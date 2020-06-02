Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand may hold a July Songkran event if Covid-19 situation remains stable
Thai citizens are being dangled a carrot – the chance to celebrate Songkran in July. Usually the annual water festival, traditionally the end of the dry season and the start of the wet season, is held on April 13. The event has become a big tourist magnet over the past decade as it’s morphed from traditional Buddhist festival into organised water fights in the streets of Bangkok and tourist towns.
This year it was cancelled as the country was busy being not busy; locked down in their homes instead of outside splashing water everywhere. But the government says they may still hold a Songkran festival in July instead IF the third phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions goes smoothly this month.
‘Phase 3’ started rolling out yesterday and opens up just about everything excepting bars and pubs, and some other entertainment venues. 16 business types and leisure activities resumed yesterday. The curfew has also been reduced to 11pm to 3am daily.
Phuket seems to be trailing behind the rest of the country with a ban on its beaches and airport still in place.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says the Government might declare special public holidays in July to celebrate Songkran. The festival, apart from all the water splashing, is the biggest family get-together of the year when people head back ‘up country’ for large family celebrations. The festival is also the most dangerous time on Thailand’s roads each year.
Dr. Taweesin says the CCSA will assess the results of phase three relaxations this month, adding that…”if the Covid-19 situation improves satisfactorily and people strictly observe the basic guidelines of social distancing, regular hand washing and face mask wearing, it might ask the Government to declare special public holidays in July”.
We’re not sure what “improves satisfactorily” means given that there have no recorded local transmutations of Covid-19 for over a week. All the latest cases are from Thais repatriating on specially organised charter flights from overseas whereby all arrivals must spend 14 days in supervised quarantine.
There is still a state of emergency in effect until at least the end of the June which provides Thai PM Prayut and his appointed committee in the CCSA sweeping powers to address the Covid-19 situation in Thailand without consulting parliament.
Government denies any link between contact-tracing app and spam messages
The spokesman for the Thai government’s Covid-19 task force is urging more people to use its contact-tracing technology, denying there is any connection between it and a recent influx of gambling spam many phone users have complained about. Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says the app is easy to use and a vital tool in the fight to control any further spread or “second wave” of the Covid-19 virus.
“It will make a trace easier when a new infection is discovered and reduce the amount of people being tested. We ask for cooperation so we will be back to normal life as soon as possible.”
According to a report in Coconuts, Taweesilp says the Thai Chana app has been downloaded by 120,000 people since it launched. (That still leaves a lot of Thai residents and expats who haven’t.) Taweesilp also denies the app has been targeted by hackers, insisting a recent infiltration of spam on users’ mobiles, has nothing to do with the contact-tracing app.
However, he admits the app is still unable to issue notifications but urges more people to use it and more businesses to adopt it as phase 3 of the easing of lock-down restrictions gets underway. Massage shops, bowling alleys and cinemas are among the latest businesses given permission to reopen provided strict hygiene measures are adhered to. Many of them re-opened yesterday.
When questioned as to why massage shops cannot offer facial massage, but health clinics are permitted to carry out facial procedures, Taweesilp pointed out that clinics usually have extra hygiene measures in place. He says the risk of infection through the mouth and nose is high, adding that a significant number of Thai massage therapists repatriated from overseas were found to be infected with the virus.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Pattaya
Pattaya’s beaches have re-opened but no beach chairs yet
After two months of being closed off as part of the Covid-19 lock-down measures, Pattaya’s beaches are once again open for everyone to enjoy. The beaches, in the normally swarmed tourist hotspot, reopened yesterday, with local officials hailing the day as a “success”, albeit a quiet one initially.
The Pattaya News reports that some confusion was caused by signs that had been left up stating the beaches were closed, but it’s understood authorities are removing them all as fast as they can. However, beach chair and umbrella vendors have still not received the necessary approval to resume business, with officials again saying that too is coming this week. All beach vendors will need to comply with agreed hygiene and social distancing arrangements.
While both Pattaya and Jomtien beaches were quiet yesterday morning, they got busier as the afternoon wore on and the heat of the sun was relieved by overcast conditions. Pattaya City Police say most people observed the social distancing requirements, but they cautioned beach-goers against holding any parties or alcohol-based gatherings, adding that the wearing of masks is still obligatory.
Officials will continue to monitor the situation as beach vendors set up shop once more and the (much hoped for) domestic tourists arrive.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News

“No evidence of Covid-19 losing potency” – WHO experts dismiss claims of Italian scientist
There is no evidence that the Covid-19 virus has been losing potency. A high profile Italian doctor made the assertions on Sunday. But the World Health Organisation and a range of other noted scientists say there was no evidence to support the assertion.
Professor Alberto Zangrillo, the head of intensive care at the San Raffaele Hospital in Lombardy, Italy, told state television that the new coronavirus “clinically no longer exists”. Lombardy was the region in northern Italy which bore the brunt of Italy’s Covid-19 outbreak. The professor said that new infections appear to be showing “a dramatic change… swab tests show patients have noticeably less of the virus in their bodies”.
Zangrillo, the personal doctor of former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi, claims his comments are backed up by a study conducted by Massimo Clementi, a fellow scientist, which Zangrillo says would be published next week.
“We have never said that the virus has changed, we said that the interaction between the virus and the host has definitely changed,” he told Reuters.
“The result was unambiguous: an extremely significant difference between the viral load of patients admitted in March compared to” those admitted last month, Zangrillo said.
But WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, along with several other experts on viruses and infectious diseases, responded by saying Zangrillo’s comments “were not supported by scientific evidence.”
“There is no data to show the new coronavirus is changing significantly, either in its form of transmission or in the severity of the disease it causes.”
The WHO’s Van Kerkhove told reporters that… “in terms of transmissibility, that has not changed, in terms of severity, that has not changed.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has so far killed more than 377,000 people and infected more than 6,366,000+ (as of Tuesday morning Thai time).
“Major studies looking at genetic changes in the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 did not support the idea that it was becoming less potent, or weakening in any way.”
The comments from Martin Hibberd, professor of emerging infectious diseases at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
“With data from more than 35,000 whole virus genomes, there is currently no evidence that there is any significant difference relating to severity.”
And a scientist at University of Glasgow’s Centre for Virus Research, Oscar MacLean, says suggestions that the virus was weakening were “not supported by anything in the scientific literature and also seem fairly implausible on genetic grounds.”
SOURCE: Reuters | Straits Times
