True to introduce 5G with help from China Mobile | The Thaiger

Kittinut Tikawan, president of Thai communication giant True Corporation, says True Move H Universal Communication plans a soft launch of 5G wireless broadband in Thailand within 2-3 months, through close collaboration with China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator.

5G mobile communications will allow virtually ‘instant’ delivery of video and services with remarkable leaps in speeds, at least 10-fold. The new technology has also been embroiled in claims of health hazards relating to the new technology but studies remain ongoing without conclusive evidence of any danger. The US Federal Communication Commissions says… “the weight of scientific evidence has not linked cell phones with any health problems.”

“China Mobile is a good role model for True, providing services to more than 900 million subscribers.”

China Mobile, already a leading commercial 5G provider, has rolled out 5G cell sites in some 40 cities in China, including 3,000 in Chengdu, in south-west China, alone. Speaking in Chengdu at a partnership meeting with China Mobile’s representatives, he said full 5G adoption in Thailand is expected by 2021, adding that 5G adoption would provide outstanding new experiences for consumers, including virtual reality and augmented reality, all in real time.

“5G adoption in the beginning stages will be seen in major cities with population and business density, as well as close proximity to industrial zones. The low cost of digital infrastructure for 5G would help promote 5G adoption throughout Thailand.

He said 5G adoption should be added to the Thai national agenda.

“The government is establishing a national 5G committee, which indicates they understand 5G is a critical issue for the country.”

Source: Bangkok Post