Thailand reopening sees 13,000 travellers, 10 Covid-19 infections

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 13,000 travellers and 10 Covid-19 infections have arrived in the last 4 days. (via PR Bangkok)

After the first 4 days of Thailand’s big reopening, over 13,000 people have arrived with just 10 of those travellers testing positive for Covid-19. According to the Director of Risk Communication and Health Behavior Development Bureau from the Ministry of Public Health Dr Sumanee Watcharasin, 13,229 people have entered Thailand in the last 4 days, and 10 international travellers – just o.o75% of all arrivals into Thailand so far this month – were found to have Covid-19 infections.

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok was by far the main entry point, with nearly 70% of all international arrivals passing through Thailand’s main hub. 9,210 people in total flew into Bangkok, while less than half of that, 4,005 travellers total, flew into Phuket International Airport. 182 people were reported to have arrived into Koh Samui.

Some may notice that the government statistics add up to 13,397, which is 168 more people than the total number reported to have arrived. No immediate explanation was given for the discrepancy.

The Ministry of Public Health also listed the top 10 countries of origin for travellers arriving into Thailand, with the US and Germany separated by just 1 traveller:

  1. United States – 1,593
  2. Germany – 1,592
  3. United Kingdom – 1,006
  4. Japan – 935
  5. Switzerland – 624
  6. Sweden – 511
  7. South Korea – 499
  8. Netherlands – 363
  9. United Arab Emirates – 350
  10. China – 345

The arrival process has been met with some mixed reviews with some saying the RT-PCR test process has been quick, but others reporting long delays. Director Sumanee said that RT-PCR test results have been returned within 6 hours, allowing travellers to continue on to their Test & Go or Sandbox programmes right away. But many people have been posting online that they have waited longer for their test results, sometimes even longer than the 1 day required in an SHA+ or AQ hotel.

Other more positive reports say that the arrival process has been hastened by airline staff helping check passengers’ paperwork before landing to make sure they are ready for the processing upon landing before moving to their SHA+ hotel for their RT-PCR test.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
Poolie
2021-11-05 22:09
1 hour ago, gummy said: And of those how many were tourists I wonder ? Loads!
image
Soidog
2021-11-05 23:35
I don’t wish to point out the elephant in the room. However, the target is 300,000 per month or 10,000 per day. So by now, there should have been 40,000 arrivals. Even allowing for a slow start (even though everyone…
image
vvdb.fr
2021-11-05 23:53
2 hours ago, JamesEmanuel said: How is it possible that you have to show a Negative Covid PCR test to be allowed to board a plane and then you test Positive when you arrive in Thailand? How do they go…
image
ace035
2021-11-06 00:17
That's a good stats .075% out of 13,229 tested positive for COVID-19, we shall see some improvement for the next month. Hope it stays like that. Keep it up Thailand.
image
ace035
2021-11-06 00:21
2 hours ago, JamesEmanuel said: How is it possible that you have to show a Negative Covid PCR test to be allowed to board a plane and then you test Positive when you arrive in Thailand? How do they go…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending