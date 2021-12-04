Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?

The reality is that many ‘bars’ will rush to achieve certification as an SHA+ approved ‘restaurant’.

The songwriters in Pattaya will be busy making new ‘restaurant’ signs as hundreds of bars vie to open up, serving food, so they can serve alcohol and get their businesses going again. It’s all strings and mirrors but an advancement for the seaside party town’s entertainment lockdown that’s lingered longer than other tourists areas in the country during Thailand’s tourism ‘reopening’.

New orders, announced yesterday, say that alcohol sales and drinks will now be allowed in the Chon Buri province, including Pattaya and Bang Lamung, as they become a ‘Blue Zone’ area. The new zoning for these location is effective from last night when the announcement was made.

Apart from Bang Lamung and Pattaya, the new blue zoning includes Koh Larn, Si Racha, Koh Sichang, and in the Najomtien and Bang Saray areas of the Sattahip district.

So how will this all work in practice? Restaurants will need to be in a blue zone and comply with SHA+ certification are allowed alcohol sales and drinks inside. Alcohol sales are allowed from 11am. – 2pm, then from 5pm – 11pm. The SHA+ certification will have to be on clear display.

Premises acting as nightclubs, pubs, bars, karaoke and ‘soapie’ massage’ parlours will have to remain closed.