Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand

The A380 is to return to the skies over Bangkok as Emirates upgrades capacity on flights to the capital to meet increased demand. TTR Weekly reports that Thailand’s recent re-opening to vaccinated tourists from approved countries has led to strong demand, with around 10,000 arrivals registered at Suvarnabhumi every day.

In order to add capacity and frequency to its services, Emirates is bringing back the Airbus A380, which will operate daily from November 28. Flight EK372 will depart Dubai at 09.30, touching down in Bangkok at 18.40. The return flight, EK373, will depart Bangkok at 20.35, arriving in Dubai at 00.50 the following morning.

The A380 service is in addition to Emirates’ other daily service to Bangkok on a Boeing 777 aircraft, as well as 5 weekly flights to the capital via Phuket. It’s understood the carrier will increase the frequency of these flights from December. The increase in frequency and capacity is to meet demand from travellers in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The increase in services means Emirates will be offering over 8,600 additional seats a week, which could increase further, subject to demand.

On November 1, Thailand re-opened with minimal quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 63 approved countries. Passengers still need to take a PCR test within 72 hours of travel, and again on arrival, but only have to stay at a SHA-accredited hotel until they receive a negative test result.

As global travel tentatively resumes, Emirates is re-introducing its flagship A380 aircraft on an increasing number of routes. According to TTR Weekly, the aircraft currently serves 25 cities in 6 continents. That number is expected to increase to 28 cities by the end of the year, as travel demand continues to rise.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly