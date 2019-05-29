Suspect who killed ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung, arrested at Phuket checkpoint | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Suspect who killed ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung, arrested at Phuket checkpoint

A suspect who killed his ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung last Sunday has now been arrested at the Phuket checkpoint at the top of the island.

32 year old Ms Rattana Nookong, Kringkrai Kotchapan’s ex-wife, sustained injuries from Kringkrai’s gun shots. Kriengkrai  also shot and killed 40 years old Mr Sarawut Srinoon, Ms Rattana’s new husband in Phattalung on May 26. An arrest warrant was issued for Kriengkrai for the murder.

Yesterday afternoon, at the Phuket Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, police stopped a pickup truck and discovered that Kringkrai was the driver. Police also found two unlicensed guns.

Kriengkrai was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station to face charges following the arrest. He will also face charges of illegal possession of unlicensed firearms.

Two suspects who snatched a bag from a Chinese tourist in Rawai, pulling her to the ground. have been charged.

The female Chinese tourist was walking along the roadside in Rawai, in southern Phuket, last week. Two suspects on a motorbike snatched her bag as they drove past. The Chinese tourist was injured in the fracas being dragged to the ground as she was trying to hold onto her bag.

Read more about the attack and watch the video HERE.

Yesterday afternoon police arrested two suspects – 25 year old Suppalert Kruayoo from Nakhon Pathom and 25 year old Monthon Kruapanit from Phuket at a house in Karon.

They were taken to the Chalong Police Station where they were charged with snatching the bag, causing mental and bodily harm.

Suppalert, who was the motorbike passenger, told police that he was the one who snatched the bag from the tourist. He got 1,000 baht and Monton got 600 baht from the snatch-and-grab attack.

Suspects have now been rounded up and are in custody after allegedly snatching a bag from a Chinese tourist who was walking in Rawai, south of Phuket, last week. The Chinese tourist was injured in the fracas.

The Chalong Police were notified of the incident on a road near Rawai beach last week. As the tourist was walking along the road two suspects on a motorbike approached her. They snatched the bag from the Chinese tourist and then sped away. The Chinese tourist was injured trying to resist her bag being snatched and dragged to the ground.

Inside her bag was 1,600 baht cash, passport and credit cards. The suspects are now in custody.

ดูมันทำ ! คนร้ายก่อเหตุรัพย์นักท่องเที่ยวผู้หญิงชาวจีน เหตุ บนถนนชายหาดราไวย์ เมื่อวันที่ 22 พ.ค.62 …

Posted by Phuket Hotnews on Monday, May 27, 2019

A video clip of a policeman falling off a motorcycle onto the footpath on the roadside has gone viral in Thai social media. Netizens say the Phuket policeman was clearly drunk but the local police chief maintains ‘he was just sick’.

The video clip of the policeman shows he was on a motorbike and was losing his balance. The incident happened on Thepkrasattri Road near the Heroines Monument. Social media users have commented that the policeman might have been drunk.

The Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Akanit Danpitaksart says the officer in the video clip worked at Cherng Talay Police Station. The incident happened last Saturday afternoon. After he finished his work he was driving his motorbike home.

“He has a personal health issue – Meniere’s Disease – where he loses his balance. The problem is inside his ears and he can’t control himself. He has broken his leg in a motorbike accident before. A metal implant has been put inside his leg as a result of the last accident”.

(If he has Meniere’s Disease and not taking medication the man shouldn’t be on a motorbike or on the public roads – The Thaiger)

“He is also weak and cannot control the motorbike, and lost his balance. He tried to stop the motorbike on the side of the road. He was not drunk. Now he is in a sick leave.”

Judge for yourself.

หนักไปหน่อย….

Posted by เทอดศักดิ์ หัตถศิลปทรัพย์ on Monday, May 27, 2019

