Internet service blocks PornHub, backs down after outrage | The Thaiger

It’s no secret pornography is a little tricky to access in Thailand (according to someone else’s research). Recently, the internet service True Online confirmed that they are blocking the popular site PornHub, but quickly backed down on their statement after a storm of angry comments on Twitter.

“I pay you asshole, are you my parents?” one person wrote on Twitter, according to Coconuts Bangkok. Another said “PornHub is inappropriate? Having sexual urges at home is inappropriate? Will the company hire only virgin staff in the future too?”

It started with a Tweet on Monday calling out True Online for blocking PornHub because the site was not loading. The company responded in Thai that the content is restricted because it is inappropriate. After a thread of comments, the company retracted their statement.

“The admin would like to apologise for misinformation. The website is not blocked. If you have any problems accessing it, please contact us for further inspection,” the company tweeted in Thai.

Pornography is officially illegal in Thailand. Khaosod English says dissemination of pornography has a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 baht. But Coconuts Bangkok says there has recently been little effort by the government to block sex sites.

Pornhub is Thailand’s 10th most popular website with other porn sites also in the country’s top 10 sites.

