Tourism
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
The new Thailand Pass system launches on Monday when the country re-opens with minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from select countries. The Bangkok Post reports a government spokesman as saying the new system will replace the Certificate of Entry with a more streamlined process. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says the online system will allow tourists, Thais, and foreign residents of Thailand to record their travel and health information and upload their paperwork before their journey begins.
It’s understood that approval will take between 1 and 3 days, but immediate approval could be granted to travellers with vaccination QR codes that can be checked instantly. For this, the issuing country would need to supply a public encryption key that enables Thai authorities to verify the vaccination record. The system will also verify travellers’ SHA Plus hotel reservations or alternative quarantine bookings.
Once approved, travellers will be able to download a Thailand Pass QR code, which they will need to present to airline and screening staff, alongside a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of travel. Travellers will also have to download the Mor Chana app on arrival in Thailand but it looks like the little blue and white slip of paper is a thing of the past, with travellers no longer required to complete a TM6 form or the TM8 application for re-entry.
The government has approved 46 countries to participate in the new Test and Go entry system. Vaccinated arrivals from those countries will need to take a PCR test on arrival and then spend 1 night in a SHA Plus or alternative quarantine hotel until they receive a negative result. After this, they can travel around the country freely.
According to the Bangkok Post report, Thanakorn says people who travel again later don’t need to submit another Thailand Pass application, but will instead be able to update their travel information. The system will keep their record for 1 year from their last vaccination date. Travellers already in possession of a CoE can still use it to enter the kingdom and should contact their hotel directly to arrange refunds.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
