WeWork Labs join hands with local industry to innovate Thailand’s food industry | The Thaiger

Technology
WeWork Labs join hands with local industry to innovate Thailand’s food industry
WeWork Labs today announces its partnership with National Innovation Agency (NIA), SET-listed Thai Union Group and Mahidol University’s Science Faculty for the SPACE-F program that aims to build a sustainable ecosystem to nurture FoodTech startups in Thailand.
SPACE-F is the first global FoodTech startup incubator and accelerator in Thailand and will provide innovative services and support to empower the next generation of innovation in FoodTech. There are two tracks to the program: Incubator track for initial stage startups; and Accelerator track for growth stage startups (Thai and non-Thai nationals), and it is accepting applications from now until the end of this month (31 July 2019).
Eligible applicant startups must innovate in one of the following areas: health and wellness; alternative proteins; smart manufacturing; packaging solution; novel food and ingredients; biomaterial and chemical; restaurant tech; food safety and quality; smart food services.
The SPACE-F program’s non-equity model allows founders to have full ownership of their ideas and products and at the end of the program (up to 15 months for Incubator and three to eight months for Accelerator), founders will have opportunities to meet qualified investors including Thai Union Group and other VCs and CVCs. With the introduction of WeWork Labs, participants of the program will also be provided with unique expertise and guidance from local and global mentors.
“By providing value beyond space, we will be mentoring startups in SPACE-F, helping them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, and leveraging our global expertise to support them through the program,” said Adrian Tan, Head of Labs, Southeast Asia for WeWork.
“The time is ripe for FoodTech advancements, and along with the perfect partners for this program, we are very excited to select Thailand as the first stop to launch our partnered Food Labs program and help bring to life some of today’s brightest ideas right here in Thailand.”
WeWork Labs is WeWork’s innovation platform that supports early-stage startups and corporations, and it has recently debuted its Food Labs program, which is the company’s first innovation space dedicated to powering the future of food and aims to support growing startups by bringing together entrepreneurs, industry experts and investors to build an innovative community to address the biggest challenges facing the global food industry.
In Thailand, WeWork Labs partners with the National Innovation Agency, Thai Union Group PCL. and Mahidol University to form part of SPACE-F’s unique cooperation – comprising government, private, and university partners – that supports the local ecosystem by enabling greater accessibility of resources for both ideas and startups to grow.
“As we aim to create greater platforms for nurturing deep tech startups in the food industry, we are delighted to partner with WeWork and leverage its Food Labs platforms to further accelerate startups to grow beyond Thailand seamlessly. Together with our strength in innovation, this will help foster new initiatives leading to a better quality of life, improved global food security and innovative job creation, as well as showcasing Thailand’s ability to compete on the global stage,” said Dr. Pun-Arj Chairatana, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA).
“As we look at how innovation in the food industry will help us raise the competitiveness of Thailand’s food industry to international standards, the partnership will open new avenues for startups to prove their ideas. As we seek to boost Thailand on the global stage, we look forward to welcoming a new wave of FoodTech startups looking to disrupt the industry,” said Dr. Tunyawat Kasemsuwan, Group Director, Global Innovation of Thai Union Group PCL.
SPACE-F will be located at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Science and provides downtown lab access to high-tech machinery and instrumentation that will facilitate the research and development of great ideas. Expanding to other countries is made easy with access to WeWork Labs’ workspaces in 60 locations worldwide, the support of Thai Union Global connections, as well as the NIA program of promoting startups abroad.
From left to right: Adrian Tan, Head of Labs, Southeast Asia for WeWork; Dr. Tunyawat Kasemsuwan, Group Director, Global Innovation of Thai Union Group; Dr. Kanyaratt Supaibulwatana, Vice Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Mahidol University; and Dr. Pun-Arj Chairatana, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency.
Pattaya
Miracle magic Thai power generator rubbished by academic
PHOTO: 75 year old Cheun Fanmeik, making power out of cranking a handle – INN News
A retired electrical engineer and professor at the Lat Krabang Institute of Technology is slamming the invention of a ‘power generator’ by a Thai pensioner as nonsense.
75 year old Cheun Fanmeik, who used to work at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, claims he could get thousands of watts of power without traditional fuels. While he wouldn’t give away specific details about his generator, he told reporters he didn’t need oil, gas or coal to run the contraption – the generator uses a gear system which needs to be wound up by hand for about 15 minutes.
Chon Buri based Mr Fanmeik has ‘copyrighted’ the device and already received a patent from Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce. He claims he was able to power his house for 6- 8 hours without using any fuel, just the stored up power from winding up his ‘generator’.
But Professor Dusit Suksawat at the Lat Krabang Institute of Technology says the physics just doesn’t add up and is “all a fake claim”.
“If the guy said he was able to produce 20 watts of power (instead of ‘thousands’) I would be prepared to believe him.”
He called on the inventor to present his machine and data for scientific analysis, according to Workpoint News.
Cheun said he had been working on the machine for more than a decade but many people commenting online ridiculed the claims.
SOURCE: Workpoint News
Technology
The Tesla of Thailand takes on the big car-makers
There are less than 1,500 battery-powered vehicles in Thailand. Thai billionaire Somphote Ahunai wants to change that with his Energy Absolute.
He envisions a total closed universe where he makes the cars, builds the charging stations, then provides the electricity to power the charging stations.
The popularity of motorcycles and the busy streets of South East Asia cities are just part of the deterrent for locals to drive away in an electric car. They’ve also been quite expensive up to now. But Energy Absolute recently unveiled the first car from its Mine Mobility subsidiary – the SPA1.
The Mine Mobility passenger EV featured at this year’s Bangkok Motor Show in March and immediately received more than 4,500 orders. The car is reasonably priced at about 1.2 million baht, cheaper than a comparable Nissan Leaf or Kia Soul EV. The petrol-powerered mid-size SUVs from Honda and Toyota are also around the same price.
Now Energy Absolute is using Thai government subsidies and tax breaks to put 5,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on Thai roads by next year, backed by more than 700 charging stations popping up around the country. Energy Absolute is also planning a US$3 billion factory to make lithium-ion batteries which power the cars while they’re on the move.
The company’s founder and CEO, Sompote Ahunai says, “The trend is clear: it’s time for Thailand to stop being complacent and pursue higher technology to drive economic growth. EV technology opens up new opportunities for success by new players.”
But the SPA1 will head out on Thailand’s roads at the same time EV showrooms start getting crowded with foreign models. Carmakers are chasing growth in South East Asia as combined sales in China, US and Europe decline amid the trade wars and the ongoing hangover of Brexit.
BYD, the Chinese manufacturer backed by American business investor Warren Buffett, says it planned to deliver 1,100 cars to Bangkok as part of a deal with the government to become the biggest supplier of pure EVs. And BMW, Nissan and Mercedes Benz have all announced plans to produce and assemble EVs locally as well.
But Thai energy billionaire Somphote wants his company to dominate EV sales in Thailand.
Energy Absolute markets the Mine Mobility SPA1 as the first EV designed and built in Thailand. The five-seat hatchback can travel up to 200 kilometres on a single charge, according to the company.
That’s less than a Tesla Model 3 or BYD e6 but has already been enough to convince a group of five Thai taxi unions to order 3,500 cars for metropolitan Bangkok. The group chose Energy Absolute because it promised the earliest delivery.
Energy Absolute has about 400 charging stations around Bangkok and plans to install another 300 before the end of 2019. The plan is to have at least one charging point every five kilometres.
Sompote says Energy Absolute is also planning plans two more EVs – a cheaper compact and a pricier sports car.
“Thailand will be the leader of EV technology in this region. We’re first, and that should give us a head start to develop the technology.”
Technology
China starts to roll out epic 8K TV technology on the back of 5G
HD TV was a huge step up (most of what we still watch on our TVs is HD – high definition). 4K provided us with almost ‘cinematic’ experiences of detail and quality (most modern cinemas use a 5K format… there are variations). Now the Chinese, using the latest 5G technology, are talking of broadcasting an 8K picture quality experience.
China has successfully realised 8K ultra-high-definition content transmission through 5G networks for the first time, according to China Daily. The 8K UHD signals were transmitted from the headquarters of China Media Group in Beijing to display terminals at the venue of the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Shanghai last Wednesday. The test was carried out by CMG together with China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei Technologies, China Ultra-high-definition Industry Alliance and Sumavision Technology Group.
The quality of the TV signals and low latency of the transmission, which ran at 320Mb per second, were highly spoken of by spectators at the CMG showcase booth set at the MWC 2019 venue.
China has officially rolled out commercial 5G licenses to the nation’s three major telecom carriers — China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom — as well as the State-owned China Broadcasting Network Corp earlier this month.
Jiang Wenbo, a senior executive of CMG, said that the successful test proves that 5G networks, which has the advantage of low-latency, high-bandwidth and high-reliability communications, offer excellent technological support to the extensive application of UHD TV (Ultra High Definition).
Televisions are famously low-margin products to sell, and the average consumer’s TV upgrade cycle is a lot longer than it is for laptops and smartphones. Clearly, it is still very early for both 5G and 8K, as 5G networks are currently only available in a limited number of locations and native 8K content will be a rarity for some time.
Meanwhile in Japan, broadcasters have been experimenting with 8K TV for some time, WhatHiFi.com reported. Back in 2015 the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation, NHK, ran a series of successful 8K trials and went on to launch the world’s first 8K television channel. Since December 2018, it has broadcast 8K TV shows on a daily basis, 12 hours a day.
Japan is also aiming to deliver 8K broadcasts in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit
Thai lady fusses over scratch on car while Frenchman lies injured on the road
American Airlines inks deal with Cathay Dragonair for more destinations in SE Asia
Thai Mekong People’s Network takes on China over Mekong River management
Property developer confidence takes a dive in second quarter 2019
Opposition parties to keep heat on campaign for amendments to Thai Constitution
WeWork Labs join hands with local industry to innovate Thailand’s food industry
BTS asked to pay 100 billion construction costs in exchange for 30 year concession extension
Four down, one to go – Phuket’s traffic underpass network nearly complete
Future Forward legal team submits ‘share-gate’ evidence
Miracle magic Thai power generator rubbished by academic
Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell
Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai
Post-election uncertainties see World Bank downgrade GDP further
New EU-Vietnam free trade deal threatens Thailand
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
- Opinion4 days ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- Crime3 days ago
Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex
- Chiang Mai21 hours ago
Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building