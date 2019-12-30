Flydubai introduces daily Dubai-Krabi flights | The Thaiger

Business
Flydubai introduces daily Dubai-Krabi flights
PHOTOS: Tourism Authority of Thailand
More routes from more locations into Thailand’s secondary airports has been the story of 2019 aircraft arrivals. Now the Tourism Authority of Thailand has welcomed flydubai’s inaugural flight on the Dubai-Krabi route. It arrived at Krabi International Airport two weeks ago.
The budget airline out of the United Arab Emirates is operating a daily flight on the route with a Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight has a stop-over in Yangon, Myanmar, and is code-shared with the country’s Emirates Airlines.
Pichaya Saisaengchan, Director of TAT Dubai and Middle East Office says that last year Thailand welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors from the UAE, both Emirates and residents.
“Flydubai’s new Dubai-Krabi flight will cater to the increasing numbers of travellers from the UAE, which is the most lucrative and the largest tourist source market from the Middle East.”
Pichaya says flydubai’s new Dubai-Krabi air route would present more options for beach goers and adventure enthusiasts from the UAE and other Gulf countries, and those connecting from Europe and the USA on the Emirates network to explore Thailand’s off the beaten path islands, including the famous Phi Phi Island (which is in the Krabi Province).
The inaugural flight was received by Somkuan Khanngern, the Vice Governor of Krabi, Attaporn Nuang-Udom, Director of Krabi Airport and Uthit Limsakul, Director of TAT Krabi Office.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations – UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa – at flydubai, said that they are delighted to mark the inaugural flight of the new route to Krabi and to see the network growing further east.
“Over the past ten years, we have shown our commitment to opening up underserved markets and enabling millions of passengers to travel to more places more often.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Krabi. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Phuket Sky Way cable car will provide tourists with a new view of the island
PHOTOS: Phuket People’s Voice
The committee of economy development, bringing together both government and private sectors, has agreed to allow a cable car project on Phuket as the island’s new landmark. It has been revealed that the cable car design is finished and the Environmental Impact Assessment will be commissioned soon. At the moment the working title for the project is The Phuket Sky Way.
The committee chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Wongchukhan says that the cable car will be able to be constructed and operated as a new attraction in Phuket but it will “need to be legal in every respect”.
JH Thailand Cable Car, the owners of the project, proposed the attraction to the committee to get government support.
JH Thailand Cable Car announced to the meeting that the cable car design is done and they will do the EIA soon. The group hasn’t unveiled the location of the new attraction but they guaranteed that the view will be spectacular along the way. (The artists impressions provide a few clues).
The committee said that they support the project and can see that a cable car attraction will be another project to evolve tourism and the economy in Phuket.
“Phuket needs to have a man-made attraction to attract more tourist apart from the natural attractions such as beaches and islands.”
They explained that the neighbouring countries also have cable car rides in some key tourist areas and they don’t think the project will affect the environment.
In Phu Quoc, a Vietnamese island off the coast of Cambodia in the Gulf of Thailand, the investment into a spectacular cable car (the longest in the world) kick started the almost unknown island’s tourism industry. Read about the highly successful Phu Quoc Cable Car HERE.
But the committee is stressing that the investor must follow strict guidelines “and listen to departments involved as well as people on the island”.
The President of JH Thailand Cable Car, Achawin Seetabut, said after the meeting that the reason he decided to invest in Phuket is because Phuket is a “famous and charming island city”. From his travel experience, he saw cable car projects in many countries which are popular among tourists and the market keeps growing, such as in Hong Kong, but Thailand still doesn’t have a cable car.
“We are sure that cable car will be popular among tourists with the beautiful view of Phuket. The cable car will become the new landmark of Phuket too.”
He said that after seeing that the committee agreed on the project, the company will continue with its EIA and public hearings. The location and route have been planned but there are still some processes to finalise the location. He also revealed that the highest point of this cable car should be about 82 metres and that it is a total of 3 kilometres long. Along the 3 kilometre route, people will be able to observe views across the island. There will be three stations along the way.
“The car and management is taken care by a French company, who are expert in cable cars to guarantee 100% safety.”
SOURCE: Phuket People’s Voice
Bangkok
Central “deeply appalled” by Nazi pics at their Christmas display
UPDATE: The family of one of the people in the photo, has contacted The Thaiger and asked us to remove the photo. We have blurred one of the faces to comply with their wish after a discussion on the matter.
“Three French hens, Two turtle doves and a pair of Nazi’s in a Bangkok shopping centre”.
A cultural collision, a misunderstanding or simply some really bad taste?
Photos have emerged, first published on the paragon-of-all-things-tasteful-in-Thailand, Stickboy Bangkok, of two men dressed in full World War II Nazi uniforms posing for photos and giving their thumbs-up at a Christmas display at the CentralWorld shopping mall. Yep, it happened (photos below).
That sparked a Facebook page “Israel in Thailand” responding by posting a message from Meir Shlomo, the Israeli ambassador to Thailand who said the photos and costumes offended Jews.
Central Pattana management, the owner of CentralWorld, hurriedly issued a statement that both they and Mastercard, the sponsor of the shopping plaza’s decorations, had nothing to do with two men in Nazi uniform who had their photos taken at the event.
Central’s management insisted they knew nothing about the incident.
“Neither CPN nor Mastercard has anything to do with the two persons’ actions. The company has a policy not to support inappropriate activities that could cause offence.” They said they were “deeply appalled”.
Israeli ambassador to Thailand, Meir Shlomothe shared his offence.
“I am disappointed to see the sad reoccurrence of incidents in which Nazi symbols are displayed on random occasions in Thailand. Needless to say, that this is an insult to the 6 million Jews and other victims of the Nazi regime, and their relatives.”
The incident isn’t the first where Thais have, seemingly ignorant of the symbolism, trotted out Nazi symbols, pictures of Adolf Hitler and Nazi uniforms and helmets in the most inappropriate situations.
The two men, at this stage unidentified, were wearing detailed replicas of Nazi soldier uniforms, including the Nazi Party’s eagle symbol and swastika emblems. After the photos and outrage had reached the netisphere one of the men came forward and apologised to the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok. Neither of the men have been identified at this stage.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PHOTO: Stickboy Bangkok
PHOTOS: Nazi symbolism seems to be commonplaces and little understood amongst Thais
Business
Burmese migrants are chasing months of back-pay from Chiang Rai plantation
FILE PHOTO
45 legally registered Burmese migrant workers in Chiang Rai are seeking assistance from the local labour office to conduct an inquiry into unpaid salaries over a couple of months, some up to six months. The workers have been engaged at a banana plantation in the Phaya Mengrai district.
The workers rallied at the provincial offices on Monday, some claiming they haven’t been paid for six months. The plantation employs about 80 workers from Myanmar. One worker, who told media that he had been working at the plantation for three years, claimed the problems started in June this year when “late wage payments began”.
In early December the plantation also laid off several workers without explanation, according to the employer. The worker, who asked not to be identified, said the plantation owed him 27,500 baht and his wife a further 12,000 baht. The couple say they are now in debt as they’re being forced to borrow money to make domestic payments.
A provincial labour and social welfare officer, Korawan Jongsathapornpan, says initial investigations show that the plantation has “repeatedly missed wage payment deadlines”, as reported in Bangkok Post. She also disclosed that two of the shareholders from the plantation are Chinese.
Further investigation have discovered the agri-business was struggling financially and that one shareholder is in jail while another was sick. The Chiang Rai Provincial Labour Office has ordered the firm to pay outstanding wages to workers by January 15, 2020.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
Mekong River is turning blue. That’s not good.
Temperatures dropping across Thailand
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign
Flydubai introduces daily Dubai-Krabi flights
Freak hailstorm causes blackouts, damages homes in Chiang Rai
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
2 million baht of gold stolen in Buri Ram, police suspect inside job
Latest NIDA poll says Thanathorn “most suitable” for PM
Thai police dis criticism of their Koh Tao Murder investigation
New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities
Phuket police arrest eight drug dealers along with weapons and ammunition
TAT forecasts a 2.5% increase in tourist numbers for next year
Thai road toll jumps to 109 after first two days of seven day campaign
Thai justice minister supports chemical castration of rapists
Two Chinese men survive balloon crash in Sri Racha
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
Trending
- Cambodia2 days ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Thailand1 day ago
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
- Bangkok3 days ago
Central “deeply appalled” by Nazi pics at their Christmas display
- Entertainment5 hours ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Another hero dies as a result of Tham Luang cave rescue
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thai PM urges New Year partygoers not to drink and drive
- Events4 days ago
Phuket commemorates the 15th anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
- South3 days ago
CCTV footage from Thai prison posted on Youtube live – VIDEO