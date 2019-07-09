Opposition parties to keep heat on campaign for amendments to Thai Constitution | The Thaiger

Politics
Opposition parties to keep heat on campaign for amendments to Thai Constitution
The seven-party opposition coalition, led by Pheu Thai and Future Forward MPs, is stepping up its campaign to seek public support for its attempts to amend the Constitution and to educate the people about the Thai Constitution.
Speaking at a news conference, after a meeting of representatives from the seven opposition parties held yesterday (Monday), Pheu Thai MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard said that the opposition will hold public discussions on constitutional issues to increase public awareness about the existing Constitution and the reasons it should be amended.
He added that the opposition will launch a signature collection campaign to collect up to 50,000 signatures from eligible voters to support a motion for constitutional amendments.
“We will amend the Constitution in accordance with the method specified by the Constitution. We will not resort to other means,” said Anusorn.
Party leaders are aiming to conduct lectures and also reach out to people by visiting markets to talk with shoppers and to observe the grass root economic situation.

Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit
Critics are alleging that a new 1.1 billion baht 10 seat luxury private jet is being used solely to transport the current deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan around the country.
Yesterday’s reports in Thai media have forced the Royal Thai Police to deny the plane would only serve the needs of the ageing Deputy PM. Accusations first came from the Watchdog Act Facebook Page which actively follows transgressions of Thai politicians.
The Dassault Falcon 2000 is a French business jet and a member of Dassault Aviation’s Falcon business jet line, and is a twin-engine, slightly smaller development of the Falcon 900 trijet, with transcontinental range.
Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya says police had to purchase a small plane that was able to land on short runways to carry out urgent police work.
“This plane is not only for the deputy prime minister and defence minister.”
“The plane will be used for weekly missions, including drug suppression and other criminal crackdowns, though it will also sometimes serve commanders flying to visit police agencies countrywide.”
The spokesperson say that the picture had been Photoshopped.
“The plane is nothing special and only equipped with necessary facilities.”
Reportedly Gen Prawit, who also chairs the Police Commission and is currently the Thai defence minister, flew in the plane on June 27 with his entourage to attend a ceremony to hand back land title deeds to villagers in Lob Buri.
Future Forward legal team submits ‘share-gate’ evidence
PHOTO: Future Forward party secretary-genera, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul
In submitting further evidence and clarification over ‘share-gate’, Future Forward party’s legal team has also asked for Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s MP status to be reinstated.
Thanathorn was suspended from his MP duties when the Constitutional Court decided to accept a case over his alleged media share holdings.
The party’s secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul says, as of March 24 (the date of the Thai election), Thanathorn did not own media shares. Piyabutr said that Thanathorn has not held any media shares since January 8 of this year.
“We asked the court to have a full hearing of evidence and revoke an order that suspends Mr Thanathorn from performing his MP duties. Moreover, the trial should be open and transparent,” he told Bangkok Post.
He said the Election Commission isn’t authorised to consider the case against Thanathorn because as of March 24, the party leader no longer held the shares and that V-Luck Media, the company Thanathorn previously held shares, was simply hired to print an in-flight airline magazine for Nok Air.
“All the content was provided by the airline and therefore free from any political agenda. Moreover, the firm stopped operations on Nov 26 last year.”
Mr Piyabutr also dismissed speculation that Mr Thanathorn has fled overseas and promised he would return as he is still an MP.
‘Grow up’ , ‘don’t throw tantrums’ – Palang Pracharat spokesperson
PHOTO: Uttama Savanayana, left, and Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy spokesperson for Phalang Pracharat Party, is lambasting the opposition for being “childish and narrow-minded” as it filed its petition to censure the PM.
He says the opposition should give the new government some time to work before launching no-confidence motions against it.
“I want the opposition to be more open-minded and give the new government some time to do their job. If they see something wrong, then the opposition can file a censure motion. They should not act like children and throw tantrums when they don’t get what they want.”
Thanakorn was responding to the petition submitted to the House Speaker by opposition Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew – a censure motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha if he gives the Finance portfolio to Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama Savanayana.
Opposition politicians have said that Uttama is not qualified for the job as he was allegedly involved in a loan scandal while working as a senior executive at the state-owned Krungthai Bank.
However, Thanakorn dismissed this allegation on Friday as a move by the opposition to discredit his party’s leader.
“I have explained repeatedly that Uttama was never involved in the scandal,” he said, adding that Uttama has passed the scrutiny of several agencies, including the National Anti-Corruption Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Office of the Attorney General – all appointed under the jurisdiction of the NCPO over the past five years.
“Most importantly, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders also found that Uttama was not involved in the wrongdoing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Phalang Pracharat leader Uttama painted himself as the victim of politically motivated distortion yesterday by posting a message on Facebook headlined: “I did nothing wrong, don’t distort facts”. In the post, he said moves to link him to the Krungthai loan scandal were politically motivated as investigation and court trials have already proved that he was not among the wrongdoers.
“And I was cleared at all stages of scrutiny and examination. Please don’t distort facts,” his post said.

