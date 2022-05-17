Thai schools will no longer have to close if Covid-19 infection detected

Thai schools will no longer have to close if a student, teacher, or staff member tests positive for Covid-19, according to the Department of Health. The department’s deputy director-general, Sarawut Boonsook, has confirmed the new policy as the new school term gets underway today.

According to a Thai PBS World report, if a student, teacher, or school staff member is found to have contracted the virus, health officials and school management will work together on isolation measures that allow the school to remain open.

Sarawut says if an infected student is asymptomatic or only has mild symptoms, he or she can remain in class but must be kept at least 2 metres from other students and will be unable to participate in group activities. He adds that the classroom must be kept well-ventilated and disinfected regularly.

In the event of a low-risk patient at day schools, on-site learning can continue, provided disease prevention measures are adhered to. Low-risk students can attend class, provided they are seated a metre from others. In the case of a high-risk patient who is not vaccinated, the student will be advised to quarantine at home for 5 days, plus another 5 days under observation, whether he or she has symptoms or not. High-risk patients who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic can still attend class.

Meanwhile, in boarding schools, high-risk cases can participate in lessons from a quarantine zone for 5 days, plus an additional 5 days’ observation. Infected students who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic will not need to quarantine, according to Sarawut.

In related news, Kiattibhoom Vongrachit from the Public Health Ministry, says students, teachers, and school staff members who travelled during the long weekend should take an antigen test prior to returning to school today. However, he added that such testing is not mandatory, but merely a recommendation.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World