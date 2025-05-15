Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop

A cunning customer pretended to sit and drink at a shop while the owner went upstairs to rest. Taking advantage of the situation, he stole money amounting to over 10,000 baht, along with a bottle of alcohol and a Bluetooth speaker. By the time the theft was discovered, the culprit had already fled on a motorcycle.

Today, May 15, footage from a CCTV camera at a grocery store at the beginning of Phraya Srisunthon Wohan alley in Mueang Chachoengsao district captured a plump man in a blue shirt and black trousers.

The man approached an orange car parked across from the store, opened the driver’s side door as if it was his vehicle, and then retrieved a bottle of alcohol from the back seat. He then returned to the store, placing the bottle in a basket on a motorcycle.

The man returned to the car as if it was his own, this time grabbing a Marshall Bluetooth speaker and concealing it under his arm. He went back to the store to place the speaker under the motorcycle seat before returning to the car one last time.

After briefly opening the driver’s side door, he quickly closed it and rode away on the motorcycle. Shortly after, another man emerged from the car, checked his belongings, and attempted to pursue the thief but was unsuccessful.

The victim reported losing cash worth 10,000 baht (US$300), the Marshall speaker, and a bottle of liquor. Following the incident, the victim filed a report at the Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station, but the thief remains at large.

The shop owner, 30 year old Theeradon, whose image was captured in the CCTV footage, explained that his shop serves as a convenience store where customers occasionally drink at the tables outside. On May 10, after attending a friend’s birthday party outside the shop, he returned early in the morning to find the store closed.

He noticed a man sitting at the table outside, assuming he was a customer lingering after closing time. Theeradon unlocked the shop and went inside to sleep.

After a short while, he felt uneasy but preferred to rest in his car with the air conditioning on rather than drive home. He was startled awake by the same plump man from earlier opening his car door.

He confronted the man, unaware that the thief had already stolen over 10,000 baht in cash, the Bluetooth speaker, and a bottle of liquor from his bag while he slept.

Once the man rode off on the motorcycle, Theeradon, still bewildered, discovered the open bag with the missing cash. Despite an attempt to follow the thief, he could not catch him and proceeded to report the incident to the police, reported KhaoSod.

Theeradon expressed his desire for the police to swiftly apprehend the suspect. He shared the CCTV footage on his personal Facebook, where several people messaged him, claiming they had also fallen victim to similar thefts by the same person. Considered a dangerous person, the thief’s continued freedom might lead to further harm to others.