Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui

The Thai government is patting itself on the back for the decision to ease entry restrictions, which officials say has boosted tourism in places like Phuket and Koh Samui.

“All this is due to the government’s move to ease travel restrictions during the country’s high season between March and May.”

So says government spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, pointing out that up to 10,000 foreign travellers are entering the country each day, albeit the days of the large tour groups are over – at least for now.

“Thailand’s tourism is changing as tourists are entering the country in small groups rather than large groups.”

According to a Nation Thailand report, Thanakorn says that over the weekend of May 13 – 16, Phuket welcomed 150,596 tourists, a figure that’s expected to generate tourism revenue of 1.82 billion baht.

“The province’s occupancy rate during such long holidays was 44.46%.”

He says that occupancy rate is likely to increase to between 60 and 80%, particularly in popular spots like Patong Beach and Phuket Old Town. Meanwhile, over on Koh Samui and Koh Phang Ngan, many tourists arrived for the famous Full Moon Party, helping to revive the local economy.

Thanakorn says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged the police and related agencies in tourism areas to make sure both Thai and foreign tourists are kept safe.

“The premier also asked Thais to maintain a good tourism image to stimulate the economy and generate revenue for Thailand.”

