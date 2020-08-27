Expats to be offered travel deals at Bangkok event | The Thaiger

Tourism
Expats to be offered travel deals at Bangkok event
Ready to go on a holiday? Expats are being offered some travel deals to boost domestic tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand plans to hold an event next month for foreigners.
“Expat Travel Deal 2020” is September 11-13 from 10am to 10pm at Quartier Gallery at Bangkok’s EmQuartier shopping centre. It’s free to attend. Travel agencies from all over the country will offer travel packages at a discount. TAT says expats should bring their passports to be eligible for certain deals.
Along with loads of travel deals, the event will promote Thai culture and have demonstrations on handmade crafts like ceramic bead bracelets and Thai reed mats. There will also be tourism-related talks such as travelling in Thailand during the coronavirus era. Another talk will be on elephant care tourism by a representative from the Thai Elephant Alliance Association.
TAT’s governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says that Thailand has a large population of expats who have “strong links with the kingdom and who express great love for Thailand and its people.”
2,459,785 foreigners work in Thailand, according to data collected in June by the Ministry of Labour’s Department of Employment. They say 155,193 of those expat workers are considered skilled employees such as investors, skilled craftspersons and those who work for the Board of Investment companies. They added that 25,110 are foreign students.
“TAT and our strategic partners would like to encourage expats to travel further afield and to discover some of the Amazing Thailand experiences that can be enjoyed in every corner of the country.”
SOURCE: TAT NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges
A Metropolitan Police officer is under investigation for gambling in an illegal casino in Bangkok. A video clip of the casino has been shared online, with mounting pressure on the officer. Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen said the Metropolitan Police chief has ordered the Pathumwan Station to investigate whether a man caught on video gambling at a den is indeed a police inspector. The video clip, seen below, appears to portray a man resembling a Region 6 inspector, who is seen playing a dice game at the den. Although the den’s location has yet to be disclosed, netizens […]
Crime
Suspect arrested for allegedly shipping heroin to Taiwan – VIDEO
Police in Bangkok yesterday arrested a suspected member of a drug smuggling ring, believed to be shipping heroin to Taiwan, hidden in souvenirs and carried by couriers posing as visitors returning to Taipei. Officers of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, acting on an arrest warrant, nabbed Penthai Khamhom at a parcel delivery office in Huai Khwang district. A search of the man’s house in the same district today resulted in the seizure of evidence, including bankbooks. He is charged with involvement in the trafficking of heroin to Taiwan. An NSB division commander says the suspect denies the allegation, but police have […]
Bangkok
Toddler, playing with hand gel, set alight by brother
A 3 year old boy in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, was severely burned when he was set alight by his elder brother while playing with sanitiser gel. It happened last week as Pacharaphon “Captain” Nong was playing on the front porch of his home before going to school. The elder boy innocently picked up picked up a cigarette lighter, sparked it, and the toddler went up in flames. Captain was left with severe burns on his arms and left leg. Sanook reports that yesterday the district chief local officials of the Phrapradaeng district went to visit the family. […]
THAI to launch direct flights to Phuket from 6 countries
Expats to be offered travel deals at Bangkok event
Pattaya beach vendors pay parking fees to attract visitors
TikTok CEO quits amid pressure to sell
Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project
Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges
Progressive MP raises “3 finger salute” in Parliament
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Suspect arrested for allegedly shipping heroin to Taiwan – VIDEO
Toddler, playing with hand gel, set alight by brother
Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty
Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months
Thai returnee from Israel dies after allegedly jumping from Pattaya quarantine hotel
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket2 days ago
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
- Politics3 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Expats3 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Politics3 days ago
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO
Dirty Farang
August 27, 2020 at 6:14 pm
Some weeks ago there was written “Thai only” everywhere. If cash is the topic, Expats and dirty farangs are welcome. Not TAT, TIT!