Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PR Bangkok

The new Thailand Pass system launches on Monday when the country re-opens with minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from select countries. The Bangkok Post reports a government spokesman as saying the new system will replace the Certificate of Entry with a more streamlined process. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says the online system will allow tourists, Thais, and foreign residents of Thailand to record their travel and health information and upload their paperwork before their journey begins.

It’s understood that approval will take between 1 and 3 days, but immediate approval could be granted to travellers with vaccination QR codes that can be checked instantly. For this, the issuing country would need to supply a public encryption key that enables Thai authorities to verify the vaccination record. The system will also verify travellers’ SHA Plus hotel reservations or alternative quarantine bookings.

Once approved, travellers will be able to download a Thailand Pass QR code, which they will need to present to airline and screening staff, alongside a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of travel. Travellers will also have to download the Mor Chana app on arrival in Thailand but it looks like the little blue and white slip of paper is a thing of the past, with travellers no longer required to complete a TM6 form or the TM8 application for re-entry.

The government has approved 46 countries to participate in the new Test and Go entry system. Vaccinated arrivals from those countries will need to take a PCR test on arrival and then spend 1 night in a SHA Plus or alternative quarantine hotel until they receive a negative result. After this, they can travel around the country freely.

According to the Bangkok Post report, Thanakorn says people who travel again later don’t need to submit another Thailand Pass application, but will instead be able to update their travel information. The system will keep their record for 1 year from their last vaccination date. Travellers already in possession of a CoE can still use it to enter the kingdom and should contact their hotel directly to arrange refunds.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-10-29 09:13
I know the photo on this story is a photo op....Thais just love photo ops (unless it's at a police station while they are being charged). Better get out of the way you guys! You could be bowled over in…
image
MrStretch
2021-10-29 09:21
There is no information - any place that I've looked - that tells how a foreigner, working in Thailand with insurance through the national Social Security scheme can prove they already have the appropriate insurance coverage. Each time it denotes:…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism34 mins ago

Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Drugs14 hours ago

Record drug bust in Laos follows pandemic’s methamphetamine boom
World15 hours ago

Alec Baldwin could face criminal charges for shooting on set
Sponsored2 days ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand News Today | No more Lisa for new years, Abduction linked to Reused gloves | Oct. 28
Transport15 hours ago

Bangkok public transport back to normal capacity on Monday
Thailand15 hours ago

Thailand’s Industry Ministry is backing hemp as a new cash crop
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Economy16 hours ago

Reform urged for foreigners to invest or buy condos in Thailand
Drugs16 hours ago

55 million meth pills seized in Laos in biggest SE Asian bust ever
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 9,658 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket17 hours ago

BlackPink’s Lisa says “no” to Phuket New Year countdown event
Bangkok17 hours ago

Khao San Road expects very slow recovery, even after reopening
Thailand18 hours ago

Truckers and tour bus drivers plan strike over diesel prices
Malaysia18 hours ago

World’s first unisex condom invented by Malaysian gynaecologist
Thailand18 hours ago

Floating stage, 2nd hand medical gloves, Thai superstar Lisa, Crack ups | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 48
Property19 hours ago

Covid-19 has accelerated Thailand’s property market disruption by 5 to 10 years
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending