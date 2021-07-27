Connect with us

Tourism

Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Sitoo

The Tourism Authority of Thailand says both international and domestic tourism are likely to drop to an all-time low this year. The Bangkok Post reports that the TAT predicts international arrivals may only number 1 million, with domestic tourism dropping to just 50 – 60 million trips.

Yuthasak Supasorn from the TAT says the target of 3 million foreign arrivals is still in place but Thailand could see only a third of that figure, meaning a 74% drop in revenue compared to the first 2 months of 2020, before the pandemic hit. Domestic tourism is also likely to fall well short of this year’s target of 100 million trips, with local lockdowns and tight restrictions on travel, particularly if a 3-month lockdown is introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that as a worst-case scenario next year, the TAT has set a minimum target of 10 million foreign arrivals and 122 million domestic trips. These targets presume that the global Covid-19 situation remains unstable and that countries will still have travel restrictions in place. In this worst-case scenario, the TAT is forecasting around 625 billion baht in revenue from international arrivals and 680 billion baht from domestic tourism.

Should the Covid-19 situation improve globally, the best-case scenario would see Thailand welcoming 18 million foreign tourists in 2022, generating over 1 trillion baht in revenue, with 160 million domestic trips contributing 882 billion.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism24 seconds ago

Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year
Coronavirus (Covid-19)48 mins ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths
Myanmar12 hours ago

Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Singapore14 hours ago

Singapore plans to vaccinate 80%, reopen with quarantine-free travel by September
Thailand15 hours ago

Pattaya suspects arrested for live streaming breaking curfew
Thailand16 hours ago

Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket16 hours ago

Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Thailand17 hours ago

Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Best of18 hours ago

Phuket’s 8 Best Rooftop Bars
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Ayutthaya logs 255 new infections, hospital beds full
Thailand18 hours ago

Another “monkey war” in Lop Buri, hundreds fight in the street- VIDEO
Thailand19 hours ago

Plantations International provides Pattaya with provisions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Monday UPDATE: 15,376 new infections, Provincial report
Thailand20 hours ago

Thai baht goes from top-performing to worst-hit currency in Asia
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending