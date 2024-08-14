DEPA proposes single window to boost digital tourism in Thailand

Picture courtesy of OpenGov Asia

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) called for the establishment of a single-window paradigm to streamline business operations for foreigners and bolster the digital-driven tourism industry in Thailand. This initiative aims to unify data exchanges among various state agencies, enhancing the ease of doing business.

The proposed single window would function as a platform-as-a-service, operated via a centralised data portal that connects all relevant agencies. This system is expected to significantly drive travel-related products and services in the country.

DEPA President and Chief Executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin highlighted that the single window is designed to cater to the growing digital nomad sector.

“Thailand has the core potential to become a tourism hub in the region, thanks to its geographic advantages as well as the readiness of its digital infrastructure and the attractive cost of living.”

Nuttapon noted that the cost of living for foreigners in Thailand is approximately US$1,000 per month, significantly lower than the US$3,000 average in Europe. The country’s Internet penetration rate stands at 88% per capita, with household Internet penetration at 43.7%. Thailand ranks 11th globally in home internet speed and second in ASEAN.

IMD Switzerland, a global authority on competitiveness rankings, recently reported Thailand’s outstanding performance in telecommunications infrastructure, placing the country fifth globally. This includes high telecom investment and superior internet bandwidth speed quality.

Digital tourism policy

Despite these advantages, foreign startups and investors have raised concerns about the challenges they face in terms of ease of doing business. Nuttapon emphasised the need for a platform-as-a-service to support the country’s digital tourism policy.

He stressed the importance of collaboration among various agencies and departments to integrate their application programming interfaces (APIs) with the central data portal.

Key players in this collaboration include the Customs Department, the Immigration Bureau, the Revenue Department, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry, the Board of Investment (BoI), and the Thai Bankers’ Association. The Digital Government Development Agency could serve as the development centre.

In 2022, DEPA, in collaboration with Travizgo Technology Co, developed and launched ThailandCONNEX, a comprehensive digital tourism application platform. In its first year, ThailandCONNEX connected over 108,000 business operators and offered more than 201,000 travel-related products and services, potentially generating an economic value exceeding 12 billion baht.

ThailandCONNEX operates as a central intermediary within a business-to-business wholesale framework for Thai tourism operators. It allows members to access and showcase their products and services to local and international online travel agents. The platform also features a digital tourism data bank and digital tokens for users.

The platform’s activities include various marketing campaigns that provide opportunities for high-level executives from the public and private sectors, tourism operators, and influencers to exchange ideas. Depa has actively invited entrepreneurs in the tourism industry to join the ThailandCONNEX platform and participate in digital tourism business matching events.

Digital technologies

The initiative aims to enhance digital skills among Thai tourism operators and showcase digital technologies and innovations from travel tech companies at events such as the Digital Tourism Fair and Digital Tourism Unboxed.

The Digital Tourism campaign has received a positive response, achieving its objectives. Over 2,900 tourism operators and interested individuals, along with more than 50 travel tech businesses, have utilised tourism digital technology through over 5,600 digital coupons, resulting in an economic value of over 260 million baht, reported Bangkok Post.

The growing popularity of the ThailandCONNEX platform has seen tourism operators, including accommodation providers, restaurants, and vehicle rental services, join the platform, totalling 108,659 businesses. This is regarded as a significant contribution to the recovery of the Thai tourism industry and the advancement of the country towards a digital economy and society, according to DEPA.