Expats to be offered travel deals at Bangkok event | The Thaiger

Ready to go on a holiday? Expats are being offered some travel deals to boost domestic tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand plans to hold an event next month for foreigners.

“Expat Travel Deal 2020” is September 11-13 from 10am to 10pm at Quartier Gallery at Bangkok’s EmQuartier shopping centre. It’s free to attend. Travel agencies from all over the country will offer travel packages at a discount. TAT says expats should bring their passports to be eligible for certain deals.

Along with loads of travel deals, the event will promote Thai culture and have demonstrations on handmade crafts like ceramic bead bracelets and Thai reed mats. There will also be tourism-related talks such as travelling in Thailand during the coronavirus era. Another talk will be on elephant care tourism by a representative from the Thai Elephant Alliance Association.

TAT’s governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, says that Thailand has a large population of expats who have “strong links with the kingdom and who express great love for Thailand and its people.”

2,459,785 foreigners work in Thailand, according to data collected in June by the Ministry of Labour’s Department of Employment. They say 155,193 of those expat workers are considered skilled employees such as investors, skilled craftspersons and those who work for the Board of Investment companies. They added that 25,110 are foreign students.

“TAT and our strategic partners would like to encourage expats to travel further afield and to discover some of the Amazing Thailand experiences that can be enjoyed in every corner of the country.”

SOURCE: TAT News