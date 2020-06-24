July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year | The Thaiger

Tourism
July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year
People won’t be throwing or spraying water on each other next month. Celebrations for Thailand’s New Year – Songkran – were rumoured to be moved from April to July, but a 3 day soaking wet holiday might not happen until later this year. The large water celebrations could even be separated to be on non-consecutive days, according to a source in the Government.
Many businesses and schools are still just opening back up and adjusting to “new normal” regulations. PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha said a long holiday would not be good for government agencies that need to remain at work. He said the holiday might be rescheduled at different times rather than having a 3 day long celebration.
Two holidays, Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent, were approved by the cabinet for a July 4-7 long weekend. During the meeting, the culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome said Songkran might happen in August or September.
“The 3 day Songkran holiday is still to come. The PM wants to see the evaluation of the Covid-19 situation first, and will consider other recovery projects.”
SOURCES: Coconuts Bangkok| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
Today marks the 88th anniversary of Thailand’s transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy. Activists from several groups are staging peaceful gatherings across the country to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt, in what was then Siam. 30-40 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument and played a video reenactment of the speech made by People’s Party leaders after they toppled the government of King Prajadhipok (Rama 8) and established Thailand’s first government under a constitutional monarchy. Activists at today’s protest demanded amendments to the current constitution, written by the junta that preceded the current coalition government.
“88 years ago today around dawn, the People’s Party seized power and changed the system of governance to a democracy. We want to use the revolt anniversary to make our point about the problematic nature of the current constitution drafted by the military.”
Activist Anon Nampa, who organised a pre-dawn protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, says he believed the young generations are looking back at that era to draw parallels about today.
“We want to commemorate the 1932 revolt.”
Police say they’re monitoring protests in at least 12 provinces. Large public gatherings remain banned during the Covid-19 crisis under the emergency decree, but authorities did not block the demonstrations.
In remarks made yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha didn’t directly address the protests, but he warned: “Don’t violate the monarchy and don’t violate the law.”
In Isaan’s Khon Kaen province about 10 students from Khon Kaen University gathered to clean the area around the provincial Democracy Monument. They arrived at the monument about 6:30am with brooms and cleaning fluids, and held up cloth banners with messages to remind passersby of the change that took place 88 years ago.
A number of soldiers, police and local officials, both in uniform and plain clothes, were visible in the area, keeping an eye on them. A member of the group, who asked not to be named, told reporters the activity is intended as a symbolic gesture on the anniversary of the 1932 revolution to remind the new generation of the importance of democracy.
In recent weeks, certain historical statues have been disappearing in Thailand: celebrated leaders of the 1932 who were once officially honoured as national heroes and symbols of democracy. Reuters has identified at least 6 sites memorialising the People’s Party that led the revolution which have been removed or renamed in the past year.
Facebook page.
Thailand
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
A novel coffee shop set up in a decommissioned Airbus 3330 has been ordered to close temporarily after the business simply became too popular after going viral on social media. It’s understood thousands of customers a day were arriving for a latte or cappuccino from “Coffee War” in Sattahip, a district in the south of Chon Buri province.
Manager Suttipong Boonloi says the aircraft cost 10 million baht and was converted into a quirky cafe selling coffee for between 60 and 80 baht a cup. He adds that strict Covid-19 hygiene measures are already in place, including temperature checks, the wearing of masks, regular disinfection of surfaces, and hand sanitiser being made available for customers. Furthermore, only 60 customers are permitted “on board” at any one time, with each customer limited to 40 minutes inside.
Public Health officials, accompanied by Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn, have asked the coffee shop to close for a week, in an attempt to alleviate the daily overcrowding and dissipate the enthusiasm. Officials say Covid-19 remains a risk and such large numbers increase the chance of a resurgence in the virus. The province of Chon Buri, including Pattaya, has now gone more than 60 days without any new cases of community transmission.
The unusual coffee shop is similar to a venture in Korat, north-east Thailand, where another entrepreneurial spirit has created a restaurant inside a retired Airbus A330. Both aircraft were formerly part of the Thai Airways fleet. There might be some more unused aircraft available soon…
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hot News
Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion ‘bitter cucumber’ cures cancer
No, the popular bitter cucumber is not a cure for cancer, nor is any other vegetable, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Services. Dr. Somsak Akksilp has dismissed the suggestion that bitter cucumber can cure cancerous tumours and cysts, pointing out that currently, only 3 therapies have proven effectiveness in treating cancer: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.
A report in Nation Thailand says the doctor agrees that bitter cucumber does contain a high level of antioxidants, which are thought to be beneficial in preventing cancer developing. It’s understood they do this by protecting cells from dangerous free radicals, the damaging molecules that cause cancer.
“However, this does not mean foods high in antioxidants are a cure for cancer in themselves.”
“Bitter cucumber, while being high in antioxidants that could prevent cancer, has no effect on cancer itself and therefore cannot be used to treat cancer patients. There is also no conclusive proof that the vegetable is effective in treating tumours or cysts.”
“Also, do not believe the rumour that drinking boiled water from bitter cucumber can cure cancer, as using unconfirmed treatments may adversely affect the success chance of modern treatment.”
Dr. Jinda Rojanamethin from the National Cancer Institute adds that while vegetables are known to be very beneficial for health, cancer patients should avoid consuming any one particular food group to excess, particularly while undergoing treatment.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year
Prisoner escapes hospital, turns himself in hours later
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Buriram father and son reunited after 16 year separation
Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth
Military weapons seized near Burmese border
Only 1 out of 4 Australians trust China’s actions
Krabi paraglider crashes into 6 year old – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day today
Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
Meeting to discuss reopening of nightlife venues
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Crime3 days ago
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Economy4 days ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists