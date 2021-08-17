Tourism
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tourism operators in Phuket and other southern destinations are feeling more hopeful after a reduction in the minimum stay required as part of the Phuket sandbox. Yesterday, the Centre for Economic Situation Administration approved a proposal to set the minimum stay at 7 days, down from the previous 14. After this period, sandbox tourists are free to travel to other “sealed route” destinations, such as Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan, and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, or Phi Phi and Railay Beach in Krabi, among others.
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says that effective yesterday, foreign tourists can visit Phuket as part of its sandbox scheme and will only be required to spend 7 days on the island. However, they will still require a Certificate of Entry for each of their planned routes while in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that the Foreign Ministry plans to open CoE registration this week.
The 7+7 extension, as it is known, will enable tourists to travel by boat from Phuket to other holiday destinations, given that there are almost no domestic flights operating from the island at this time. The shutdown of travel from other parts of the country was implemented as officials rushed to protect the southern island from Covid-19 hotspots such as the dark red provinces. There are currently strict limits on who can enter Phuket from elsewhere in the country, whether by land, sea, or air.
According to the Bangkok Post report, Charintip Tiyaphorn from the Tourism Council of Krabi has expressed hope that bookings for the region will pick up from October in time for the traditional tourism high season.
Meanwhile, the Sputnik V vaccine will now also be accepted as proof of vaccination for foreign arrivals. Up until yesterday, the Russian vaccine was still “under consideration”. It’s hoped that its approval will attract more Russian tourists.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly shoots and kills man at meditation centre
UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok
Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health after Covid infection and transfer rejection
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
- Protests2 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated