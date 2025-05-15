Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop

Police pursue suspect after brazen theft rattles local shop

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A cunning customer pretended to sit and drink at a shop while the owner went upstairs to rest. Taking advantage of the situation, he stole money amounting to over 10,000 baht, along with a bottle of alcohol and a Bluetooth speaker. By the time the theft was discovered, the culprit had already fled on a motorcycle.

Today, May 15, footage from a CCTV camera at a grocery store at the beginning of Phraya Srisunthon Wohan alley in Mueang Chachoengsao district captured a plump man in a blue shirt and black trousers.

The man approached an orange car parked across from the store, opened the driver’s side door as if it was his vehicle, and then retrieved a bottle of alcohol from the back seat. He then returned to the store, placing the bottle in a basket on a motorcycle.

The man returned to the car as if it was his own, this time grabbing a Marshall Bluetooth speaker and concealing it under his arm. He went back to the store to place the speaker under the motorcycle seat before returning to the car one last time.

Related Articles

After briefly opening the driver’s side door, he quickly closed it and rode away on the motorcycle. Shortly after, another man emerged from the car, checked his belongings, and attempted to pursue the thief but was unsuccessful.

The victim reported losing cash worth 10,000 baht (US$300), the Marshall speaker, and a bottle of liquor. Following the incident, the victim filed a report at the Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station, but the thief remains at large.

Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The shop owner, 30 year old Theeradon, whose image was captured in the CCTV footage, explained that his shop serves as a convenience store where customers occasionally drink at the tables outside. On May 10, after attending a friend’s birthday party outside the shop, he returned early in the morning to find the store closed.

He noticed a man sitting at the table outside, assuming he was a customer lingering after closing time. Theeradon unlocked the shop and went inside to sleep.

After a short while, he felt uneasy but preferred to rest in his car with the air conditioning on rather than drive home. He was startled awake by the same plump man from earlier opening his car door.

He confronted the man, unaware that the thief had already stolen over 10,000 baht in cash, the Bluetooth speaker, and a bottle of liquor from his bag while he slept.

Once the man rode off on the motorcycle, Theeradon, still bewildered, discovered the open bag with the missing cash. Despite an attempt to follow the thief, he could not catch him and proceeded to report the incident to the police, reported KhaoSod.

Theeradon expressed his desire for the police to swiftly apprehend the suspect. He shared the CCTV footage on his personal Facebook, where several people messaged him, claiming they had also fallen victim to similar thefts by the same person. Considered a dangerous person, the thief’s continued freedom might lead to further harm to others.

Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations Crime News

Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations

7 seconds ago
Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop Crime News

Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop

9 minutes ago
Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe Tourism News

Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

18 minutes ago
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok Bangkok News

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

28 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

41 minutes ago
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

52 minutes ago
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting Koh Samui News

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

1 hour ago
Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network Bangkok News

Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

1 hour ago
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander Thailand News

Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

1 hour ago
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao&#8217;s Ta Takiab district Thailand News

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

2 hours ago
Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia Thailand News

Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia

2 hours ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

2 hours ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

4 hours ago
Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence Thailand News

Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence

4 hours ago
Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted Phuket News

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

4 hours ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover Bangkok News

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

4 hours ago
Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection Thailand News

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

4 hours ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs Pattaya News

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

5 hours ago
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river Thailand News

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

5 hours ago
Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video) Pattaya News

Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy Thailand News

Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy

6 hours ago
Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya Pattaya News

Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya

6 hours ago
2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall Thailand News

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan&#8217;s house guest nicks a ride

Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan’s house guest nicks a ride

6 hours ago
Fake gun robbery foiled as thief&#8217;s motorcycle runs out of fuel

Fake gun robbery foiled as thief’s motorcycle runs out of fuel

2 days ago
Bang Khen police tracks down two wheeled parcel thief

Bang Khen police tracks down two wheeled parcel thief

3 days ago
Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand

Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand

5 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x