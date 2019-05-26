Travel’s dynamic changes – A personal perspective | The Thaiger

Tourism
Travel’s dynamic changes – A personal perspective
by Andrew J Wood – President SKÅL International Bangkok
With the dramatic announcement of the sale of retail travel giant Thomas Cook following the loss of £1.5 billion brings the blight of the travel agent community into the news once more. Last week Wall Street bank Citigroup advised investors to sell shares in the travel company.
Confidence that travel agents can survive in the age of DIY bookings online is paper thin.
The sheer convenience and ease of being able to book flights and holidays online, with loved ones participating in the process AND at a time and place convenient to yourself, is very attractive to most of us.
Gone are the days when you make a trip to the travel agent on the high street during office hours.
It was the only way to book a holiday in the bad old days. Booking travel online then was a complex, mystical and stressful experience with lots of jargon we didn’t understand. On top of that booking a flight was only possible on airline-backed computer systems using special codes and trained staff. Most of us didn’t know where to start.
Now it’s out with the laptop, sitting in bed in your pajamas at home, or on the settee with a cup of tea and it’s as easy as 1-2-3.
My family own a travel company. Business is nothing what it used to be. My friends work in DMCs – they certainly aren’t what they used to be.
A high-profile BBC journalist speaking at a travel industry event, recently warned the travel industry that large, well-established brands no longer have the trust they once enjoyed. That is certainly true.
“We are living through a crisis of trust,” the journalist warned.
Today instead of listening to ‘experts’ or ‘institutions’, we now now put more faith in the opinions of our colleagues, or friends on Facebook.
The BBC journalist also said, “We live in an age where feelings resonate more than facts. People now value empathy over expertise. We all need to work out what this means about how we should talk to customers.”
So it’s clear that selling travel has fundamentally changed, as was forecast more than 10 years ago. I fear during this time that this advice has largely been brushed under the carpet and as an industry, we have been largely unsuccessful in making these changes. The example of Thomas Cook demonstrates that even big travel hasn’t worked it out neither. We all need to talk to our customers in a way that appeals to them. There’s a danger for any industry that doesn’t adapt quickly enough to new audiences — remember Kodak?
Thomas Cook looks like the latest failure.
In the last 18 months there have been more retail failures than since the start of the century. Many brands have lost the art of communicating with the marketplace. They don’t know how to engage with customers.
My family are already talking about diversifying and moving into other areas of tourism and travel. I hope it’s not too late.
SOURCE: Travel Daily News – Asia Pacific
Andrew J Wood
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Business
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
A 150 key space themed hotel is under development in Kathu, Phuket, by a Singaporean group .
Located close to the Central Festival and Makro complexes, the project is expected to open next year according to a report in TTG Asia.
The One Pioneer – Beyond Space Travel hotel say it’s “highly focused on an outer space storyline and will have an indoor observatory”.
Janette Lee, founder and CEO, says the hotel is poised to open sometime in 2020.
“Tourism business in Thailand and in Phuket will continue to grow but there is still a lack of new attractions. Our vision is to bring to life the dreams of mankind for an experience of space on earth. Our target markets will be both local and international tourists.”
According to Lee, the company is seeking partners from Thailand or elsewhere to complete the project. She has had discussions with potential partners and investors during the South East Asia Hotel Investment Summit which took place in Bangkok last week.
Prior to entering the tourism business, Lee had sold her private education business and social enterprise in Singapore. She also used to work in the financial sector.
The project cost is estimated at $40 million.
Thailand
Tourist arrivals up, but Chinese down. April 2019 tourist numbers.
The Thai sports and tourism ministry reports that Thailand saw a 3.31% rise in total tourist arrivals in April compared to a year earlier, after a 0.69% decline in March.
3.2 million tourists in April spent about 164 billion baht ($5.15 billion), which is up 3.9% from the month of April in 2018.
But visitors from China, Thailand’s biggest feeder market for tourists, dropped 8.89% in April from a year earlier. This, after falling 1.87% in March.
Foreign tourist receipts account for about 12% of Thailand’s gross domestic product.
SOURCE: Reuters
Pattaya
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
PHOTO: Sophon Cable
Sophon Cable TV on Facebook has quoted the head of the Eastern Seaboard Hotel Association, Sanpetch Supphabowonsathian, saying advance bookings for this high season in Pattaya showed a 5-10% increase on last year.
But as the local hotel association were upbeat over an increase in hotel bookings, the news was followed by an avalanche of racist invective that the tourists were not the tourists they wanted.
Comments on the Facebook post were bemoaning that all the tourists in the resort were either Indians, Chinese or Arabs.
“They don’t spend much, cause trouble and have no manners.”
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
The post from the hotel association noted that, though prices remained static due to oversupply, it was positive news for the industry. But this was met with scorn by local Thais comments.
“Yeh right…but it’s only the Chinese”.
“Where are the Americans?”
“Don’t ask me about the Indians. I would prefer Russians any day but there aren’t any”.
“It is just Chinese groups. What’s the use? They won’t even buy a drink from you.”
“It’s just Chinese, Indians and Arabs. They have no manners and treat Pattaya like it’s their own country”.
SOURCE: Sophon Cable
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Prem Tinsulanonda dies of heart failure at 98
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
Former PM Chuan elected speaker of lower house
Travel’s dynamic changes – A personal perspective
Thailand’s hero of the day: Phitsanulok big-biker ‘Tik’
Bali flights cancelled as Mount Agung stirs again
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
25 workers injured after container explosion at Laem Chabang Port
Tourist arrivals up, but Chinese down. April 2019 tourist numbers.
Incomes on the rise for Thai expats
80 year old Malaysian tourist dies during Thai massage in Songkhla
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Motorbike rider dies near Rama 5 bridge in Nonthaburi
Dinosaur footprints found in north-eastern national park
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ
ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
Trending
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
-
Pattaya1 day ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Technology2 days ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
Thailand2 days ago
Top 7 Thai expat myths
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket police hunting for suspects who attacked an ambulance – VIDEO
-
Pattaya3 days ago
French man arrested stealing mobile phone in Pattaya – VIDEO
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Chinese ‘red notice’ fugitive arrested at Suvarnabhumi
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Ancient cannon found off Koh Racha aged from Rattanakosin period