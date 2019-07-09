Opposition parties to keep heat on campaign for amendments to Thai Constitution | The Thaiger

The seven-party opposition coalition, led by Pheu Thai and Future Forward MPs, is stepping up its campaign to seek public support for its attempts to amend the Constitution and to educate the people about the Thai Constitution.

Speaking at a news conference, after a meeting of representatives from the seven opposition parties held yesterday (Monday), Pheu Thai MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard said that the opposition will hold public discussions on constitutional issues to increase public awareness about the existing Constitution and the reasons it should be amended.

He added that the opposition will launch a signature collection campaign to collect up to 50,000 signatures from eligible voters to support a motion for constitutional amendments.

“We will amend the Constitution in accordance with the method specified by the Constitution. We will not resort to other means,” said Anusorn.

Party leaders are aiming to conduct lectures and also reach out to people by visiting markets to talk with shoppers and to observe the grass root economic situation.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Thai PBS