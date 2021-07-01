Tourism
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
The first 3 flights have now arrived in Phuket for the Sandbox reopening, with details emerging from the first arrival this morning, an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi. A total of 25 passengers, down from yesterday’s estimate of 37, were the first to be welcomed back to Phuket with fanfare and celebration. A total of 400 international travellers are expected by the end of the day.
Airports of Thailand officials followed an old tradition of spraying the first arriving flight of new service to an airport with a water cannon as a welcoming gesture. Not to be outdone, Etihad Airways followed a long-standing tradition that more of us are familiar with as the flight scheduled to arrive in Phuket at 10:20 am actually landed 40 minutes late at 11 am.
Phuket province’s new international guests were welcomed before being whisked off their flight and through document checks to confirm they have been vaccinated, had booked at least 14 nights in an SHA Plus certified hotel, had US $100,000 Covid-19 health insurance coverage, and met all the other requirements. Their temperatures were checked before being led to standard customs and immigration clearance, after which they were swabbed for Covid-19 testing.
The atmosphere was said to be cheerful at the airport with a number of souvenir shops reopening for the first arriving international travellers. One notable absence from the welcoming committee though was PM Prayut Chan-o-cha who was expected to be on hand to welcome the first guests. Officials noted he is now scheduled to welcome the flight arriving from Singapore in the late afternoon.
Phuket International Airport had less than 2 hours before the second flight arrival, Qatar Airways Flight QR840 that left at 1:38 am from Doha, arrived 44 minutes behind schedule at 12:49 pm. That flight was said to have 136 passengers, 20 more than yesterday’s expectation, with total numbers not yet confirmed. The next Qatar Airways flight is scheduled for similar times tomorrow.
El Al flight LY87 left Tel Aviv Israel last night at 10:44 pm and has now been confirmed to have arrived at 1:57 pm at Phuket International Airport. It was scheduled to arrive at 1:45 pm with 137 passengers, 36 more than yesterday’s predictions, though the total final number has not been confirmed.
Next, Singapore Airways flight SQ736 is scheduled to arrive this late afternoon at 5:10 pm with approximately 100 international travellers onboard. The most updated schedule has the flight departing Singapore at 4:20 pm and arriving at 5 pm in Phuket. Yesterday it was estimated to be carrying 47 passengers but today that prediction has been increased to 100.
A previously reported hopper flight on Etihad Airways from Bangkok to Phuket is now said in the latest reporting to not be arriving. But current air traffic scheduling shows an 8:45 pm departure and a 10:20 pm landing in Phuket still planned.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya
Thai researchers to study animal antiparasitic drug for treating Covid-19
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok police arrest suspected motorcycle stealing ring
Thursday Covid Update: Cases and deaths spike amid Phuket reopening
Top virologist Yong faces backlash for Covid-19 suggestions
Top 5 shopping malls in Bangkok
Man allegedly poses as Government Lottery Office official, steals millions
Top 5 beaches to visit in Phuket
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
Police in Bangkok seize 2 truck loads of sex toys valued at 1 million baht
Police raid alleged money sharks’ operation centre, many escape jaws of justice
Phuket reopens but botched preparation limits travellers
Thailand to import 5 million Moderna vaccine doses for private hospitals
Phuket police to patrol bridges for Covid carriers
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Full text of Phuket Sandbox order released in English
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Indonesia2 days ago
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
- Phuket1 day ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
- Thai Life2 days ago
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
- Bangkok3 days ago
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok