Prisoner escapes hospital, turns himself in hours later | The Thaiger

A prisoner fled from the hospital in the eastern Prachin Buri province where he had been admitted for a hernia operation, but surrendered to authorities less than 3 hours later. Authorities in the Kabin Buri district office say 38 year old Marut Kongchan was serving a drug sentence at Krabin Buri Prison. He slipped out of Kabin Buri Hospital about 9am yesterday.

Marut reportedly hailed a ride to the district’s bus terminal, where he met a friend and borrowed money from him. From there he hired a vehicle to go and see another friend, 38 year old Chatchai Sapong, a former prison inmate in tambon Muang Kao.

Marut asked Chatchai to contact the Kabin Buri Prison and inform officials that he wanted to surrender. It’s not known why he turned himself in so quickly.

Around 11:20am, officers arrived at Chatchai’s house and took Marut back to prison. He is charged with escaping, and faces additional prison time as a result.

Marut has been sentenced to prison 4 times in the past, all for drug offences.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post