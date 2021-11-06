Thailand Pass – 3 options to come back to Thailand right now

The Thailand Pass is now in force if you want to come back to Thailand, whether local or foreign traveller. There are now 3 main options which provide topics for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, from one of the 63 approved low-risk countries, or outside of that list.

Even for fully vaccinated travellers its not quite quarantine free, You will be required to stay at an approved SHA+ hotel for one night as you wait for your test result to come back. Once you receive a negative result you will be able to go anywhere in Thailand and stay anywhere you want.

Whilst there’s still some paperwork involved, the new Thailand Pass is a quicker and easier way to upload your documents and get approval from the Government. The Thailand Pass replaces the earlier Certificate of Entry paperwork.

The Thaiger acknowledges that many, many people have been having huge issues to apply for the Thailand Pass, others have breezed though the process without any technical problems. We can only recommend you persist if you want to come back to Thailand at this time as, hopefully, the government’s IT people get their sh*t together!

Over the first week, some 65,000 people have applied to re-enter Thailand under the Thailand Pass.

For the tourists that just want to arrive at the airport, get a stamp in their passport and head to the nearest beach or bar, THAT situation is not available in Thailand at the moment.

Thailand has never looked better the county is heading into the best weather of the year. Thai people are keen for you to come back and enjoy the many opportunities awaiting for you. The congestion in some tourist locations is long gone – the beaches are clear, the waters blue, the temples peaceful and the prices competitive.

Yes, there are still a number of restrictions in different part of the country, but they are being lifted on a weekly basis and Thailand, you can be sure, is opening up again. There is a clear narrative from the Thai government now that they want to one up and allow tourism to resume.

Of course there are going to be many who will wait, or even demand, that the restrictions are fully eased before they return. But the Thai government is leading the way in South East Asia with a plan, a process and a commitment to re-launch tourism in a safe and controlled manner.

Just before we go through the three ways to re-enter Thailand now, here are a few of the details….

Getting the Thailand Pass

All international travellers now have to apply for a Thailand Pass which was launched on November 1. Now this replaces the Certificate of Entry.

Here’s the website for the Thailand Pass…

tp.consular.go.th

Here you can upload required documents including your vaccination certificate and medical insurance with minimum coverage of US$50,000. If you are having problems with the uploads, HERE is a work-around that may work.

You can get that insurance from a range of insurers at thethaiger.com. You also have other options to obtain your re-entry Covid insurance.

Here’s a link for your options….

It will take 1-7 days for approval of your Thailand Pass, once you’ve uploaded all the required paperwork (below). Once approved, a QR code is generated which the traveller can use as they enter Thailand.

Arrival in Thailand

International travellers can enter Thailand through one of 6 international airports… Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui and U-Tapao airport in Rayong. Buri Ram airport is also an option, but only for charter flights.

You will need to present a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before travelling, and your Thailand Pass QR code as you pass through health screening and immigration.

You’ll have to download the Mor Chana app on your phones. The app automatically evaluates your risk daily whilst in Thailand. You’ll need to have the app data set to ON.

From the airport to your approved AQ or SHA+ hotel, you’ll be picked up by the hotel, you can’t jump in a normal taxi. They’l be waiting for you as you depart the airport. The approved hotel will provide the RT-PCR test, in conjunction with a local hospital.

Fully vaccinated Thai or foreign residents CAN’T quarantine in their homes for the first night after they arrive in Thailand. They must stay in an approved SHA+ hotel until they receive a negative test result. It’s the same for everyone at this stage.

If the result is positive, they will be sent to a hospital or an AQ hotel, at your expense… so check the fine print on your Covid insurance.

Travelling with children

Children under 12 years of age, travelling with their parents, aren’t required to have a vaccine certificate.

For children older than 12, a vaccine certificate and medical insurance is required.

Medical insurance

Only Thai nationals aren’t required to have medical insurance because any medical costs incurred by citizens will be covered under Thailand’ universal health care system.

The same insurance exemption now applies to foreign residents who already have medical and health insurance in Thailand.

You’ll need to ensure that your insurance policy does not only specify Covid-19 health coverage, but other general illnesses and hospital expenses.

Visitors from 63 countries and territories

Fully vaccinated travellers from the 63 listed countries and territories are required to have stayed at least 21 days in one or more of THOSE countries before travelling to Thailand.

But fully vaccinated local and foreign residents can travel to to one of the 46 countries for a shorter period and then return. You’re not required to stay a full 21 days in that country.

But that exemption doesn’t apply to local and foreign residents who visit countries that aren’t on the list of 63 eligible countries or territories.

Transit passengers

For transit passengers passing through countries that aren’t on the list 63 approved countries or territories, they can continue their trip to Thailand IF the transit period does’t exceed 12 hours and if they stay in the airport.

Test and Go

• Exemption from Quarantine (except for the first night as you await the result of your PCR test on arrival)

• Travellers from eligible countries / territories only

• You will need to stay at your hotel until your negative test result comes back.

• You’ll need to have travelled from a port in eligible country / territory and have stayed in eligible countries / territories for at least 21 consecutive days

• You’ll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no less than 14 days before travelling

• You’ll need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result, issued within 72 hours before travelling

Here’s the documents you’ll need to upload into the Thailand Pass website….

• Passport

• Your visa into Thailand

• Your Certificate of Vaccination

• Paid up AQ / SHA+ hotel reservation confirmation (for the duration of 1 day and including the fee for one RT-PCR test)

• Insurance with minimum coverage of 50,000 USD

Sandbox Program

So the Sandbox program is still going and allows a lot more options… including that you can come from anywhere in the world, not just the approved low-risk countries.

• Travellers from any country / territory

• You’ll need to stay in the Sandbox area for 7 days and then will be able to travel in Thailand.

The Sandbox areas now include….

• Bangkok

• Buri Ram

• Chiang Mai

• Chon Buri

• Krabi

• Loei

• Nong Khai

• Phang Nga

• Phetchaburi

• Phuket

• Prachuap Khiri Khan

• Ranong

• Rayong

• Samut Prakan

• Surat Thani

• Trat

• Udon Thani

You’ll need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no less than 14 days before travelling

You’ll need to have a negative COVID-19 test result , issued within 72 hours before travelling

And you’ll need to upload these documents into the Thailand Pass website…

• Passport

• Your Thai Visa

• Certificate of Vaccination

• Paid SHA+ hotel reservation confirmation throughout the 7 days period…. That includes the fees for RT-PCR test and Antigen Self-test Kit

• Insurance with minimum coverage of 50,000 USD

Alternative Quarantine

Now for the final option which is available for everyone else, including people who haven’t been vaccinated.

It’s now simply called Alternative Quarantine… at one stage they did call it Happy Quarantine but they’ve decided to get rid of the silly name and just call it what it is!

• Travellers from any country / territory

• Stay in quarantine for 10 days and then will be able to travel everywhere in Thailand after your 10 day stay.

Here are the Documents you’ll need to upload on the Thailand Pass Website…

• Passport

• Thai Visa (if required)

• Paid AQ hotel reservation confirmation (fully paid or a deposit of at least 15,000 THB / 500 USD)

• This will include the fees for two RT-PCR tests

• Insurance with minimum coverage of 50,000 USD

So that’s all the main details. A copy of this script is under the description so you can go back through the details. Time now to look forward and welcome people back, whether for business or pleasure.

Hopefully this video has given you a start to getting back into the Kingdom and we look forward to seeing you soon.