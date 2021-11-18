Connect with us

US says free press integral to democracy, pledges support for Thai journalists

Maya Taylor

The Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Bangkok says the United States pledges to support a free press and independent journalism in Thailand. Michael Heath has described a free press as a vital component of democracy and freedom of expression. The Bangkok Post reports that he was addressing reporters who were attending a seminar at the embassy. The event was organised by the Thai Journalists Association.

“This seminar marks the first collaborative effort of its kind between the US embassy and TJA. Like we do across the world, the United States will continue to support a vibrant, free press which keeps us informed, prevents the spread of mis- and dis-information, and serves as a cornerstone of democracy.”

Heath also discussed matters of US foreign policy in the region and collaboration between the US and Thailand.

“As a Pacific nation, the United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific because a free and open architecture benefits both the American people and the peoples of all other Pacific nations.”

According to the Bangkok Post report, Heath went on to discuss the issues of peace and security in the region, including dispute resolution, respecting human rights, safeguarding critical supply chains, developing sustainable, transparent economic development, and supporting ASEAN centrality. As part of these efforts, Heath says the US is working on strengthening ties with like-minded countries in the region, including Thailand.

“As Admiral (John) Aquilino, the commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said during his recent visit to Thailand, the United States is committed to ensuring peace, prosperity, and stability for all countries in the region.”

Heath points out that Thailand has managed to keep its supply chains intact during the Covid-19 pandemic, something many neighbouring nations and other countries around the world struggled to do. The US is currently Thailand’s largest export market.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

