Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thailand details new visa strategy to welcome rich tourists
The Thailand has revealed their detailed strategy to bring back “rich” tourists while keeping Covid numbers low. The plan, to be rolled out next month, has been touted by officials as a way to help recover Thailand’s hard hit tourist economy, but some say the government needs a reality check.
The Tourism and Sports Authority Minister claims the plan will allow foreign visitors in by requiring them to submit to a 14 day quarantine as well as booking a long stay, minimum 90 days. This, of course, means that tourists paying for the quarantine hotels and a long stay must, have adequate funds to do so.
“There is solid demand for Thai tourism. Thailand will definitely attract tourists from China, Europe and elsewhere, but we will make sure that only those from low-risk countries can fly in.”
Such travellers who agree to enter Thailand on these conditions will be issued a Special Tourist Visa that can be extended by 90 days up to 2 times – almost 9 months. These types of visa holders must agree to spend at least 30 days in Thailand, including the quarantine period while having the option of staying longer (in previous articles, the government has said a minimum of 90 day stay – check for confirmation with the Thai Embassy in your country).
“Tourists must contact a licensed Thai travel agency, pay for flights, hotel quarantine, apartment or hotel, and the mandatory Covid-19 test.”
Latest update about getting back into Thailand HERE.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is also responding to the idea that most tourists would not like to stay in a costly hotel for 2 weeks by saying that it will be a pleasant suprise as many activities are being planned to help tourists enjoy themselves during the quarantine period.
But the numbers don’t seem to add up as the government is only planning to allow in 300 tourists at a time. A tourism operator in Krabi also doubts that this plan will work as he says the damage to the economy is severe and it may not help much.
Estimates by Association of Thai Travel Agents conclude that up to 2.5 million Thais will lose their jobs in the tourism industry if business in the 4th quarter of 2020 remains the same. But Kasikorn Research Centre says the STV strategy could channel between 1.5 to 2 billion baht back into the economy if it is successful, still a long way short of previous income from tourism.
So far, attempts at bringing tourists back to the Kingdom have been squashed due to the re-emergence of Covid in certain countries. Such plans as travel bubbles for areas like Phuket, aka. the “Phuket Model” have been put on the back burner after agreements with partnering countries fell through due to resurgences in Covid cases.
Perceville Smithers
September 20, 2020 at 1:52 pm
I’ve said before-they are overplaying their hand! The gov needs to talk to the business owners, workers and street vendors to find out who the customers are. I think spending 24-30,000 THB each month for an apartment; 350 THB weekly for laundry if I don’t do it myself; 1,500-2,000 THB monthly gym membership; plus food, drink and incidentals should count for something. There are more like me than who they’re targetting.
Jason
September 20, 2020 at 1:59 pm
Oh Dear….this really does not look good! I do hope no one in Thailand is pinning their hopes and livelihoods on this plan! It’s a recipe for financial ruin. By the time the government realises that, the high season will be over.
Geoff
September 20, 2020 at 2:15 pm
Activities? The mind boggles. Egg and spoon races? Hide and seek? Talent competitions? This gets funnier and funnier.
Perceville Smithers
September 20, 2020 at 2:46 pm
Connect Four and Jenga; karaoke competition
Svcoquette
September 20, 2020 at 2:28 pm
Thailand you are looking bad to the international tourists. First encourage the tourists here to stay. Forcing them to leave and risk their health at airports and flights will be long remembered and passed along to others.
We are here, we are virus free and continue to spend money yet you make us feel unwelcomed.
Malaysia has extended all VISA s until at least 31 Dec, Thailand should do the same.
Mike Frenchie
September 20, 2020 at 2:35 pm
Totally dilutional, will just allow few retired having family/GF in Thailand to come back IF they have the cash to finance that? Not a single real tourist will come. We can expect massive number of bankruptcies, suicides and social unrest at year end. Remember, foreign tourists brought 2 trillion THB/year – one to two billion THB is a drop in the bucket.
Glenn
September 20, 2020 at 3:02 pm
The govt shot itself in both feet over this scam, now they expect ‘rich’ tourists to save their tails. There’s two general sorts of non-thais that want back in – the adult entertainment fun loving men, and all those with wives/girls friends/other significant ties to the country.
I don’t even thing the govt has considered there are other countries competing for the now rare tourist money, and many ‘former tourists’ now (because of the scam) don’t have the money to be international tourists any more.
What an embarrassing surprise to the govt if they said OK come back without restrictions – and very few did. Add on jail/quarantine both origin and in thailand, private charter flights, dubious testing upon testing – no way will the avg tourist consider thailand. good night and welcome to an economic depression!
Nipral
September 20, 2020 at 3:10 pm
Can hardly be more ridiculous ! Who knows any wealthy foreigner who is prepared to
spend 90 days in Thailand with a 14 days quarantine and more moronic conditions ?
This government ignores that high-end tourists, big spenders, hardly stay more than 4-5 nights at the same place. This stupid scheme is designed for middle class retirees at best.
So long Thailand, we have a wealth of destinations to choose from !
Snoopy
September 20, 2020 at 3:18 pm
Rich will never accept this kind of deal…..
Jamaica , and other warm and clean Caribean islands is just a few hours from Europe…
Bye bye Thailand !