Administrative Court rejects private hospitals’ plea to remove caps on pricing | The Thaiger

Administrative Court rejects private hospitals’ plea to remove caps on pricing

Thailand’s private hospital sector has failed to win respite from an order controlling their medical prices, after the Supreme Administrative Court turned down their request.

The court made the decision saying that the order will not cause irreversible damages to the hospitals even though an injunction has not been issued yet.

The Private Hospital Association, together with 42 private hospitals, filed a petition with the court after the Central Committee on Product/Service Prices issued an order in January to cap prices of medicines, medical services and medical supplies at private medical facilities.

The court says the committee has not actually introduced any control measures, so there are no grounds to grant any respite.

The Central Committee on Product/Service Prices decided to put a control on medical prices after many consumers complained of excessively high medical fees. For instance, a patient was charged 30,000 baht for a simple stomach bug. Ongoing examinations show private hospitals sell medicines at big margins.

SOURCE: The Nation



Business

‘Fast and Furious 9’ to be partly filmed in southern Thailand, including Phuket

The latest sequel of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie franchise will partly be filmed in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani next month.

Yesterday Piya Petonji, the film’s production manager, met with Krabi Governor M.L. Kitibadee Prawit at the Krabi City Hall before the cast arrives and filming begins.

The filming will be from July 1-27 in locations around Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Surat Thani. It is estimated the production will bring a 340 million baht benefit to Thailand and the local film industry.

The Krabi Governor says this is a good opportunity for Thailand to present its beautiful nature, culture and history to the world through the film. There has been no announcement of when filming may be taking place around Phuket’s roads.

The Thaiger recommends the plot of the film as a race between a visa-run passenger van and a Chinese Tour Bus to the Malaysian border, with a feature muay thai face-off on Maya Bay beach between Vin Diesel and Leonardo DiCaprio (though the 45 year old might have to get some training in before returning to ‘The Beach’).

Here’s our Top Ten movies made around Phuket and Thailand.

Leonardo in Phuket last year during a quick break

Business

SCB report says political instability will dampen economic confidence

The question over stability of the new government continues to dampen economic outlook, despite the recent sittings of Parliament and the formal election of a new prime minister – this according to a new economic outlook report.

The report by the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre says that the new government will face difficulty in balancing the interest of each coalition party who campaigned on a range of policies during the election.

The report also notes the the numbers of the MPs of the Palang Pracharat party ‘coalition’ and the opposition camps are very close, raising the question over the longevity of the new government – just a few disgruntled MPs could ‘walk the floor’ and cause any legislation to fail in the lower house.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s (SET) index rose 33.2 points between June 4-6, after it became clearer about the way swing parties like Democrat or Bhumjaithai would vote.

But the report says investors expect ongoing mega projects including rail, port and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will continue because the coalition government will likely consist of legacy members of the past Prayut administration.

The SCB’s Economic Intelligence Centre report recommends the government should “select economic-stimulus measures with multiplier effect on the overall economic growth. They should not leave fiscal burden in the future and should not distort the market”.

According to a World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey 2017-2018, the most problematic factors for doing business in Thailand is the government’s instability and coups.

Business

Fishermen say they will protest fishing bans off Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Fishermen in Nakhon Si Thammarat are warning of mass protests against the provincial governor if he doesn’t act and allow them to fish legally in the seas off the provincial coast. The south Thailand fishermen say they’re being harassed by fishery officials.

500 local fishermen gathered yesterday to air their grievances to the newly elected Palang Pracharat MP for the province, Dr. Rong Boonsuaykwan and Preecha Kaewkrachang, the provincial director of the pro-junta party.

They claim they are being harassed on daily basis by fishery officials who accuse them of using illegal fishing gear. They deny the claims.

Instead, they allege that fishery officials are colluding with a local businessman who was granted a concession to farm cockles in the sea, which they say is in their fishing grounds.

The fishermen laid out their three key demands to Dr. Rong and demanded that they are raised with the Nakhon Si Thammarat governor for consideration. They demand that local fishermen allowed to resume fishing as normal, revocation of the cockle farming concession to the businessman and amendment of the fishery law to clearly separate the fishing industry into commercial and small-scale fishing.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

