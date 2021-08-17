Connect with us

Protests

PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Roland Dobbins/Wikimedia

The government is seeking to press charges against red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar over protests in Bangkok on Sunday. According to a Bangkok Post report, Seksakol Atthawong from the office of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, has confirmed that a complaint has been lodged with the Crime Suppression Division. Nattawut is accused of sedition and of violating the emergency decree and the disease prevention law, after encouraging protesters to join Sunday’s rally, which ended in violent clashes between participants and the police.

Seksakol also alleges that Nattawut had been planning to instigate unrest, pointing out that he had called on protesters to join anti-government rallies, despite knowing that recent protests had resulted in violence. The Bangkok Post reports that the Anti-Money Laundering Office has been asked to investigate Nattawut’s financial history since 2010, with Seksakol saying he suspects the anti-government protests are being sponsored by overseas parties.

On Sunday, anti-government protests clashed with police at the Din Daeng intersection in the capital. Media reports say activists hurled bricks and large firecrackers at police, who responded with water cannon and teargas. According to Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, 5 protesters were arrested on Sunday, 17 police officers were injured, and 18 government vehicles were damaged. Piya has apologised to local residents affected by the use of teargas and rubber bullets as crowd control officers attempted to drive protesters back.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that a young protester who was shot in the neck by police remains in critical condition.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests24 seconds ago

PM’s office to file charges against red-shirt leader over Sunday’s protest
Tourism37 mins ago

Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases and 239 deaths

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Economy1 hour ago

CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Protests10 hours ago

Protester shot outside Bangkok police station, in critical condition
Phuket16 hours ago

CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Monk in Phitsanulok allegedly shoots and kills man at meditation centre
Thailand17 hours ago

UPDATE: Resigning Samut Sakhon governor receives outpouring of support
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Zoning, restrictions extended until Aug 31; CCSA discusses “Covid Pass”
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Loud BKK protests, Pfizer vax popular, Monk-in-a-skirt | August 16
Lifestyle17 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Bangkok
Thailand18 hours ago

Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
World18 hours ago

Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Thailand20 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand20 hours ago

Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health after Covid infection and transfer rejection
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending