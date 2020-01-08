Connect with us

Thailand

Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Street food in Hanoi, the cheapest backpacker destination in Asia
    • follow us in feedly

Overall, Hanoi in Vietnam is the cheapest backpacker destination in Asia, whereas Bangkok offers the cheapest meals whilst on your journey.

Alpha Travel Insurance has revealed the Asian cities offering the most affordable experience for backpacking based on the costs per day, of a hostel, transportation, meals, drinks and attractions. You can view the full graph HERE.

The article looks at options for the modern-day backpacker wanting to find the best value around Asia. The cost of staying in different locations and hopping from one city to another can add up and if you’re on a budget, so they’ve done a lot of the hard work for you and test driven prices around the region. It’s the emerging destinations that are, unsurprisingly, providing the best value.

The top ten cities with the most attractions…

Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food - Backpacking in Asia | News by The Thaiger

Hanoi, Vietnam is the cheapest city in Asia. If budget is key, the northern Vietnamese capital of Hanoi is a must-visit location in Asia offering the best value, with a total daily spend of just £14.24 ($18.30). That includes a full day’s food, drinks, attractions, transport as well as an overnight stay (hey, it’s back-packer style, not 5 star!). Hanoi is famous for its rich historical heritage as well as its huge range of street food available to try and taste.

Thailand’s northern capital Chiang Mai comes in at number seven on the list overall.

The cheapest country to travel in Asia is also Vietnam. Three cities in Vietnam appear in the top 5 in the research, with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Hoi An coming in 1st, 3rd and 5th place.

But you can’t skimp on food. Experience some of the most exotic food, at the cheapest price, in one of world’s great foodie paradises – Bangkok. Bangkok, Thailand is mid-table when it comes to overall affordability for back-packers, but for food, it’s number one. At just £4.63 ($5.95) for meals per day, Bangkok rates as the cheapest city to eat in Asia. Head for the streets and enjoy some astonishing cuisine at a budget price.

If you looking for sight-seeing and activities when travelling, Jakarta, Indonesia could be the perfect city for you with a cost of just £0.55 ($0.71) a day on attractions. Whether it’s a museum, a culture tour, a tour around the city to explore the surroundings, or something a little more out of the ordinary, Jakarta offers activities at a budget.

At the other end of the scale is Tokyo, Japan – the most expensive city in Asia overall at £56.47 ($72.58) a day, as well as being the most expensive city for transport, meals and drinks. If you’re on a tight budget, you may need to plan your trip to Tokyo carefully and budget accordingly.

“When backpacking, budget is often something that people need to keep a close eye on, especially when travelling for a long period of time.” – Rachel Conaghan, Travel Expert at Alpha Travel Insurance.

Go to Alpha Travel Insurance to find out more.

Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food - Backpacking in Asia | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 68% of CEOs say the economy won't improve - Angel Real Estate

Many CEOs, based in Thailand, don’t expect Thailand’s economy to improve during 2020. Many surveyed cited global economic uncertainties, according to the “CEO Survey” of 100 individuals. The survey was conducted by Krungthep Thurakit newspaper a month ago.

Around 68.4% of the respondents didn’t expect the economy to improve this year, while 31.6% were saying that the economy would fare better this year. In other words, the pessimism vastly outweighs the optimism for the next 12 months by a factor of more than 2:1.

Of those who did not expect an improvement, 29.6% said the economy was expected to slow down, while 25.5% expected the economy to flatline. Meanwhile, 40.2% of the respondents said that digital disruption would pose more business challenges over the next 12 months this year.

Of the total, 81.6% said they would go ahead with business plans while 51.5% would focus on developing business platforms for new revenue sources.

For Q3 and 4 last year the Thai stock exchange revealed listed company executives in a CEO Survey, called Economic Outlook, predicted that the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would grow. With sentiment down from the previous survey, it expected that in the year 2019, the Thai economy will grow in the range of 2% to 3%

They predicted the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would be strongly supported by domestic factors, both fiscal policy and government spending, better Thai political stability, and tourism.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Politics

Thai PM Prayut’s father has died

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

Thai PM Prayut’s father has died | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha - Wassana Nanuam

It is with great sadness that The Thaiger announces the death of Colonel Prapat Chan-o-cha, the father of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Col. Prapat was being treated at Sriraj Hospital after a stroke. He was 97.

A source close to the family said Prapat had shown symptoms of dementia for some time. He was pronounced dead shortly after 11:20.

There will be a royally sponsored bathing rite at Wat Sommanat in Bangkok at 5pm on Wednesday. Guests are requested not to bring wreaths.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Politics

PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 7, 2020

By

PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran | The Thaiger
Tehran, capital of Iran. Embassy staff and all Thai citizens now on alert - Wikipedia

The Thai PM, who also acts as the defence minister, has given Royal Thai Embassy officials in Iran the authority to evacuate Thai citizens if it becomes necessary due to rising tensions in the region. This follows the US airstrike that killed a revered Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has procedures in place to deal with such situations, but urged officials and Thai labourers to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice if deemed necessary. He has authorised a chartered flight or the use of military aircraft in the event of an emergency, and ordered concerned officers to closely follow the situation, citing possible ripple effects such as a surge in fuel or power costs.

The labour minister has also instructed attachés in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to provide assistance, including possible evacuation, to Thai citizens and to monitor the situation in Iran and the UAE. He said that, in accordance with Thai labour law, the Department of Employment has a fund for such events.

There are currently only 257 Thai workers in Iran and 25 in Iraq, working mainly as technicians, chefs, masseuses, welders, and fishermen.

SOURCE: Thai News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก | The Thaiger
คาราบาวคัพ12 hours ago

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน19 hours ago

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 days ago

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 days ago

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย

มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล2 days ago

มินามิโนะสตาร์ทโตะ! ไฮไลท์เอฟเอคัพ ลิเวอร์พูล 1-0 เอฟเวอร์ตัน – โจนส์ ปั่นชัย

เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 days ago

เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล

ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป) | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล5 days ago

ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)

ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ5 days ago

ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง

วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 days ago

วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1 | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก

Trending