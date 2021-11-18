Connect with us

Tourism

Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Rattaphol Kerdkaen
image
image

The A380 is to return to the skies over Bangkok as Emirates upgrades capacity on flights to the capital to meet increased demand. TTR Weekly reports that Thailand’s recent re-opening to vaccinated tourists from approved countries has led to strong demand, with around 10,000 arrivals registered at Suvarnabhumi every day.

In order to add capacity and frequency to its services, Emirates is bringing back the Airbus A380, which will operate daily from November 28. Flight EK372 will depart Dubai at 09.30, touching down in Bangkok at 18.40. The return flight, EK373, will depart Bangkok at 20.35, arriving in Dubai at 00.50 the following morning.

The A380 service is in addition to Emirates’ other daily service to Bangkok on a Boeing 777 aircraft, as well as 5 weekly flights to the capital via Phuket. It’s understood the carrier will increase the frequency of these flights from December. The increase in frequency and capacity is to meet demand from travellers in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The increase in services means Emirates will be offering over 8,600 additional seats a week, which could increase further, subject to demand.

On November 1, Thailand re-opened with minimal quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 63 approved countries. Passengers still need to take a PCR test within 72 hours of travel, and again on arrival, but only have to stay at a SHA-accredited hotel until they receive a negative test result.

As global travel tentatively resumes, Emirates is re-introducing its flagship A380 aircraft on an increasing number of routes. According to TTR Weekly, the aircraft currently serves 25 cities in 6 continents. That number is expected to increase to 28 cities by the end of the year, as travel demand continues to rise.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Shane
2021-11-18 09:23
Good to see Airlines are returning to Thailand with passengers as we know that the tourist sector need tourist dollars. Long live Thailand!!!
image
Prosaap
2021-11-18 09:27
Yes but i not sure its all for thailand i think its not the end destination from the plane i know the love to play the glory trompet for themself and take credit for what they not done or even…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Good Morning Thailand2 mins ago

More Flooding in Bangkok, Pattaya Bars, Same Sex marriage | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.134
Bangkok29 mins ago

US says free press integral to democracy, pledges support for Thai journalists
Tourism1 hour ago

Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
Sponsored1 day ago

Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Air Pollution1 hour ago

Pollution Control Department sets checkpoints for black exhaust
Phuket2 hours ago

Pangolin wanders out of jungle and is captured in Kamala, Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Constitutional Court upholds anti-LGBTQ marriage language
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Fact Check: Does a vaccinated blood donation protect from Covid-19?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Thai Red Cross offers free Moderna booster for those qualifying
Bangkok16 hours ago

Flooding in Bangkok expected during Loy Krathong as Chao Phraya continues to rise
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM defends nightlife closure, Bangkok to vaccinate all its population | Nov 17
Thailand16 hours ago

Doctors successfully perform Thailand’s first “acardiac twin” surgery
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Paxlovid deal allows generics of Covid-19 treatment for 95 countries
Crime17 hours ago

Man arrested for allegedly shooting his 88 year old father to death in Southern Thailand
Myanmar17 hours ago

Military eyes reopening Myanmar to tourists, shadow government says “stay away”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Malaysia sees over 95% of adults, 81% of teens fully vaccinated
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending