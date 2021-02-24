image
image
Tourism

Thai temple tour, via a jet ski on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

12 mins ago

 on 

Thai temple tour, via a jet ski on Bangkok's Chao Phraya | VIDEO
In this brief video, Chris our Thaiger ‘adventure’ Vlogger, takes you on a ride through the Chao Phraya River…on a jet ski! There are plenty of ways for tourists to take the well-trodden path of temple-hopping whilst in Thailand. THIS is a very fresh view of some of the famous river’s lesser known temples.

You can stop off and a look around (make sure you’re dressed appropriately) during your very-own river trip. The Chao Phraya River is the main river that runs through Thailand, and for 2,500 Thai baht you can rent out a jet ski and do some temple hopping as well as speeding your way around Ko Kret.

The Thaiger

Protests

Pro-democracy activists rally against corrupt police promotion system

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By

Pro-democracy activists rally against corrupt police promotion system
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

The pro-democracy group, Ratsadon, held a rally in Bangkok yesterday, this time with their sights set on Thailand’s police force and the corrupt practices involved in promotion. The system in which officers have to pay bribes to senior figures, allegedly including senior politicians, was highlighted in a debate in parliament last week.

Activists met at the Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital at around 5pm and stayed there for an hour, according to a Thai PBS World report. However, most of the speakers were unknown faces, with more prominent leaders, such as Panasaya Sitthijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, and Mike Rayong notably absent. Those who addressed the crowd called on “honest” officers to join them in the fight for justice, as they slammed the widespread nepotism and corruption that is allegedly rife in the police force.

Protesters then marched to the nearby headquarters of the Royal Thai Police and sat on the street outside while speeches continued. At one point, an activist read out a letter which the group says was written by a police officer and addressed to his colleagues. In it, the officer calls on his colleagues to decide if they are serving the people or those in power, and asks them if they think they’ve been fairly treated by their bosses or used for political purposes. After the reading, rally participants were given copies of the letter.

The protest dispersed peacefully around 8.30pm, with organisers saying another rally is planned for today. Activists are being asked to wear black and will gather in front of the Criminal Court in a symbolic show of mourning for the country’s justice system. The “mourning” will last for 112 minutes, to protest Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, also known as the lèse majesté law. Participants will also call for the release of 4 detained protest leaders, Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsook, and Patiwat Saraiyaem.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By

Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again
PHOTO: Caitlin Ashworth

Bangkok bars are back in business. People flocked to the city’s streets last night after hearing the news that bars could reopen and restaurants could start serving alcohol again… as long as they close by 11pm. Some started rolling out their mobile bars stocked beer and liquor, setting it up along a busy street. Restaurants changed their signs, erasing 9pm and writing 11pm. Bars reopened, turning on the lights and turning up the music. Even a street performer dressed up in a robot costume (or maybe it was a knock-off Transformer) was out by the Sukhumvit-Asok intersection.

The easing of disease control restrictions officially set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration kicks in on Monday, but provincial authorities have been given the “okay” to the lift the restrictions earlier. In Bangkok’s case, local officials gave the nod immediately.

Live music is now allowed, but customers are not allowed to dance. Bars, pubs, restaurants and other nightlife venues must close by 11pm. Click HERE to read the new disease control regulations by zone.

Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again

Crime

Police launch murder investigation after Thai boxer found dead in Bangkok’s On Nut area

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

22 hours ago

on

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

By

Police launch murder investigation after Thai boxer found dead in Bangkok's On Nut area
PHOTO: Thairath

Police in Bangkok have launched a murder investigation after the body of a Thai boxer was found covered in blood in the city’s On Nut area. His throat was slit. Photos of the crime scene show blood splattered and smeared across the hood of a white Toyota Vios.

Around 10pm Sunday night, local residents heard screams and called police. The body of the 46 year old boxer, known as Wichan Noi Jep Yao, was found covered in blood. He had no shirt or shoes. Reports say a pair of underwear was found near the body. Dried bloodstains were all around the car and in the back seat. No weapons were found at the scene.

Wichan was a boxing instructor at the Rama 2 camp, according to the Thai media outlet Sanook. Reports say the boxer travelled from Suphan Buri to Bangkok for business. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

