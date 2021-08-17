Protests
PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest
The government is seeking to press charges against red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar over protests in Bangkok on Sunday. According to a Bangkok Post report, Seksakol Atthawong from the office of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, has confirmed that a complaint has been lodged with the Crime Suppression Division. Nattawut is accused of sedition and of violating the emergency decree and the disease prevention law, after encouraging protesters to join Sunday’s rally, which ended in violent clashes between participants and the police.
Seksakol also alleges that Nattawut had been planning to instigate unrest, pointing out that he had called on protesters to join anti-government rallies, despite knowing that recent protests had resulted in violence. The Bangkok Post reports that the Anti-Money Laundering Office has been asked to investigate Nattawut’s financial history since 2010, with Seksakol saying he suspects the anti-government protests are being sponsored by overseas parties.
On Sunday, anti-government protests clashed with police at the Din Daeng intersection in the capital. Media reports say activists hurled bricks and large firecrackers at police, who responded with water cannon and teargas. According to Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, 5 protesters were arrested on Sunday, 17 police officers were injured, and 18 government vehicles were damaged. Piya has apologised to local residents affected by the use of teargas and rubber bullets as crowd control officers attempted to drive protesters back.
Meanwhile, it’s understood that a young protester who was shot in the neck by police remains in critical condition.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly shoots and kills man at meditation centre
UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok
Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health after Covid infection and transfer rejection
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Protests2 days ago
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
- Bangkok2 days ago
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
- Guides4 days ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand