Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia | The Thaiger

Overall, Hanoi in Vietnam is the cheapest backpacker destination in Asia, whereas Bangkok offers the cheapest meals whilst on your journey.

The article looks at options for the modern-day backpacker wanting to find the best value around Asia. The cost of staying in different locations and hopping from one city to another can add up and if you’re on a budget, so they’ve done a lot of the hard work for you and test driven prices around the region. It’s the emerging destinations that are, unsurprisingly, providing the best value.

Hanoi, Vietnam is the cheapest city in Asia. If budget is key, the northern Vietnamese capital of Hanoi is a must-visit location in Asia offering the best value, with a total daily spend of just £14.24 ($18.30). That includes a full day’s food, drinks, attractions, transport as well as an overnight stay (hey, it’s back-packer style, not 5 star!). Hanoi is famous for its rich historical heritage as well as its huge range of street food available to try and taste.

Thailand’s northern capital Chiang Mai comes in at number seven on the list overall.

The cheapest country to travel in Asia is also Vietnam. Three cities in Vietnam appear in the top 5 in the research, with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Hoi An coming in 1st, 3rd and 5th place.

But you can’t skimp on food. Experience some of the most exotic food, at the cheapest price, in one of world’s great foodie paradises – Bangkok. Bangkok, Thailand is mid-table when it comes to overall affordability for back-packers, but for food, it’s number one. At just £4.63 ($5.95) for meals per day, Bangkok rates as the cheapest city to eat in Asia. Head for the streets and enjoy some astonishing cuisine at a budget price.

If you looking for sight-seeing and activities when travelling, Jakarta, Indonesia could be the perfect city for you with a cost of just £0.55 ($0.71) a day on attractions. Whether it’s a museum, a culture tour, a tour around the city to explore the surroundings, or something a little more out of the ordinary, Jakarta offers activities at a budget.

At the other end of the scale is Tokyo, Japan – the most expensive city in Asia overall at £56.47 ($72.58) a day, as well as being the most expensive city for transport, meals and drinks. If you’re on a tight budget, you may need to plan your trip to Tokyo carefully and budget accordingly.

