Myanmar’s ‘Bagan’ awarded UNESCO World Heritage status | The Thaiger

Myanmar
Myanmar’s ‘Bagan’ awarded UNESCO World Heritage status
UNESCO has added Myanmar’s ancient capital Bagan, a collection of thousands of temples and stupas, as a World Heritage Site, nearly a quarter of a century after the Buddhist temples were first nominated for listing.
The decision finally recognises the importance of the central Myanmar site – which includes more than 3,500 stupas, temples, monasteries and other structures built between the 11th and 13th centuries – and will likely be a boon to Myanmar’s blossoming tourist industry.
The Myanmar proposal to list the site was approved at a meeting of the UN’s cultural body in Baku, Azerbaijan. The International Council on Monuments and Sites recommended the listing, noting that Myanmar had adopted a new heritage law and had formed plans to reduce the impact of hotels and tourism developments around the temple.
Myanmar had reversed some “inappropriate conservation interventions,” noting that Bagan was important for its historical significance and as a place of continuing Buddhist worship.
Bagan was first nominated as a World Heritage Site in 1995, but the military junta that ruled the country at the time was accused of ignoring expert advice on restoration efforts and the nomination was rejected. Earthquakes have also damaged the ancient structures, most recently in 2016 when nearly 200 temples were damaged by a 6.8 magnitude quake.
“Bagan is living heritage, having endured all forms of challenges for more than a thousand years,” said Myanmar diplomat Kyaw Zeya, speaking on behalf of the Myanmar delegation at the Baku meeting.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Myanmar
Burmese migrants released from Thai prison after murder convictions overturned
By Nyein Nyein – The Irrawaddy | PHOTO: Facebook/Htoo Chit
Two Burmese migrants, serving six and eight year sentences for the alleged murder of a Thai woman in Ranong, southern Thailand in 2015, have won their appeal in a Thai court. Sein Kadone and Wai Lin, who received eight and six year sentences, respectively, have been in prison for three years and eight months. They were finally released Thursday this week.
On October 28, 2015, four Myanmar citizens – Sein Kadone, Wai Lin, Moe Zin Aung and Kyaw Soe Win – were arrested and charged on five counts for the gruesome murder of Orawee Sampaotong, a 17 year old Thai woman, a month before. The Ranong provincial court handed down guilty verdicts in April 2018.
Moe Zin Aung and Kyaw Soe Win, both minors at the time of sentencing, received sentences of four years and two years, from the Juvenile Court of Ranong, but were released last year.
Since their arrests, observers and family members have claimed the four migrants were forced to confess under torture during interrogation by Thai police. Their families said the men and boys were on fishing boats out at sea for the majority of their time in Thailand, and only ever on land for five or six days a month.
U Min Oo, a migrant rights advocate at the Foundation for Education Development, told The Irrawaddy on Thursday that the two men are currently in the custody of Thai immigration officials in Ranong, and that they’ll be officially returned to Myanmar next week.
“As soon as we heard that the appeal had been won, we went to meet Wai Lin and Sein Kadone. Sein Kadone is eager to go back to his home in Myeik, in southern Myanmar.”
He said Thai officials had not relayed the court decision to the defense lawyers, who received the news from the two mens’ relatives.
“They said they did not expect it. They expressed their gratitude to all the groups and individuals that supported them.”
Daw Ni Tut, Sein Kadone’s mother, said her son’s release was unexpected.
“I met him this morning and I am happy.”
Despite being released, the two must remain in the custody of immigration authorities while going through the official return process.
Sein Kadone and Wai Lin are expected to be returned to Myanmar next Tuesday.
The murder in Ranong occurred a year after an infamous case in which two Myanmar migrants were arrested and charged with the rape and murder of two British backpackers on Koh Tao island, in southern Thailand, in September 2014. The two were convicted and sentenced to death in December 2015. They are still in prison appealing their convictions.
SOURCE: The Irrawaddy
Myanmar
One Thai, six Burmese arrested in northern Thailand
PHOTO: ThaiVisa
A 36 year old Thai man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling six Burmese migrants across the border into Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district.
District officials stopped Pimarn Kannikar at a road checkpoint at 5pm on Wednesday night. He was riding a motorcycle. His Burmese passenger failed to present any travel documents. Following questioning, Pimarn later led officials to arrest five other Burmese men he had smuggled to hide in the district.
Pimarn was charged with smuggling migrants into Thailand while the six were charged with unlawful entry into the Kingdom They will be deported after legal action.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.
The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.
He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.
The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.
The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.
Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.
The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.
ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Bangkok’s MRT to start passenger free ‘test drive’ on Blue Line extension this month
PM opens Chalong Underpass and meets local supporters in Phuket
Thai parliament addresses low prices for farm produce
‘Net idol’ arrested over monetising online porn and gambling
New Pattaya police chief ‘reads the riot act’ to pubs and nightclubs
Myanmar’s ‘Bagan’ awarded UNESCO World Heritage status
Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO
Thai school lunch program must be investigated – PM
Two defence volunteers killed by suspected insurgents in southern Thailand
Chiang Mai hotels battle disruptors
Thai PM visits Phuket today – this is what he’s doing
Nigerian and Thai wife arrested in Chon Buri over $50,000 romance scam
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?
Dugongs ‘live’ from today starring Miriam and Yamil
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
- Opinion21 hours ago
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
- Opinion3 days ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- News4 days ago
Top 10 most boring news stories
- Business3 days ago
Thai travel agents post figures showing a drop of 11.5% in inbound traffic