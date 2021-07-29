Connect with us

Experience Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Phuket and Krabi’s seascapes are famous for a reason. Boasting serene white beaches and untouched limestone karats, it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. With 5 Star Marine, its surrounding islands are easier to explore than ever. In the comfort of your own VIP speedboat, take in hidden bays, caves and lagoons, or visit deserted beaches off the beaten track.

Luxury and Private Boat Tours – 5 Star Marine

Captain’s Choice is 5 Star Marine’s one-of-a-kind boat trip experience, offering a balance of convenience and flexibility. Their tour programs range from day to multiple night expeditions. These can take you to various locations including Krabi, Phi Phi, Koh Rok/Koh Ha, Coral Island and James Bond Island, to name a few.

In addition, trips can be customised; allowing for a bespoke itinerary and special programme tailored to the type of adventure you want. With this choice, sit back and relax as their crew, with over 40 years of combined experience, take you to the best sights. Thus, whether you want to snorkel, sightsee or go for a romantic sunset cruise, they can do it all. Finally, for added comfort, all tours include complimentary fresh fruit, drinks, snorkelling equipment, life jackets, insurance, hand sanitiser and more.

Photo via 5 Star Marine

Photo via 5 Star Marine

VIP Service

Their private tours offer luxury service, with expert captains well-adept at avoiding crowds. Furthermore, there’s no need to worry about the weather, as their informed, on-the-day planning will take you to sunny shores.

In terms of fleet, their private speedboats and cruisers are new, fully equipped and well-maintained. Not only does this ensure high levels of service but safety as well. As one of their main priorities, first aid is always on-hand and the staff are qualified lifeguards. They are also TAT SHA Plus approved, for further peace of mind.

Overall with 5 Star Marine, you are guaranteed to make unforgettable memories. All you have to do is simply book your VIP experience and turn up on the day! Moreover, all tours are reasonably priced, deposits are not required and with their 100% cancellation policy, you’ll have complete flexibility – an added bonus!

For more information, contact Shaun from 5 Star Marine:

Phone: +66 93 720 6221 thus

Email: more@5starmarinephuket.com

Website: www.5starmarinephuket.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/5StarMarinePhuket

 

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

