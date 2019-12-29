Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
“The most popular exported Thai fruit are tropical fruit such as durian, mangosteen and longan, of which Thailand is the largest exporter in the world.”
Thai fruit has gained a lot of popularity in foreign countries being recognised for its good taste and quality. Tax waivers from free trade agreements for exports to partner countries have raised the value of fruit exports in the first 10 months of 2019 to at least three billion US$, making Thailand the 6th largest fruit exporter in the world.
The Department of Trade Negotiations Director General Auramon Supthaweethum, said today that Thai fruit exports continue to expand despite global economic challenges and a strong baht affecting the export sector.
This is partially due to more health-conscious consumer behaviour, and tax exemption benefits under FTA agreements with partner countries – China, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and Hong Kong, where all import duties on fresh and frozen Thai fruit are waived.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$. Meanwhile, other FTA partners such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Malaysia have started lowering or waiving import taxes on most types of fruit as well.
Consumers’ shifting preference towards a healthy diet provides a golden opportunity for Thai farmers and companies to expand fruit exports to foreign markets, but this will require farmers to maintain and even improve the quality of their produce, which will then be fast tracked for export under the FTA agreements.
SOURCE: National New Bureau of Thailand
ASEAN
ASEAN aiming to develop Universal Healthcare Coverage for all member states
PHOTO: Pacific Health Care
Promoting universal healthcare coverage for citizens is now a common goal of ASEAN member states. The aim is to grant people access to healthcare without barriers to improve nations’ health and wellbeing of all citizens. Universal healthcare is a hallmark of civilised governments around the world with the UN describing UHC as a right of all citizens.
Deputy Permanent Secretary of Public Health Ministry Dr Supakit Sirilak says the ASEAN Bloc hopes to assist some member states lift the standard of their medical services to provide full universal healthcare, understanding that each nation is at a different stage of economic development. Supakit oversees ministerial collaboration on the health agenda for the ASEAN states.
“Governments of some countries have yet to provide health coverage to civil servants. It would be difficult for them to implement UHC in the near future.”
ASEAN countries fall into three groups progressing on their healthcare development journey.
• Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have succeeded in setting up successful UHC (Universal Health Care).
“The entire populations of these countries are covered by healthcare insurance.”
• Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam are halfway through the journey to UHC.
“Their governments have passed laws to guarantee healthcare access to citizens but their health insurance programs do not cover every citizen at this stage.”
• Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar lack financial resources to fund free healthcare for citizens at this stage.
“Each ASEAN nation has a different level of health expenditure, showing the gap in health access among citizens in the region.”
For example, in 2016, the average Singaporean spent approximately 74,400 baht per person on health. A person in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand spent from 3,400 – 19,000 baht, while health expenditure per person in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar was less than 3,000 baht per person.
Using Thailand’s journey to UHC as an example, the Minister noted that the Kingdom was a middle-income country that could achieve UHC without getting rich first. Supakit said the success of introducing UHC in Thailand was de to two main factors: infrastructure readiness and long-term commitment from successive governments.
Prior to the introduction of UHC in 2002 (an initiative by PM Thaksin Shinawatra) the Thai government allocated large budgets to improve health facilities including building hospitals in every district and increasing the numbers of rural doctors. Successive political parties committing to the project improved UHC and expanded its benefits.
“But we don’t want just a few countries to achieve UHC. We want to see our neighbours, ASEAN members and the world do it.”
Achieving UHC is one of the main targets in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations is strongly encouraging the leaders of every country to introduce UHC for the good health and wellbeing of their citizens.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
Economy
Plearn Wan ‘retro’ shopping village to close its doors in Hua Hin
Yesterday, December 24, the founder and owner of Plearn Wan Company, operator of Plearn Wan shopping village in Hua Hin and Plearn Wan Panich shopping experiences at multiple locations around Thailand, Phattra Sahawat, posted that the Hua Hin shopping village will close down on January 31, 2020.
The rambling retro shopping experience would attract families on weekend trips from Bangkok to Plern Warn to take photos among the “50s-style” architecture. The company also owns retro-themed cafes “Plearn Wan Panich” around Bangkok.
Phattra thanked visitors who have supported the establishment over the last 12 years, and invited everyone to visit the place once more to celebrate the good times before it’s closed forever.
A news source from Hua Hin reported that Plearn Wan Company has issued a notice to all tenants that the company decided to close up shop “due to the ailing economy” plus recent losses and would therefore end all rental contracts on January 31. She went on to offer free rent for January leading up to the closure.
Plearn Wan Hua Hin is a nostalgic open-air shopping arcade featuring traditional foods, handicrafts, clothes, collectible items and classical architecture that depict the lifestyle of Thai people in the past. It’s been very popular with tourists.
Plearn Wan Hua Hin has been located on Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin district since it opened. The closure is seen by some to be a metaphor for the economic malaise that’s hit the coastal seaside town over the past year.
Economy
Government trying to tame strong baht, but bank says it will remain strong in 2020
The prominent rise of the Thai baht in over the past year has had wide implications and effects, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that state agencies have met often to come up with ways to tame the strong currency.
Kasikorn Bank Research Centre has already released a report outlining reasons the baht will remain strong into 2020. The bank’s research arm forecasts the baht will move in a range of 30.10-30.50 baht to the US$ for the next few quarters at least. They warn that Thailand’s November export data is likely to be in negative territory and will be another victim of the continuing strength of the local currency.
Over the last week the baht stayed within a tight range, according to Kasikorn research analysts
Meanwhile the Thai government, perpetually optimistic, expects the economy to improve in the first quarter of 2020 due to the launch of short, medium and long-term stimulus packages.
PM Prayut says the government has prepared numerous measures to cope with layoffs and shutdowns. Without giving details, he said such measures “will be launched soon,” according to The Nation.
SOURCE: The Nation
