Elephant rides to be banned around Angkor Wat in Siem Reap | The Thaiger

Cambodia
Elephant rides to be banned around Angkor Wat in Siem Reap
Elephant rides around Cambodia’s famous tourist magnet Angkor Wat are being banned. The operator of the local elephant rides around Siem Reap says they have been under pressure from international animal rights organisations, social media and activists to stop the rides.
Riding to Angkor Wat at sunrise has been a favourite tourist experience for the past decade.
Oan Kiry of The Angkor Elephant Group Committee in Siem Reap says his group had found a location with plenty of natural forests and a stream in Sotr Nikum district, south of Kulen Mountain according to The Phnom Penh Post.
All 14 elephants that have been used for the service are to be transferred to a conservation and breeding centre, where tourists will be able to take photos with them. Only two in the group are male and the elephants range from 30 to 60 years of age.
Ten years ago, there were almost 200 domesticated elephants in Cambodia, but as they were unable to reproduce due to old age, with many dying through a lack of care and the food, that number are now reported to be down to a mere 70.
Wild Earth Allies Cambodia program director Tuy Sereivathana voiced his support for the group’s initiative to create a preservation centre and breed domestic elephants, instead of the popular elephant rides.
“In the culture and traditional customs of some Cambodian people, they live by domesticating elephants. A drop in the number of domesticated elephants means wild elephants are then domesticated to take their place. A decrease signals a worrying trend for further losses in the country if they are not properly protected.”
Elephant rides and performing elephants at animal shows and zoos are still popular around Thailand. Whilst there have been new elephant parks and sanctuaries established around the country, the elephant rides and shows remain legal, and popular amongst some tourist demographics.
The Thaiger would like to encourage tourists to seek out the elephant park or sanctuary experiences whilst in Thailand. Here’s a report from guest writers about their visits to some of the parks, in Phuket and Chiang Mai.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Bangkok and Singapore jump in rankings for world living costs
Laotian ladyboy arrested for stealing from Finnish tourist in Pattaya
More internal bickering for Democrats over split of cabinet seats
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Motorbike driver seriously injured in truck hit and run in Thalang, Phuket
Missing German DJ identified after being found dead in Krabi villa this week
Dodgy ‘Botox’, fillers and beauty enhancement products seized in Bangkok
‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket
Elephant rides to be banned around Angkor Wat in Siem Reap
Administrative Court rejects private hospitals’ plea to remove caps on pricing
Thai PM acts on illegal and unlicensed hotels and accommodation
Thai PM orders probe into Rohingya boat incident off the coast of Satun
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Asia’s most challenging golf courses
13 gamblers arrested in Patong gambling den raid
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
Trending
-
Opinion22 hours ago
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
-
Malaysia2 hours ago
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
-
Expats1 day ago
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
-
Crime3 days ago
More prison time for Premchai over poaching case
-
News4 days ago
Sephora brings new beauty experience at Central Phuket
-
Environment4 days ago
Thailand: Paradise Lost? Part 1.
-
Phuket2 days ago
German motorbike driver dies on Patong Hill, Phuket