Some Pattaya businesses oppose quick reopening to foreign tourists | Thaiger

Tourism
Some Pattaya businesses oppose quick reopening to foreign tourists
While Pattaya tourist businesses are desperate for borders to reopen to foreign tourists, many local business owners oppose the rush to reopen Thailand. Boonanan Phattanasin, The president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, which serves many businesses throughout Pattaya, points out that while international tourism benefits the local economy, domestic tourism is booming and businesses that cater to Thai tourists are doing well. They fear that open borders may bring new Covid-19 infections in, and scare away their domestic customers.
Seafood restaurants, Thai BBQ, Thai clubs and other places popular with locals much more than foreigners don’t feel the need to rush international customers in, while the coronavirus is still not fully contained. Koh Larn businesses are reporting busy weekends with Thai tourists enjoying a quick getaway, but they worry that locals will look for short holidays elsewhere if they know that Pattaya is a designated “sandbox” area that will be the first to let in foreign travellers. Even with vaccinations and testing, locals may not want to even risk Covid-19 infections and will simply travel somewhere else.
While these concerns are valid, pressure from the much larger international tourism market will likely trump the concerns of the domestic tourism businesses. The goal is to work towards a mutually beneficial solution and Boonanan proposes ensuring the majority of local residents should be vaccinated before opening to international tourists and keeping a watchful eye on sandbox trials in Phuket and Koh Samui first. Until then, Pattaya continues weekly events and promotions aimed at domestic tourists.
The sandbox plan would allow vaccinated tourists from come countries to visit Pattaya and other selected tourist locations without quarantine. Tourists would still be subject to mandatory tracking and allowed to visit limited places until secondary Covid-19 testing was done. The government plans to have Phuket as the first sandbox location with Koh Samui as a likely location for sandboxing early as well. With 10 million foreign tourists in 2019, Pattaya is likely to push forward with the sandbox reopening despite objections from domestic tourism businesses, as a much larger majority rely solely on foreign tourism and are desperate for quarantine and travel restrictions to end.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
21 year old accused of defrauding more 100 people in surfskate board scam
A 21 year old Thai man is accused of cashing in on the new surfskate trend by allegedly scamming more than 100 people with damages valued at more than 2.7 million baht. Apparently, he advertised preorders for surfskate boards on Facebook and victims of the scam say they paid in full for the boards, but never received their orders.
Surfskating, which has rapidly grown in popularity in Thailand, is also known as “carveboarding” after the brand name Carveboard. The boards are longer than traditional skateboards and are designed to allow movements similar to surfing.
A Facebook post on the group page “Surf & Skate Market Thailand” advertised brand-name surfskate boards for 9,000 to 35,000 baht each. To preorder a board, customers must pay 30% upfront, according to the post.
But victims of the scam say that when they contacted the seller, they were told they would get a 1,000 baht discount if they paid in full. The orders were never delivered. Victims say the seller continued to make excuses.
10 people, including a Thai media news anchor, filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division. The complaint says at least 112 people fell victim to the scam and the damages are valued at around 2.7 million baht.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Visa
Economy
Thailand jobs listings rise in February, labour force recovering from pandemic
After a pandemic-fueled unemployment freefall over the last year, costing 3 million people their jobs, February saw a big jump in employment demand for Thailand. Most job listings on the search platform JobsDV are for positions in the sales and customer service fields, followed by positions in the information technology field.
Employment demand rose nearly 25% from the lowest periods in 2020, which were during the 2 Covid-19 outbreaks, according to JobsDB Thailand manager Pornladda Dathratwibul. She adds that the rise in employment demand is a “great sign of recovery in the Thai labour market.”
Last April listings on job listing platform JobsDB fell from January 2020 figures 35.6% while the second coronavirus outbreak in December led to an even bigger drop of 45.5% from January, down 37.9% from numbers in August 2020.
February shows a strong upward trend though, particularly with people in the IT field. Barring another wave of Covid-19, employment levels are looking likely to recover by 2022 to levels before the pandemic decimated the economy. JobsDB is predicting 5% year-on-year growth for Thailand’s job market.
While sales, business development and customer service saw the biggest increase in new job listings in Thailand last month, IT and engineering has shown significant growth and is a hot market for new Thai employment. Last year marketing and public relations, transport and logistics, and manufacturing had the highest demand growth. But IT just saw a 10% growth in jobs to fill and the Thai labour market needs skilled workers for emerging digital technologies.
JobsDB suggests Thai people need to brush up on their IT skills and Thailand needs to attract skilled foreign workers to jobs as well. A shortage of skilled workers exists as new jobs are created in artificial intelligence, blockchain and crypto tech, data protection, and machine learning. JobsDB also suggests that future technology job qualifications may rely less on specific tech skills and more on workers who are creative and flexible and can develop themselves to learn the new technologies as they emerge.
Starting salaries of 20,000 to 40,000 baht a month should attract job-hunters to the IT field. Contractors or temporary workers face salaries under 16,000 baht a month. Aside from IT, specifically skilled jobs like legal officers and business analysts pay similar wages, as well as jobs in the telecom field.
While Singapore ranks number 1 as the country most sought by foreigners working abroad, Thailand has climbed from 39th in 2018 to 35th last year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Woman warns of paying cash on delivery after being scammed
A woman is warning internet users to beware of accepting parcels by paying cash on delivery after being allegedly scammed. According to Thai Residents, the woman says she accepted a package without knowing she didn’t order it, paying 590 baht in cash. Once she opened the package, she saw a pink t-shirt with a note that said, “I am sorry, I need the money to pay for my father’s medical bills. I need to make it in time or my father might lose his life. This is all the money I have.”
The woman says she wasn’t sure if the note was true, but if it wasn’t, she wished the scammer to have a terrible life. She says even if the note’s message was true, it was still like stealing money. Other netizens who saw her post, say they think the scammer probably printed hundreds of the same note and sending it in packages to many unassuming people.
This isn’t the first time a COD payment method has been used as a way to steal money. According to Thai Residents, many have commented online that they were also scammed. Cash on delivery is popular in Thailand as it has been a way to avoid online scams, but now criminals have also found a way to use the payment method to trick receivers.
Many have preferred the payment method as it bypasses having to pay with a credit card or bank transfer. It isn’t clear where the potential scammers are getting addresses from in order to send the parcels, but netizens say they are increasingly being targetted.
One of the issues with cash on delivery is that you cannot open the package first before paying. So, accepting a package without knowing what is inside, can be risky especially if you don’t remember ordering anything or have multiple orders.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
