Internet service blocks PornHub, backs down after outrage | The Thaiger

Internet service blocks PornHub, backs down after outrage
It’s no secret pornography is a little tricky to access in Thailand (according to someone else’s research). Recently, the internet service True Online confirmed that they are blocking the popular site PornHub, but quickly backed down on their statement after a storm of angry comments on Twitter.
“I pay you asshole, are you my parents?” one person wrote on Twitter, according to Coconuts Bangkok. Another said “PornHub is inappropriate? Having sexual urges at home is inappropriate? Will the company hire only virgin staff in the future too?”
It started with a Tweet on Monday calling out True Online for blocking PornHub because the site was not loading. The company responded in Thai that the content is restricted because it is inappropriate. After a thread of comments, the company retracted their statement.
“The admin would like to apologise for misinformation. The website is not blocked. If you have any problems accessing it, please contact us for further inspection,” the company tweeted in Thai.
Pornography is officially illegal in Thailand. Khaosod English says dissemination of pornography has a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 baht. But Coconuts Bangkok says there has recently been little effort by the government to block sex sites.
Pornhub is Thailand’s 10th most popular website with other porn sites also in the country’s top 10 sites.
SOURCES:Khaosod English | Coconuts Bangkok
แอดมินขออภัยสำหรับข้อมูล เว็บไซด์ดังกล่าวไม่ได้ถูกจำกัดการเข้าถึงแต่อย่างใดค่ะ หากท่านพบปัญหาเข้าใช้งานอย่างไร สามารถแจ้งหมายเลขบริการเพื่อตรวจสอบอีกครั้งค่ะ
— TrueOnline (@true_online) May 25, 2020
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
Part of the ‘new normal’, in times of Covid-19 in Thailand, involves redesigning traditional ways of doing things and changing daily life to stay safe and virus free. Today The Standard has revealed a few things that you might see in the near future.
To minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in elevators, engineers have created a new, innovative concept of using foot pedals to choose your floor instead of using your hands to press designated buttons.
The concept has been introduced in Bangkok’s Seacon Square Srinakarin Department Store. It began as a prototype, but now all 8 elevators in Seacon Square use the pedals. All 4 elevators in Seacon Square Department Store in Bang Khae will also likely be changed in the coming week.
Moving on to another innovative measure for preventing the spread of the virus, a new technology called ‘Face Bot’ has been introduced to replace human screening points. Face Bot machines will scan, take temperatures, and detect pedestrians’ faces. Anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, or who is not wearing a face mask, will be denied entry.
The Seacon Square mall has ordered 10 of the devices at a price of 50,000 baht per device and is awaiting delivery. At present, 4 face bot machines have been installed in Seacon Square Department Store Srinakarin Road.
1. At the entrance of Bangkok Bank, Ground Floor
2. At the entrance of the flyover on the 2nd floor connecting to the Lotus
3. At the main entrance on the Ground Floor
4. At the entrance of the parking lot (new building) G floor
“We are ready to expand to every entrance and exit of the mall,” says a mall spokesman.
In a related story, Central Group has asked all stores within their shopping centres to create ‘counter shields’ at the customer service counters as well as on dining tables.
A mandatory 1.5 metre social distance at each table has also come in to play as we all begin to see more such measures at mass gathering places.
SOURCE: The Stranded | Nation TV | Central GroupKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society revealed the details of “Thai Chana”, (Thailand Wins) a smartphone application to facilitate safety for both customers and establishments during the Covid-19 era.
The businesses must register for the QR code and place it in front of the shop on the website. Customers will log in by scanning their QR code. This can indicate whether or not the shop is congested so that customers can determine whether to use the service or move it to another business. Shops and utilities may be tested by the public to see whether or not they meet safety measures.
When any shop is deemed to be a health threat, customers who use Thai Chana and who are in the shop will get an SMS notice to get a free Covid-19 check.
“The Ministry has assured that the information entered in the app will be confidential and will not infringe people’s privacy rights, because it will only be used for disease control purposes. The application will be open for registration from May 15 onwards.
The app also says that you will receive free testing for Covid-19 if the app deems you have been “at risk” as you move around.
Please contact 1111 for more information. The hotline is in Thai, English and Chinese.
Please contact 1111 for more information. The hotline is in Thai, English and Chinese.

SOURCE: Thai PR Government
New app latest weapon in Thailand’s fight against Covid-19
In line with developments around the world, Thailand’s Covid-19 task force has developed a contact-tracing app as the fight to eradicate the virus continues.
Coconuts reports that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society says the app, known as Thai Chana (Thailand Wins) will be used to track people’s movements in order to easily contact anyone who may have visited a venue where the virus has been detected.
The app is named after the slogan Thailand Will Win, adopted by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in his Covid-19 updates to the nation. More information is expected when it’s launched later today, but it’s understood that restaurants, shops and other businesses will be required to register online and provide a QR code for customers to scan as they arrive and leave the premises. Anybody found to have visited a “high risk” venue will be notified and advised to be tested for the virus.
The ministry has issued assurances that users’ personal information will be kept confidential, saying everyone must take responsibility and cooperate with this latest effort to curtail the spread of the virus.
“This is the relaxation for the new normal, and all of us are responsible for it. Initially, it might have some obstacles, but if we all cooperate, Thailand will definitely win.”
It’s not yet clear if use of the app will be mandatory.
It's not yet clear if use of the app will be mandatory.

SOURCE: Coconuts
