Tourism

Phuket welcomes 6,730 flights in December

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Phuket International Airport welcomes over 6700 flight this month.

High season has arrived in Phuket, as the airport schedule lists 6,730 flights this month. The average number of flights per day throughout the month of December will reach 217, up from about 200 in November. (The busiest day in November saw 219 flight land with 10,467 passengers arriving.) Some 3,000 of those flights are international arrivals, while 3,730 flights are scheduled from domestic carriers within Thailand.

Over the last 7 months, the Phuket International Airport has welcomed just under one million travellers. Between May and November, 959,217 people landed on the island. Just shy of 250,000 passengers arrived on international flights last month alone, averaging about 8,165 people each day. And that number does not include people who had a layover in Bangkok where they went through the immigration Control process before connecting on flights to Phuket.

Qatar Airways has the most number of flights arriving in Phuket followed by Singapore Airlines. But Russian airlines have the highest total number of flights arriving on the island. India and Kazakhstan are tied for second place. In November, 63,357 people landed from Russia, compared with 29,263 from India, and 10,659 from Kazakhstan.

A total of 38 different foreign airlines are operating flights into Phuket this month according to The Phuket News. The top 11 are listed below, as well as six domestic airlines:

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
AIRLINE NUMBER OF FLIGHTS ORIGINATION CITY
1 Qatar Airways 70 Doha, Bangkok
2 Singapore Airlines 56 Singapore
3 Go First Airlines 52 Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
4 Aeroflot Russian Airlines 48 Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk
5 Scat Airlines 44 Astana, Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent
6 Air Asia Berhad 42 Kuala Lumpur
7 Azur Air 40 Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Perm, Kazan
8 Scoot Tiger Airways 32 Singapore
9 Etihad Airways 28 Abu Dhabi, BKK
9 Emirates Airlines 28 Dubai
9 Indigo Airlines 28 Mumbai, Delhi
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
AIRLINE NUMBER OF FLIGHTS ORIGINATION CITY
1 Thai AirAsia 252 Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani
2 Bangkok Airways 169 Bangkok, Samui, Hat Yai, U-Tapao
3 Thai Smile Airways 154 Bangkok
4 Thai VietJet 152 Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
5 Nok Air 56 Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani
6 Thai Lion Air 42 Bangkok

 

 

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
