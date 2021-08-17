Connect with us

Tourism

Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/jeiline

Tourism operators in Phuket and other southern destinations are feeling more hopeful after a reduction in the minimum stay required as part of the Phuket sandbox. Yesterday, the Centre for Economic Situation Administration approved a proposal to set the minimum stay at 7 days, down from the previous 14. After this period, sandbox tourists are free to travel to other “sealed route” destinations, such as Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan, and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, or Phi Phi and Railay Beach in Krabi, among others.

Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says that effective yesterday, foreign tourists can visit Phuket as part of its sandbox scheme and will only be required to spend 7 days on the island. However, they will still require a Certificate of Entry for each of their planned routes while in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that the Foreign Ministry plans to open CoE registration this week.

The 7+7 extension, as it is known, will enable tourists to travel by boat from Phuket to other holiday destinations, given that there are almost no domestic flights operating from the island at this time. The shutdown of travel from other parts of the country was implemented as officials rushed to protect the southern island from Covid-19 hotspots such as the dark red provinces. There are currently strict limits on who can enter Phuket from elsewhere in the country, whether by land, sea, or air.

According to the Bangkok Post report, Charintip Tiyaphorn from the Tourism Council of Krabi has expressed hope that bookings for the region will pick up from October in time for the traditional tourism high season.

Meanwhile, the Sputnik V vaccine will now also be accepted as proof of vaccination for foreign arrivals. Up until yesterday, the Russian vaccine was still “under consideration”. It’s hoped that its approval will attract more Russian tourists.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism26 seconds ago

Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Coronavirus (Covid-19)40 mins ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
Economy44 mins ago

CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Protests10 hours ago

Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition
Phuket15 hours ago

CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Thailand15 hours ago

Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly shoots and kills man at meditation centre
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Lifestyle16 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok
Thailand17 hours ago

Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
World18 hours ago

Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Thailand19 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand19 hours ago

Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health after Covid infection and transfer rejection
Thailand20 hours ago

OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending