Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Today, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 14,150 cases and 118 coronavirus-related deaths. In the latest and most severe wave in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has recorded 497,965 Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 245 cases were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates have been infected with Covid-19. The Department of Corrections continues to rollout mass testing at prisons to quickly detect infections and contain the virus.

More information will be released this afternoon.

Other updates…

  • The Covid-19 infection rate in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave, is expected to decline late August and early September, the Thai government’s news bureau reported, quoting Thailand’s Department of Disease Control.
  • 15.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since February 28. Inoculations have accelerated in Bangkok. Health officials are focusing on vaccinating the elderly as well as those with underlying health conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection.
  • Expats ages 60 and above in Bangkok and surrounding provinces can now register from an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appointment at the Bang Sue Grand Station Central Vaccination Centre. Walk-in services are offered to foreign residents who are 75 years old and older from 9am to 4pm. Click HERE to register. For information on other vaccination centres open to expats, go to ThailandIntervac.com.

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths | News by Thaiger

 

gummy
2021-07-27 08:21
Maybe it dropped a bit because yesterday was holiday and we all know that weekend figures general are on the low side. Guess figures released tomorrow which will be todays totals in theory will be a better indicator.
ozz1
2021-07-27 08:39
testing less people will bring the numbers down thai logic
9S_
2021-07-27 09:19
I guess those 3000 chicken workers don’t count
Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Create an Account
