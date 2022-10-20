Connect with us

Economy

Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar

Published

 on 

The Thai baht depreciated even further against the strengthening US dollar. Last month, the baht plunged to 38 to the dollar for the first time in 16 years. Today, US$1 is worth 38.35 baht.

Market strategist at Krungthai Bank Poon Panitphiboon revealed that the baht weakened from 38.25 yesterday to 38.35 against the dollar this morning.

As US bond yields rose sharply, the US dollar rose against all currencies.

The dollar has flown in 2022 amid the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, Europe’s energy crisis, and China’s Covid-19 lockdowns. The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates again by 0.75% in the remaining two meetings of the year to combat inflation.

Economists predict that the baht will fall further but shouldn’t breach its key resistance level of 38.50 to the dollar.

The US 10-year Treasury yield has risen over the 4% mark continuously, causing foreign investors of Thailand’s long-term bond yield to sell their bonds, depreciating the baht’s value.

Since the beginning of the week, net bond sales amounted to 10 billion baht.

In addition, a drop in gold prices may cause the baht to depreciate further amid the current gold transaction flow.

Not to worry, Thailand’s Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said a weaker baht is supportive of Thailand’s post-pandemic tourism recovery.

Arkhom said the baht’s weakness is “surely” going to lure foreigners into the kingdom. He said, “Thailand is value for money.”

However, Cambridge University economist Mohamed El-Erian said the strength of the US dollar is bad news for the world economy…

“What is clear is we have this relentless increase in yields, this relentless appreciation of the dollar. They are both bad news for corporates and the economy.”

Click here to find out live Thai baht exchange rates.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-10-20 18:11
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Arkhom said the baht’s weakness is “surely” going to lure foreigners into the kingdom. He said, “Thailand is value for money.” There are obviously 2 currencies in the world, Thai Baht and Falang Dollar.  As…
EdwardV
2022-10-20 19:07
I find it interesting the government now finds the depreciating Baht a good thing. They have been fighting it for months now wasting important foreign reserves in the process. It was like trying to stop the tide. When the US…
Rookiescot
2022-10-20 19:11
56 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: There are obviously 2 currencies in the world, Thai Baht and Falang Dollar.  As usual,  clueless about the outside world. Too be fair the dollar is essentially the worlds currency so the bahts performance against…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics59 seconds ago

Liz Truss quits as UK PM after only 44 days
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Earthquake in Chiang Mai Thailand!
Thailand2 hours ago

PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Technology3 hours ago

Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Thailand3 hours ago

Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Travel3 hours ago

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
World4 hours ago

Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
Crime5 hours ago

Trump answers questions over alleged rape of journalist
Hot News5 hours ago

Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Economy5 hours ago

Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
World5 hours ago

“Interview” with Iranian climber believed to be forced confession
Health5 hours ago

Top medical service in Thailand 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending