Chinese authorities for using fake documents in 2013 to secure loans estimated at 17 million yuan, or about 85 million baht.
He fled to Thailand in 2014 before Chinese prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest. He was recently apprehended in Chon Buri for overstaying his visa.
In the second case, a 25 year old Thai man, Anant Khonthieng, was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport. He’s accused of forging official stamps and documents and selling them to foreigners who have overstayed their visas.
Bangkok police also arrested a 48 year old Burmese man, Cho Tun, who entered Thailand illegally to escape charges of running an illegal gemstone business. Police found video footage of him arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport before checking in to a hotel. He is awaiting deportation back to Myanmar.
Photo: chiangraitimes
In the fourth case, a Nigerian man, Samuel Nwabueze Iwoha, has been arrested on Koh Phangan for overstaying his visa by over six years.
Surat Thani police say the man overstayed by 2,412 days.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Central Thailand
University to allow transgender students to wear female uniforms
Chulalongkorn University has finally agreed to allow transgender students to the wear female uniforms. For Ince Jirapat, a transgender student, it was a dream come true.
In November 2018, Jirapat, a student at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, was forbidden to wear a female uniform in class and was insulted by a lecturer. Jirapat turned to human rights activists, a sexual diversity group and transgender alumni of the university.
The victory, announced by the university on November 7th, didn’t come easy, considering what Jirapat was up against. On January 11th, the the university dismissed a petition for transgender students to be allowed to wear female uniform in class.
Three days later, along with human rights activists and members of a sexual diversity group, Jirapat demanded an explanation from the faculty.
Two more transgender students joined Jirapat and, on February 18th, the university gave permission for Jirapat, (but not others), to dress as a female in class.
But on November 7th, the university issued a statement allowing all transgender students to wear uniforms in accordance with their gender identity.
Human rights activists have praised the university for its bold decision, expressing hope that other universities will follow Chulalongkorn’s example.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Central Thailand
Court clerk arrested for shooting shooter
Police have arrested a legal clerk for shooting a defendant who opened fire in a courtroom, killing a plaintiff and his lawyer.
Police say 22 year old Thanakorn Theerawaradom, a clerk to the plaintiff’s lawyers, was arrested Wednesday after he used a police officer’s gun to shoot and kill former police general Thanin Chantratip.
This contradicts earlier reports that Thanin was shot by the policeman in the Chanthaburi courtroom.
Thanakorn has been charged with murder, but a spokesman wouldn’t say whether it was self defense or how Thanakorn got the gun from the police officer.
“We have to wait for more details,” police say. “Thanakorn will have to go through the legal process and we will also call in the officer whose gun it was.”
CCTV footage shows Thanin smuggled the pistol into the courtby waiting for a security guard to leave his post for the morning flag raising ceremony, then easily brought the gun into the building.
Thanin’s ex-wife claims he was waiting to surrender himself but was shot down before the police arrived.
Thanin had been fighting civil suit over a 608 hectares land plot in Chanthaburi for more than eight years.
A spokesman for the court of says the shooting happened before court was in session, when Thanin and the plaintiff, Bancha Porameesanaporn were arguing. Thanin drew his gun and shot Bancha, his wife, and their lawyers.
Bancha, a well known lawyer whose clients included a former national police chief and former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra, later died at hospital, along with one of the lawyers. His wife and the other lawyer were severely injured. Thanin also died at the hospital.
A doctor said Wednesday that the wife and lawyer are in stable condition.
SOURCE: khaosodenglish.com
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Another Thai hotel management dispute flares up – The Peninsula Bangkok Hotel
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
The dangers of 5G – coming to a mobile phone near you
Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht
Visa fee waiver extended
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Thanathorn disqualified as Member of Parliament – Thai Constitutional Court
Husband begs wife for forgiveness, then smashes her windscreen
Visa-on-arrival passengers from 18 countries can now apply online
Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark
US Senate gives unanimous approval to Hong Kong rights bill
Woman sues daughter and bank for stealing over 250 million baht
13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage
No Chim-Shop-Chai deadline for over 60s
Deputy Thai PM: “Don’t mention the economy”
Mekong nations face severe water shortages
Yala’s “Suicide judge” moved to Chiang Mai
‘The Cave’ premieres in Bangkok, first feature film about the Tham Luang rescue
“Only China can make decisions on Hong Kong constitution” – Beijing
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Bangkok6 hours ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
- Bangkok4 days ago
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
- Crime4 days ago
Police confirm death of American ex-fugitive Bart Helmus
- Bangkok4 days ago
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
- Crime3 days ago
Child rape suspect caught after seven years on the run
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
American arrested for sexually assaulting Chiang Mai school girls
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bank clerk sacked for allegedly stealing millions, bank reimburses customer