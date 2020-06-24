Thai Life
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
Today marks the 88th anniversary of Thailand’s transition from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy. Activists from several groups are staging peaceful gatherings across the country to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt, in what was then Siam. 30-40 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument and played a video reenactment of the speech made by People’s Party leaders after they toppled the government of King Prajadhipok (Rama 8) and established Thailand’s first government under a constitutional monarchy. Activists at today’s protest demanded amendments to the current constitution, written by the junta that preceded the current coalition government.
“88 years ago today around dawn, the People’s Party seized power and changed the system of governance to a democracy. We want to use the revolt anniversary to make our point about the problematic nature of the current constitution drafted by the military.”
Activist Anon Nampa, who organised a pre-dawn protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, says he believed the young generations are looking back at that era to draw parallels about today.
“We want to commemorate the 1932 revolt.”
Police say they’re monitoring protests in at least 12 provinces. Large public gatherings remain banned during the Covid-19 crisis under the emergency decree, but authorities did not block the demonstrations.
In remarks made yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha didn’t directly address the protests, but he warned: “Don’t violate the monarchy and don’t violate the law.”
In Isaan’s Khon Kaen province about 10 students from Khon Kaen University gathered to clean the area around the provincial Democracy Monument. They arrived at the monument about 6:30am with brooms and cleaning fluids, and held up cloth banners with messages to remind passersby of the change that took place 88 years ago.
A number of soldiers, police and local officials, both in uniform and plain clothes, were visible in the area, keeping an eye on them. A member of the group, who asked not to be named, told reporters the activity is intended as a symbolic gesture on the anniversary of the 1932 revolution to remind the new generation of the importance of democracy.
In recent weeks, certain historical statues have been disappearing in Thailand: celebrated leaders of the 1932 who were once officially honoured as national heroes and symbols of democracy. Reuters has identified at least 6 sites memorialising the People’s Party that led the revolution which have been removed or renamed in the past year.
Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver
A pregnant woman was killed in a hit-and-run road accident over the weekend. Bangkok police are looking for the driver of a black Volvo that sped off after hitting a motorcycle from behind.
The woman was 5 months pregnant. She was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend when the car hit them from behind. Thai media says the woman was run over by the car when it sped off. The woman and her baby did not survive. The Chiang Rai Times did not report on the boyfriend’s condition.
Finding the driver might be difficult. There’s surveillance footage that shows the driver parking the car about 8 kilometres from the accident and getting out to flag down a taxi. While police have seized the abandoned car, they haven’t been able to ascertain who actually owns the car at this stage. The last owner of the car died last year and his girlfriend kept the car, but she said it was later stolen.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Grab teams up with farmers for fresh fruit delivery service
Local produce farmers and merchants are getting some help distributing fresh fruits from Grab Thailand. The company already has a smart phone application for ride-sharing and food delivery. Now fresh produce will be delivered through GrabMart’s Farmers’ Market feature.
At the moment, the fresh fruit delivery is only available in Bangkok with distribution centres at the Or Tor Kor Market and Bon Marche Market Park. The fruits come from various provinces in Thailand. A spokesperson for Grab said 10 more centres are planned to open in the next month.
Mangos, durian, lychee, mangosteen and bananas from local farmers and merchants will be delivered through Grab as part of the campaigns “Grab Loves Thais” and “Grab Loves Farmers”. The company expects 40,000 orders of fruit by the end of the year. The spokesperson did not say how much of a cut of the profits Grab gets from the fruit sales.
The advisor to the agriculture and cooperatives minister touts the new digital delivery service and says e-commerce generates 3 trillion baht for the economy.
“Enabling farmers to use digital platforms could ensure better product prices as farmers can reach customers directly.”
While Grab is launching new campaigns and services, Bangkok Post says the company is face hard times amid the pandemic. Grab Holding said it would cut 360 employee, or 5 % of the total, to reduce expenses.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thailand Press Release News
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
It’s going to take more than simply arresting street racers to stop the so-called ‘dek waen’ motorbike riders from speeding through city streets, police say. The next step in eradicating the illegal races is to crack down on the mechanic shops and garages that juice up the engines.
Young dek waen racers took off again last week after the nightly curfew was lifted. Many are teenagers. Police issued a warning, even making some arrests. Deputy rector of Rangsit University, police lieutenant colonel Kritsanapong Phutrakul, says authorities need to do more than arrest the young riders. Mechanics and motorbike owners should be arrested in parallel with the riders, he says.
“Police arrests do not solve the problem at its root cause so all parties should work together to eradicate street racing,” he said, adding that steps should be taken after the racers are arrested to make sure they don’t do it again. Some agree that restorative justice is the best approach. Even educating parents about the illegal sport could help he says.
A criminologist from Mahidol University, Sunee Kanyajij, says that the government needs measures to control motorcycle trading as more than half of the motorcycles brought from these specialist shops have been used by the young racers.
“The problem of street racing must solved at the policy level.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
