Connect with us

Tourism

TAT looks to draw more Japanese tourists to Thailand with new campaign

Published

 on 

Japanese tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is looking to draw in more Japanese tourists. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn announced that TAT will introduce a new partnership campaign in the last three months of the year called “It’s Time to Go To Thailand”. 

The campaign aims to increase Japanese tourists’ average spending per trip, which right now is only 6,400 baht, the lowest among Northeast Asian Markets. TAT plans to push seven major tour operators to convince Japanese tourists to spend more days in Thailand. 

The main groups TAT aims to target are: corporate trip groups, elderly people, solo travellers, female friend and family groups, and outdoor adventurers. Yuthasak said that extended trips will be rewarded with discounts on products such as hotels and spas. 

TAT is aiming to draw in at least 1.25 million Japanese tourists to Thailand in 2023, generating 75 billion baht. As of September 20, 166,709 Japanese tourists have arrived in the kingdom this year. In 2019, the number of Japanese tourists in Thailand had been 1.8 million. 

Yuthasak noted that the yen is “historically weak” right now, creating a challenge for TAT’s efforts. He said…

“… we have to entice them to spend more time in order to make their first outbound trips in two or three years worth it.”

The news of this campaign comes after Thai VietJet announced the addition of flights to both the Bangkok – Fukuoka route to Japan. Starting October 1, Thai VietJet will serve the Bangkok – Fukuoka route five times per week from Monday to Saturday.

Will TAT get the 1.25 million Japanese tourists it’s aiming for next year? We’ll see. 

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
BigHewer
2022-09-23 11:44
From the article: The campaign aims to increase Japanese tourists’ average spending per trip, which right now is only 6,400 baht, the lowest among Northeast Asian Markets.    6,400 baht for the whole trip? What do they buy and where…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok9 mins ago

BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
Hot News37 mins ago

US Navy scammer arrested in Venezuela over scandal in Asia
Koh Samui44 mins ago

Fishermen rescued after going missing in stormy seas off Koh Samui
Sponsored2 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Hot News59 mins ago

At least 31 dead as Iranian security forces crack down on civilians protesting woman’s death
World1 hour ago

Japan to welcome visa-free tourists from October 11
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Meeting today could decide whether to end Emergency Decree
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News2 hours ago

More heavy rain to continue today in 62 of Thailand’s provinces
Road deaths2 hours ago

Ambulance runs a red light and kills a motorcyle rider
Tourism2 hours ago

TAT looks to draw more Japanese tourists to Thailand with new campaign
Entertainment2 hours ago

Controversial Britist street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

No more Covid Tests or vax certificates required to enter Thailand | GMT
Thailand18 hours ago

Burmese beauty queen arrested in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand scrambles to address plummeting Baht
World18 hours ago

North Korea releases statement after being accused of selling Russia weapons
Thailand18 hours ago

Motorcycle taxis & app-based riders fight over passengers
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending