Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days

Tourism operators in Phuket and other southern destinations are feeling more hopeful after a reduction in the minimum stay required as part of the Phuket sandbox. Yesterday, the Centre for Economic Situation Administration approved a proposal to set the minimum stay at 7 days, down from the previous 14. After this period, sandbox tourists are free to travel to other “sealed route” destinations, such as Koh Samui, Koh Phang Ngan, and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, or Phi Phi and Railay Beach in Krabi, among others.

Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says that effective yesterday, foreign tourists can visit Phuket as part of its sandbox scheme and will only be required to spend 7 days on the island. However, they will still require a Certificate of Entry for each of their planned routes while in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that the Foreign Ministry plans to open CoE registration this week.

The 7+7 extension, as it is known, will enable tourists to travel by boat from Phuket to other holiday destinations, given that there are almost no domestic flights operating from the island at this time. The shutdown of travel from other parts of the country was implemented as officials rushed to protect the southern island from Covid-19 hotspots such as the dark red provinces. There are currently strict limits on who can enter Phuket from elsewhere in the country, whether by land, sea, or air.

According to the Bangkok Post report, Charintip Tiyaphorn from the Tourism Council of Krabi has expressed hope that bookings for the region will pick up from October in time for the traditional tourism high season.

Meanwhile, the Sputnik V vaccine will now also be accepted as proof of vaccination for foreign arrivals. Up until yesterday, the Russian vaccine was still “under consideration”. It’s hoped that its approval will attract more Russian tourists.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

