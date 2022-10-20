Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman

Wuthichai Chantaraj, now aged 19, met his fiancée 56 year old Janla Namuangrak, when he was only 10.

According to The Mirror, Wuthichai was Janla’s neighbour in Sakhon Nakhon province of northeast Thailand.

Janla had asked for Wuthichai’s help with cleaning her home and both got to know each other. The couple later got into a relationship, and have now been together for two years, despite the 37-year age gap.

Wuthichai said this was the “first time in his life” that he had wanted to make sure someone was “living comfortably.” He added that Janla is a hardworking and honest woman.

“I saw her shabby house and found myself thinking of ways to help her. I admire her.”

Janla, who is divorced from her previous husband of 20 years and has three children in their thirties, shared that Wuthichai makes her feel young again.

“Wuthichai is like a superhero for me. He helped me every day. Then when he was older, we started to have feelings for each other. I was surprised because I have known him since he was a child.”

The pair came out to their friends and family about their relationship earlier this year.

Janla said that when they first told people they were “in love” people thought it was crazy.

“He makes me feel young again and we have stayed together. We’re happy. We will get married.”