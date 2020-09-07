image
Connect with us

Tourism

Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Chinese official rules out return of China-Thailand tourism anytime soon | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand - Coconuts
    • follow us in feedly

China is not yet ready to welcome international tourists, says a senior embassy official in Bangkok. Speaking to Nation Thailand, Yang Xin from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, says that, while domestic tourism has resumed in China, the country is not yet ready to open its borders to foreign tourists, nor is it encouraging its own citizens to travel abroad. He adds that even if Chinese tourists did want to return to Thailand, the current border closures mean they are unable to do so.

In more normal times, China accounts for around 10 million of the nearly 40 million foreign visitors to the Kingdom each year (2019 figures from TAT). However, despite numerous discussions about a safe re-opening, with various plans being put on the table and taken back off it again, Thailand is also closed to foreign tourists for the foreseeable.

A plan to use Phuket as a pilot programme, allowing limited foreign tourists to return in a strictly controlled manner, actually looked like it might happen – until the discovery of Thailand’s first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in over 3 months. That plan too is also off the table, according to the Governor of the TAT.

Like Thailand, China is re-opening for foreign business travellers and a few other small categories. In China, those approved to travel do not have to carry out a 14 day quarantine, but are limited in where they can travel within the country. Yang says that China has now managed to bring the virus under control and schools have been re-opened after months of closure. He adds that the country has not set a target for economic growth this year, instead concentrating on the labour market and job creation, as well as improving living standards. Like Thailand, various stimulus packages are in place to help small to medium-sized businesses.

Asked about Hong Kong, he says the recent introduction of the national security law has stabilised the volatile political situation, claiming that, while China remains committed to the principle of ‘one country, two systems’, other nations that interfere “are trying to create a two-country system”.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    patrick

    September 7, 2020 at 11:15 am

    basic sense, if Thai government had any hopes to get back the Chinese, big and deep thinking mistakes as many others. The Chinese will do what ever they can to keep their tourists at home, obvious from any correct professional and politicals without blindness already from the beginning….You may get only democratic countries tourists only if you reopen correctly with obvious and clever security measures of course. Those ones will be few since many are already disgusted the way they have been treated here through the New Normal of Xenophobia and immigration hassles and difficulties, including changes of policies days after days, which bring insecurity for the travelers whom may think once again to be stranded here for political reasons

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 7, 2020 at 11:45 am

    I thought the hoops and hurdles to enter Thailand didn’t apply to Chinese Nationals.

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    Mike

    September 7, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Poor Thailand – I think they were hoping for a different answer.

    On Hong Kong – I live here, the situation as not stabalised. Protests have stopped because of COVID. Small protests are happening all over the city, the Police are brutalising citizens daily.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Tobias Krantz

    September 7, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    I have recently seen a huge influx of Chinese tourists into the province where I live visiting tourist attractions. Where are they coming from? I am sure they don’t have to go through the hoops that westerners have to go through.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tak hospital doctor pleads for medical supplies to treat Burmese Covid patients

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Tak hospital doctor pleads for medical supplies to treat Burmese Covid patients | The Thaiger
PHOTO: H Shaw on Unsplash

A hospital doctor in the northern province of Tak has taken to Facebook to plead for donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment. Nattagarn Chuenchom works in a state-run hospital currently treating Covid-19 patients from neighbouring Myanmar, which is experiencing a small surge in virus numbers. The current total of cases in Myanmar is 1,419. Yesterday another 166 cases were added. Surge in cases in Myanmar. SOURCE: worldometers.info The doctor says hospital supplies of N95 masks and other PPE are running low, as are other essentials, such as waterproof medical gowns, surgical gloves, face shields and sanitisers. “Now our […]

Continue Reading

Phuket

Minister eases local concerns over Phuket tourism plan

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Minister eases local concerns over Phuket tourism plan | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Shutterstock

The Minister of Tourism and Sports has rushed to reassure Phuket locals who have voiced concern over a tentative plan (now postponed) to re-open the province to foreign visitors. Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn says there may have been some miscommunication, as he reassured Phuket residents that they would not be forced to accept any tourism plan. The minister, along with a full ministerial entourage, visited the island over the weekend, on the directions of the Thai PM, to evaluate the mood of local communities on the re-opening of Phuket under the much-publicised “Phuket Model”. He was speaking as officials met with […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bringing Thai nationals home is a team effort

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Bringing Thai nationals home is a team effort | The Thaiger
PHOTO: MCOT

As the world ground to a crawl thanks to Covid-19, things began ramping up at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with staff working tirelessly to help Thai citizens abroad get back home. MFA staff are based both in Thailand and overseas and are tasked with assisting Thai nationals during emergencies such as natural disasters or indeed, a pandemic, wherever they are. They will also repatriate their citizens back to Thailand when necessary. The first repatriation flight originated in Wuhan, China, in February, epicentre of Covid-19 at the time. In an interview with the Bangkok Post, the director-general of the Department […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending