Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia | The Thaiger

Hanoi the cheapest overall, Bangkok the cheapest food – Backpacking in Asia
Overall, Hanoi in Vietnam is the cheapest backpacker destination in Asia, whereas Bangkok offers the cheapest meals whilst on your journey.
Alpha Travel Insurance has revealed the Asian cities offering the most affordable experience for backpacking based on the costs per day, of a hostel, transportation, meals, drinks and attractions. You can view the full graph HERE.
The article looks at options for the modern-day backpacker wanting to find the best value around Asia. The cost of staying in different locations and hopping from one city to another can add up and if you’re on a budget, so they’ve done a lot of the hard work for you and test driven prices around the region. It’s the emerging destinations that are, unsurprisingly, providing the best value.
The top ten cities with the most attractions…
Hanoi, Vietnam is the cheapest city in Asia. If budget is key, the northern Vietnamese capital of Hanoi is a must-visit location in Asia offering the best value, with a total daily spend of just £14.24 ($18.30). That includes a full day’s food, drinks, attractions, transport as well as an overnight stay (hey, it’s back-packer style, not 5 star!). Hanoi is famous for its rich historical heritage as well as its huge range of street food available to try and taste.
Thailand’s northern capital Chiang Mai comes in at number seven on the list overall.
The cheapest country to travel in Asia is also Vietnam. Three cities in Vietnam appear in the top 5 in the research, with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh and Hoi An coming in 1st, 3rd and 5th place.
But you can’t skimp on food. Experience some of the most exotic food, at the cheapest price, in one of world’s great foodie paradises – Bangkok. Bangkok, Thailand is mid-table when it comes to overall affordability for back-packers, but for food, it’s number one. At just £4.63 ($5.95) for meals per day, Bangkok rates as the cheapest city to eat in Asia. Head for the streets and enjoy some astonishing cuisine at a budget price.
If you looking for sight-seeing and activities when travelling, Jakarta, Indonesia could be the perfect city for you with a cost of just £0.55 ($0.71) a day on attractions. Whether it’s a museum, a culture tour, a tour around the city to explore the surroundings, or something a little more out of the ordinary, Jakarta offers activities at a budget.
At the other end of the scale is Tokyo, Japan – the most expensive city in Asia overall at £56.47 ($72.58) a day, as well as being the most expensive city for transport, meals and drinks. If you’re on a tight budget, you may need to plan your trip to Tokyo carefully and budget accordingly.
“When backpacking, budget is often something that people need to keep a close eye on, especially when travelling for a long period of time.” – Rachel Conaghan, Travel Expert at Alpha Travel Insurance.
Go to Alpha Travel Insurance to find out more.
Business
Two out of three CEOs say the 2020 Thai economy will not improve – Survey
Many CEOs, based in Thailand, don’t expect Thailand’s economy to improve during 2020. Many surveyed cited global economic uncertainties, according to the “CEO Survey” of 100 individuals. The survey was conducted by Krungthep Thurakit newspaper a month ago.
Around 68.4% of the respondents didn’t expect the economy to improve this year, while 31.6% were saying that the economy would fare better this year. In other words, the pessimism vastly outweighs the optimism for the next 12 months by a factor of more than 2:1.
Of those who did not expect an improvement, 29.6% said the economy was expected to slow down, while 25.5% expected the economy to flatline. Meanwhile, 40.2% of the respondents said that digital disruption would pose more business challenges over the next 12 months this year.
Of the total, 81.6% said they would go ahead with business plans while 51.5% would focus on developing business platforms for new revenue sources.
For Q3 and 4 last year the Thai stock exchange revealed listed company executives in a CEO Survey, called Economic Outlook, predicted that the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would grow. With sentiment down from the previous survey, it expected that in the year 2019, the Thai economy will grow in the range of 2% to 3%
They predicted the Thai economy in the second half of 2019 would be strongly supported by domestic factors, both fiscal policy and government spending, better Thai political stability, and tourism.
Politics
Thai PM Prayut’s father has died
It is with great sadness that The Thaiger announces the death of Colonel Prapat Chan-o-cha, the father of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Col. Prapat was being treated at Sriraj Hospital after a stroke. He was 97.
A source close to the family said Prapat had shown symptoms of dementia for some time. He was pronounced dead shortly after 11:20.
There will be a royally sponsored bathing rite at Wat Sommanat in Bangkok at 5pm on Wednesday. Guests are requested not to bring wreaths.
Politics
PM empowers embassy to evacuate Thais from Iran
The Thai PM, who also acts as the defence minister, has given Royal Thai Embassy officials in Iran the authority to evacuate Thai citizens if it becomes necessary due to rising tensions in the region. This follows the US airstrike that killed a revered Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has procedures in place to deal with such situations, but urged officials and Thai labourers to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice if deemed necessary. He has authorised a chartered flight or the use of military aircraft in the event of an emergency, and ordered concerned officers to closely follow the situation, citing possible ripple effects such as a surge in fuel or power costs.
The labour minister has also instructed attachés in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to provide assistance, including possible evacuation, to Thai citizens and to monitor the situation in Iran and the UAE. He said that, in accordance with Thai labour law, the Department of Employment has a fund for such events.
There are currently only 257 Thai workers in Iran and 25 in Iraq, working mainly as technicians, chefs, masseuses, welders, and fishermen.
