July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year | The Thaiger

Tourism

July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

40 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Caitlin Ashworth
People won’t be throwing or spraying water on each other next month. Celebrations for Thailand’s New Year – Songkran – were rumoured to be moved from April to July, but a 3 day soaking wet holiday might not happen until later this year. The large water celebrations could even be separated to be on non-consecutive days, according to a source in the Government.

Many businesses and schools are still just opening back up and adjusting to “new normal” regulations. PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha said a long holiday would not be good for government agencies that need to remain at work. He said the holiday might be rescheduled at different times rather than having a 3 day long celebration.

Two holidays, Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent, were approved by the cabinet for a July 4-7 long weekend. During the meeting, the culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome said Songkran might happen in August or September.

“The 3 day Songkran holiday is still to come. The PM wants to see the evaluation of the Covid-19 situation first, and will consider other recovery projects.”

SOURCES: Coconuts Bangkok| Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Thai Life

88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated

Jack Burton

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

PHOTO: Prachatai

Today marks the 88th anniversary of Thailand’s transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy. Activists from several groups are staging peaceful gatherings across the country to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt, in what was then Siam. 30-40 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument and played a video reenactment of the speech made by People’s Party leaders after they toppled the government of King Prajadhipok (Rama 8) and established Thailand’s first government under a constitutional monarchy. Activists at today’s protest demanded amendments to the current constitution, written by the junta that preceded the current coalition government.

“88 years ago today around dawn, the People’s Party seized power and changed the system of governance to a democracy. We want to use the revolt anniversary to make our point about the problematic nature of the current constitution drafted by the military.”

Activist Anon Nampa, who organised a pre-dawn protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, says he believed the young generations are looking back at that era to draw parallels about today.

“We want to commemorate the 1932 revolt.”

Police say they’re monitoring protests in at least 12 provinces. Large public gatherings remain banned during the Covid-19 crisis under the emergency decree, but authorities did not block the demonstrations.

In remarks made yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha didn’t directly address the protests, but he warned: “Don’t violate the monarchy and don’t violate the law.”

In Isaan’s Khon Kaen province about 10 students from Khon Kaen University gathered to clean the area around the provincial Democracy Monument. They arrived at the monument about 6:30am with brooms and cleaning fluids, and held up cloth banners with messages to remind passersby of the change that took place 88 years ago.

A number of soldiers, police and local officials, both in uniform and plain clothes, were visible in the area, keeping an eye on them. A member of the group, who asked not to be named, told reporters the activity is intended as a symbolic gesture on the anniversary of the 1932 revolution to remind the new generation of the importance of democracy.

In recent weeks, certain historical statues have been disappearing in Thailand: celebrated leaders of the 1932 who were once officially honoured as national heroes and symbols of democracy. Reuters has identified at least 6 sites memorialising the People’s Party that led the revolution which have been removed or renamed in the past year.

SOURCES Reuters | Reuters

Thailand

Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

A novel coffee shop set up in a decommissioned Airbus 3330 has been ordered to close temporarily after the business simply became too popular after going viral on social media. It’s understood thousands of customers a day were arriving for a latte or cappuccino from “Coffee War” in Sattahip, a district in the south of Chon Buri province.

Manager Suttipong Boonloi says the aircraft cost 10 million baht and was converted into a quirky cafe selling coffee for between 60 and 80 baht a cup. He adds that strict Covid-19 hygiene measures are already in place, including temperature checks, the wearing of masks, regular disinfection of surfaces, and hand sanitiser being made available for customers. Furthermore, only 60 customers are permitted “on board” at any one time, with each customer limited to 40 minutes inside.

Public Health officials, accompanied by Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn, have asked the coffee shop to close for a week, in an attempt to alleviate the daily overcrowding and dissipate the enthusiasm. Officials say Covid-19 remains a risk and such large numbers increase the chance of a resurgence in the virus. The province of Chon Buri, including Pattaya, has now gone more than 60 days without any new cases of community transmission.

The unusual coffee shop is similar to a venture in Korat, north-east Thailand, where another entrepreneurial spirit has created a restaurant inside a retired Airbus A330. Both aircraft were formerly part of the Thai Airways fleet. There might be some more unused aircraft available soon…

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Hot News

Thai doctor pours cold water on suggestion ‘bitter cucumber’ cures cancer

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Lothar Bodingbauer on Unsplash

No, the popular bitter cucumber is not a cure for cancer, nor is any other vegetable, according to Thailand’s Department of Medical Services. Dr. Somsak Akksilp has dismissed the suggestion that bitter cucumber can cure cancerous tumours and cysts, pointing out that currently, only 3 therapies have proven effectiveness in treating cancer: surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

A report in Nation Thailand says the doctor agrees that bitter cucumber does contain a high level of antioxidants, which are thought to be beneficial in preventing cancer developing. It’s understood they do this by protecting cells from dangerous free radicals, the damaging molecules that cause cancer.

“However, this does not mean foods high in antioxidants are a cure for cancer in themselves.”

“Bitter cucumber, while being high in antioxidants that could prevent cancer, has no effect on cancer itself and therefore cannot be used to treat cancer patients. There is also no conclusive proof that the vegetable is effective in treating tumours or cysts.”

“Also, do not believe the rumour that drinking boiled water from bitter cucumber can cure cancer, as using unconfirmed treatments may adversely affect the success chance of modern treatment.”

Dr. Jinda Rojanamethin from the National Cancer Institute adds that while vegetables are known to be very beneficial for health, cancer patients should avoid consuming any one particular food group to excess, particularly while undergoing treatment.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

