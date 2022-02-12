Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February

The CCSA has had their first report card for Thailand’s Covid situation following the reopening of the Test & Go program on February 1. After a doubling of daily infections over the past 2 weeks, there were fears that the CCSA may tighten restrictions. But, in the end, nothing was changed at the bi-weekly meeting. Even the provincial zonings remain unchanged.

5,435 Covid infections were reported yesterday in the 8 sandbox provinces, accounting for about a third of the total infections in the national report. In Bangkok there were 3,019 new cases, leading the provincial totals. For Saturday the national total has risen another 1,100 on top of yesterday’s total with 16,330 new infections.

The sharp rise in new infections was predicted to trigger the risk-averse CCSA. But, in the ned, they committee decided to stick with the current levels of restrictions, and without any modifications to the Test & Go, Sandbox or Alternative Quarantine programs for the Thailand Pass.

Across Thailand, there remains…

44 orange or controlled provinces

25 yellow or high surveillance provinces

8 “sandbox” provinces

The Director of the Epidemiology Division Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawonganon points out that ifections among children and teenagers were on the rise, mostly infected by family members, at their schools or by other people in their local communities.