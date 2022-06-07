Bangkok
Penny-pinching government owe 150 police officers more than 1 million baht in overtime
Government House security police yesterday acknowledged they are still owed more than 1 million baht for special overtime services from last year.
Some 150 police officers, from the Supervision Division 4 of the Special Branch Bureau 3, who take care of Government House security, say they informed their superiors in the relevant departments about their missing salary but claim that no one will take responsibility.
The unpaid work relates to extra shifts officers did monitoring protests around Government House from August to September 2020. The unpaid allowance totals at 1,020,000 baht, and each officer was promised 6,800 baht for the additional work hours.
After media leaked the story yesterday, Royal Thai Police spokesperson, Yingyot Thepjamnong, explained the allowance had been already proposed to the financial department and approved by the budget managing department.
Yingyot added the delay is because some extra documents were needed from Special Branch Bureau 3 and says he expects the issue to be resolved within a week.
Public Security Police Commander, Surapong Thanonjit, insists that the allowance and income of police officers is important and the issue needs to be solved as soon as possible.
Surapong says he has assigned the financial and budget managing departments to take a close look at the case and update him on the situation.
