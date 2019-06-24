Thai Air Asia pulling the plug on its Chiang Rai-Singapore service? | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Thai Air Asia pulling the plug on its Chiang Rai-Singapore service?
from ttrweekly.com
The Thai AirAsia’s direct flight between Chiang Rai and Singapore is unlikely to survive. That’s the outlook of travel website ttrweekly.com
Launched early 2019 with little fanfare, the new international route was one of four direct services that use Chiang Rai as a hub. The others were direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Phuket.
So what’s gone wrong? Apart from the 4,000-6,000 baht return fare compared with the connecting flight route through Bangkok (costing around 12,000 baht), you’ll be in Singapore tucking into your first King Prawn at the Newton Food Centre while the others are still transiting in Bangkok.
The three weekly direct flights depart Chiang Rai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays at 7am and arrive in Singapore by 11am. But the writer, Don Ross, is bemoaning the 50 to 60 passengers on board the 180 seat Airbus. He says he’s taken the flight six times so far and ponders the low passenger load.
Don believes there is only a slim chance of this flight surviving. Checking the Air Asia website the direct flights disappears after October 29 on the booking page.
Don believes that one obvious reason for the failure of attracting full plane loads was the health-threatening smog that covered northern Thailand for two months earlier this year. And then it was the wet season. He also ponders AirAsia’s over-reliance on its BIG Loyalty program and enthusiastic social media users to promote flights instead of spending on any local advertising.
Don has further analysis of the failure of the Chiang Rai-Singapore route this year to ignite passenger bookings. You can read his full story HERE.
Chiang Rai
Thousands throng to Chiang Rai to remember the 1st anniversary of Tham Luang saga
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Thousands of locals plus tourists, along with some of the key players in the search and rescue of 13 Mu Pa (Wild Boar) footballers trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, celebrated the first anniversary of the day the team stumbled into the Tham Luang caves setting off the epic drama that followed.
On June 23 last year the 13 young men plodded innocently into the mouth of the Tham Luang Cave not knowing that a downpour would trap them inside.
Activities around Chiang Rai kicked off with a 10 kilometre mini marathon, a 6 kilometre fun run, plus a 20 and 54 kilometre cycling contest.
Among VIPs attending were the Phayao provincial governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn. He was the man who ended up being the official face of the mission last year when he was governor of the Chiang Rai province. He would front the world’s media each day as the story grew passing on any information he had.
The widow of Captain Samarn Kunan, the former SEAL member who died during the dangerous rescue operation also attended along with local cave diver Vernon Unsworth who provided so much intel about the local cave system as the mission to find the missing team members started.
Before the morning runs, a religious ceremony was held in front of the Tham Luang cave complex and at the statue of Samarn Kunan to pay respects to the ‘spirit’ of the dead SEAL member.
A few short speeches recalled the monumental global effort, luck and ingenuity that combined to find and bring out the 13 team members alive. Third Army region commander Lt-Gen Chalongchai Chaiyakha said the mission demonstrated “the true spirit of human beings who spontaneously came together with one single determination, to help the 12 trapped boys and their coach and to bring them to safety”.
The team became trapped in the cave after it flooded. They went inside the Tham Luang caves following a training session on June 23 last year. A massive rescue operation, involving cave divers, cave climbers, water drainage experts and many other rescue experts from several countries, as well as thousands of Thai volunteers, was mounted.
All 13 were safely brought out from the cave between July 8-10 in a risky extraction mission.
More about that, more reflections on the events 12 months ago and a great video tribute HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | The Thaiger
Chiang Rai
Miracle at Tham Luang – The Thailand cave drama unfolds, a year on
On June 23, a year ago, only a few northern Thai locals and serious cave enthusiasts knew much about the Tham Luang Caves in Mae Sai district, about an hour’s drive from Chiang Rai.
But on that sunny afternoon, following their regular football practice, a group of 12 players and their coach, decided to have a quick excursion to the local caves. At the time it was only going to be a quick hour of exploring the caves before heading home. It didn’t quite go as planned.
Head coach for the team, Nopparat Khanthawong, turned on his phone at 7pm that night to find more than 20 missed calls from concerned parents asking where their children were.
The next morning police found the young men’s bikes, bags and a few sets of shoes at the mouth of the cave. A deluge overnight had trapped the exploring team inside. It was clear to the authorities that they were unable to get inside the flooded cave. Were the team still alive? How could they get them out?
Over the next two to three weeks a massive international rescue team would amass at the caves in a mission to figure out how to get the team out. Heavy machinery was flown in, caving experts summoned, Thai Navy Seals donned scuba gear, a long way from Thailand’s coast they were trained to protect.
The Mu Pa (Wild Boar) football team were all aged between 11 and 16 years of age. The assistant coach Ekkaphon Chanthawong was 25 years of age. It would be another ten days before the outside world even knew if the team had survived the flooding of the cave.
The search for the team was an international news hit. As the Thai government called in expertise from around the world, an international media contingent also streamed into the muddy surrounds of the cave where a makeshift tent town was being constructed to handle the feeding and sanitation needs for the throngs of international assistants.
Local villagers jumped to action bringing food daily and providing lodgings to the to hundreds of people.
On day ten the 13 team members were finally found. UK divers Richard Stanton and John Volanthen were making another exploratory dive, as part of an international team of expert cave divers which had by now made several missions into the muddy waters. The team were found on a sandy ledge some 4 kilometres inside the Tham Luang Cave system.
But finding the Mu Pa team was the easy part compared with what was to follow.
None of the boys were competent swimmers, in fact most of them couldn’t swim at all. Rescuers looked for access from above the caves in hopes of drilling down to rescue the team. As the days passed messages were passed on from the boys via divers to their parents. Food was brought in. It was even mooted that the team could ‘live’ in the caves for up to four months and wait out the wet-season and the flooding waters to subside.
At the end of the second week though the situation became more urgent as heavy rains threatened and it was feared the waters would continue rising and drown the team. They needed to get them out, now.
Whilst putting the young men in wetsuits and diving gear and swimming them out one by one was considered, it was fraught with danger because of their complete lack of experience and the risk of panic whilst crawling through the narrow underwater sections. Divers, who had been through the narrow, flooded chambers a number of times, said it was a major challenge for them, despite their years of experience.
At this stage two Australian cave divers, Richard Harris and Craig Challen who were also medical professionals, came up with an outrageous plan.
They would sedate the team, put them on stretchers, and bring each of them out with a diver steering the stretcher at the front and back. Every few hundreds of metres other divers and medics would be waiting, check on the boys’ vital signs and re-administer the sedation. Everyone had to be trained quickly and the boys informed of what was going to happen. Only one of the team spoke any English.
It was an extremely risky plan but the pressure was on to get the team out before the rains returned. It was decided to go ahead with the dangerous extraction mission.
Between July 8 and 10 all of the young men were rescued from the caves by the cobbled-together international team in three waves.
The entire rescue effort involved over 10,000 people, including over 100 divers, local and international rescue workers, staff from 100 Thai government agencies, 900 police officers and 2,000 soldiers.
Ten police helicopters, seven police ambulances, 700 diving cylinders, and huge pumps removing more than a billion litres of water from the caves, were deployed during the rescue mission.
There was one fatality, Saman Kunan, a 37 year old former Thai Navy SEAL died of asphyxiation on July 6 after delivering supplies of air between chambers in the cave in the days before the team was discovered.
A year later, the Tham Luang Caves have become a major northern tourist attraction. Visitors go there with a fascination to see where the drama of the footballers, their coach, the rescuers, world media and local community unfolded in a totally unexpected drama.
The rising number of tourists persuaded the Department of National Parks to upgrade Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non forest into a new national park. The site now covers 12,000 rai of land. There is a new attraction near the cave mouth showcasing the people, the drama, maps, statistics, photos and a huge 13 metre mural. There is also a statue of Saman “Ja Sam” Kunan, the one fatality from the drama whose bravery reminds visitors of the hundreds who made the plunge into the muddy cave waters to save the team.
And then there was all the unsung heroes like local Rawinmat Lueloet, who offered his laundry’s services free for two weeks to tend to the mud-stained clothes of rescuers. There were so, so many others.
In the wake of the rescue the members of the football team, some who had been ‘stateless’ – living in Thailand without a nationality or passport – have been granted Thai nationality. The team members and Ekkaporn have also made a few trips overseas and will feature in a new series being produced by Netflix at the moment.
The Thaiger put together a very quick edit of some of the milestones of the mission in the frantic two weeks and hope you’ll enjoy reliving some of the amazing memories that started a year ago today.
SOURCE: Wikipedia
Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai woman shot in market car park by spurned ex-lover
PHOTO MONTAGE: Chiang Rai Times
A 27 year old Thai woman, Sawitree Phromwong, was allegedly murdered last week by a scorned ex lover after he confronted the woman and her new boyfriend at the Pa Sak market in Chaing Rai. She was sitting in the back of a car when shot. The man then jumped back into his car, along with the shotgun he used to kill his former girlfriend, and fled the scene.
The incident follows weeks of online media exchanges on social media between the pair, according to police. Last Thursday Thai police sought an arrest warrant for the Chiang Mai man living in the province over the murder of his ex girlfriend while she visited a popular market with her new lover.
Chiang Rai police report that the woman had been engaged in an online spat with her ex boyfriend, identified by police as 31 year old Ek Udom. The man was already known to Chiang Rai police and had an extensive criminal history.
The woman’s new boyfriend was waiting for police with the injured Sawitree. Emergency services tended to the woman but she died on the way to hospital as a result of head injuries. He briefed police on the background to the incident, the social media messaging and the events that had led to the fatal shooting.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times, ThaiExaminer.com
